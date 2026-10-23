Mike's Week 8 college football betting picks against the spread for Saturday, October 24, 2026. Free CFB betting predictions, odds analysis, and ATS picks from RotoBaller.
I thought last week was going to be worse than it actually was since I missed nine out of 10 Pick Em games on ESPN. I'm still 32 games under .500 in the first half of the season. I've got some work to do, but at least I'm off to a decent start this week. I already have more max bets before the Saturday games than I did last week.
We don't have any FBS vs. FCS games this week, so I'm picking all 44 games on Saturday. If you have questions about these games that I don't cover here, you can jump into our Discord channel, and I can try to help you out. You can also reach out to me on X at @mikemarteny.
We've got a few more trophies on the line this week, with the Floyd of Rosedale up for grabs. We also have the inaugural Ball-Sac Bowl. Unfortunately, that doesn't have a trophy. We also have the UConn-UMass game that is colloquially known as something a little more raunchy. This is a family site, so you won't hear it from me.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
CFB Betting Picks for Week 8
I will pick every college football game every week. Not a top five. Not a top 10. All of them. Big deal, right? Lots of people make picks. Well, I do them all against the spread. I take the odds for each game, average them across all Vegas casinos, and round to the nearest half. There will be no ties here. Ties are for the other (European) football.
I think you should know who you're listening to. I've been doing this since 2014, and I have most of my record available for viewing here. This can help you determine which teams I usually pick correctly or incorrectly.
I've had trouble finding the articles from 2019 and 2020, so the page is still under construction. All of the picks from 2014-2018 and 2021-2025 are accurate and accounted for. The all-time totals are still under construction, but I will omit 2019 and 2020 for now.
If any of you know how to recover old WordPress documents or how to get back into broken internet links, I would love to hear from you. Ideally, I would like to make my stats as complete as possible.
We'll try to get back on the winning side of things this week. We've got a few really good spots.
Pittsburgh at (1) Miami (FL) (-20.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It would be completely on brand for Miami to lose this game. If Pitt still had Mason Heintschel, I would consider it. Pitt lost outright to Boston College last week, so I don't have hopes of an upset.
Pick: Miami (FL) -20.5
(6) Indiana (-6.5) at Michigan
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Indiana hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 1967. Tommy Carr was a little better than Bryce Underwood, but not enough to stay within a touchdown of Indiana.
Pick: Indiana -6.5
(8) Texas Tech (-10.5) at Cincinnati
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Tech finally showed up last week. If this is what we can expect going forward, this is too low.
Pick: Texas Tech -10.5
(18) LSU (-8.5) at Auburn
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
LSU has won 12 of the last 17 Tiger Bowls, but they haven't won by more than a touchdown at Auburn since 1998. I'll say that trend continues. This line opened at -6.5, so I'm grabbing it now before it goes back down.
Pick: Auburn +7.5
California at (23) SMU (-19.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Look, I know that Cal is awful, but SMU still hasn't beaten any FBS team by more than 10 points this year. That includes Missouri State and Boston College, both in Dallas.
Pick: California +19.5
Rutgers at (24) Northwestern (-16.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Wildcats aren't really built to cover lines like this. Indiana is the only team to beat Rutgers by more than this. On top of that, Rutgers has played surprisingly well on the road (lost by seven at Boston College, won at Maryland).
Pick: Rutgers +16.5
West Virginia at TCU (-9.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
This is really good defense against an elite offense. Why in the world is TCU favored by two scores? Even when West Virginia loses, it's close.
Michael Hawkins Jr. against Cincinnati today:
? 541 Total Yards
? 5 Total Touchdowns
? 25/33 Passing
Led a 99-yard drive for the walk off win on @WVUfootball's homecoming ?? https://t.co/sJdrCNh5nQ
— TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 17, 2026
Pick: West Virginia +9.5
Rice at Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
This line is down three points, and I'm all for it. Rice and Army are fairly similar in offensive scheme. The difference is that Army has been running it for over 100 years.
Pick: Florida Atlantic -7.5
Western Michigan at Toledo (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
This is MACtion at its finest on a Saturday. This is also too low.
Pick: Toledo -3.5
Baylor (-2.5) at Kansas
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Baylor defense still has not allowed more than 20 points in a game. Unfortunately, the offense sometimes has problems scoring 20. I like the under 53.5 in this one more than the spread.
Pick: Baylor -2.5
Akron at Kent State (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
The Battle for the Wagon Wheel starts NOW on ESPNU!
#MACtion https://t.co/JEzMByIPTE
— MACtion (@MACSports) November 1, 2023
The battle for the Wagon Wheel is 103 years old. This is usually a mid-week MACtion game, but ESPN hijacked it and put it behind a paywall. Annoying!
Akron has won two of the last three, but lost two of the last three in Kent. This is a rivalry, and it gets weird. I'm leaving this one alone.
Pick: Kent State -2.5
Miami (OH) (-2.5) at Central Michigan
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Both teams are going to run the ball until it's flat. I trust the Redhawks' style just a bit more.
Pick: Miami (OH) -2.5
Oregon (-8.5) at Illinois
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This line has crashed four points, but I think that has more to do with the pending suspension of Evan Stewart.
Dante Moore is also out again, leading to speculation that his college career is done because Oregon already has two losses and he's going to prepare for the draft.
Luckily, we only need to know if Oregon can run the ball. Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison are both healthy. They'll run all over this defense.
Pick: Oregon -8.5
(2) BYU (-6.5) at Central Florida
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Vegas is expecting a letdown. The line has dropped three points already. That's too far. I'll continue making money on BYU. Alonza Barnett III is still out for UCF.
Pick: BYU -6.5
Michigan State at (9) UCLA (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Wow, that's a lot of points for an offense that hasn't moved the ball well with Ty Dieffenbach in there. UCLA wins, but I'm not sure they cover this.
Pick: Michigan State +13.5
(11) Tennessee at South Carolina (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
South Carolina just is not that team this year. They beat Florida because of Florida's sketchy defense. Tennessee's defense is anything but sketchy.
How Often Do You Force 3 & Outs? https://t.co/SKkOrsLLtx
— The Fourth Quarter (@4thQuarterCFB00) October 20, 2026
Pick: Tennessee +2.5
Texas A&M at (13) Alabama (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This line is up 11 points, and may not be done rising. I get it. The Aggies are one of the worst teams in the SEC right now.
Pick: Alabama -13.5
(15) Iowa (-6.5) at Minnesota
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Iowa won the CyHawk in September, giving them possession of all four rivalry trophies for the first time since 2022. One of them is back on the market this weekend.
Floyd of Rosedale stays with @HawkeyeFootball! https://t.co/uv3WJxTHkp
— CBS Sports College Football ? (@CBSSportsCFB) October 25, 2025
P.J. Fleck is 1-9 against Kirk Ferentz in Floyd games. Iowa has beaten Minnesota by a combined 72-17 in the last two years. Iowa has won Floyd 32 times in 44 years since 1982.
If those trends aren't damning enough, Fame Ijeboi ground the Gophers into the grass when he faced them. Kamari Moulton will do the same.
Pick: Iowa -6.5
Oklahoma (-4.5) at Mississippi State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Judging by this line, I doubt that Kamario Taylor plays. If he does, I'll think about changing it. John Mateer keeps making the same mistakes. There was hope in the first half against Kentucky, so I guess I'll pick Oklahoma, but I have no confidence in this team anymore.
Pick: Oklahoma -4.5
Boston College at Georgia Tech (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I'm guessing that whoever made this line hasn't watched the Boston College defense or Mason McKenzie. The Eagles still aren't very good, but at least they're tough.
Pick: Boston College +4.5
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Jahiem White is one of the best running backs at any level of college football.
Pick: North Texas -2.5
Hawaii (-3.5) at Northern Illinois
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Hawaii would have a shorter trip if they played on Guam or in Mexico City. This is ridiculous. I'm leaving it alone.
Pick: Hawaii -3.5
Sacramento State at Ball State (-14.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This has been circled on the calendars of every college football fan with a questionable sense of humor since it was announced that Sacramento State was joining the MAC. I really wish that the inaugural Ball-Sac Bowl had been in mid-week MACtion.
Pick: Ball State -14.5
Bowling Green at Buffalo (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Buffalo downed Toledo. The Falcons should be little more than a speed bump.
Pick: Buffalo -3.5
Kansas State (-3.5) at Arizona State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
The public has soured on the Sun Devils since Texas Tech smacked them. I soured on them when the Baylor offense hung 55 on them.
Pick: Kansas State -3.5
Eastern Michigan at Ohio (-12.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
That's quite a few points, but Eastern Michigan peaked when they beat UMass.
Pick: Ohio -12.5
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy (-14.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
It doesn't even matter if Goose Crowder plays or not. The Warhawks are uncomfortably in the bottom five.
Pick: Troy -14.5
San Jose State at Nevada (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
I want to feel better about the Spartans after last week. I don't know what to do with this one. Leave it alone. There are better spots.
Pick: San Jose State +4.5
Louisiana (-10.5) at Southern Mississippi
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This is too low. The Golden Eagles are a shell of what they were last year.
Pick: Louisiana -10.5
Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech (-12.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I really don't like the jump in this line. Four points is quite a leap. Ryan Huff will start for the Monarchs with Quinn Henicle out. Can he really be any worse? Maybe.
Pick: Louisiana Tech -12.5
(21) Boise State (-12.5) at Washington State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Some are calling for the upset on the Palouse with Owen Eshelman taking over as the quarterback. Can he play defense? Washington State has been gashed on the ground by everyone but Utah State.
Pick: Boise State -12.5
San Diego State (-1.5) at Colorado State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Hauss Hejny is returning this week for the Rams. He was a top-15 quarterback in FBS before he got hurt. This is going to be a very high-scoring game, but it's a home game for the Rams and Hauss is back. I'll bite.
Pick: Colorado State +1.5
Colorado at Oklahoma State (-12.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Pokes lost a tough one on the road to Houston. I haven't soured on them.
Pick: Oklahoma State -12.5
Virginia Tech at Clemson (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
I still don't know why Clemson is favored. The statement win was a weather-delayed win over North Carolina after Clemson was on the ropes before the delay.
Pick: Virginia Tech +2.5
Georgia State (-2.5) at Arkansas State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Panthers won just two games last year. They already have four wins this year and hung with UCF for a while. This is a tough one.
Pick: Georgia State -2.5
(7) Mississippi at (19) Texas (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
I trust Trinidad Chambliss a lot more than Arch Manning, especially with Kewan Lacy in the backfield with him.
Pick: Mississippi +3.5
Vanderbilt at (12) Kentucky (-11.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
CJ Baxter is supposed to return, and Vandy just lost to Arkansas at home. This feels rather low.
Pick: Kentucky -11.5
(16) USC (-2.5) at Wisconsin
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
USC is 4-16 straight up in the last 20 games in the Central and Eastern Time Zones. That predates Lincoln Riley. It's not just a Riley thing. It's not even just a Big Ten thing.
I like this Wisconsin defense, and it's going to be brisk in Madison.
Pick: Wisconsin +2.5
Iowa State at (25) Arizona (-10.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This feels a little bit high. Iowa State hasn't lost by more than two touchdowns. They have already played both Utah and BYU.
Pick: Iowa State +10.5
Syracuse at North Carolina (-7.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The North Carolina defense is taking care of business lately. I'm not impressed with the offense, but do I need to be?
Pick: North Carolina -7.5
Utah State at Texas State (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Brad Jackson and Torrance Burgess Jr. went off last week. This offense has hit its stride.
Pick: Texas State -13.5
UTSA (-2.5) at Tulane
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Roadrunners have not fared well on the road in the American Conference, and Tulane's defense dismantled Memphis last week. I can't believe that UTSA is still favored.
Pick: Tulane +2.5
North Dakota State at New Mexico (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The fewest points per game allowed this season! https://t.co/3wV5fJCDZ7
— College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) October 21, 2026
The top two scoring defenses in FBS meet in Albuquerque. I'm smashing the under 41.5.
Pick: New Mexico -4.5
(14) Houston at (10) Utah (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Houston is tested, and Utah almost lost to Colorado. I expect a closer game than this, if not a Houston outright win. Conner Weigman is going to be a problem.
Pick: Houston +6.5
I have seven max bets this week, which is by far the most of any week this year. I already won one and lost one. I need to win the other five!
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