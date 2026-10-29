The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. We're deep into the season, which means that bye weeks are in full swing and the playoff picture is gaining more clarity! As we get into Week 8, we're able to determine which teams are the real deal and which ones can't be trusted.
Some questions do still exist, though. How long will the Vikings remain the NFL's only undefeated team? Are the Chargers headed for a trade deadline fire sale? When will we see Fernando Mendoza?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 8.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least-confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 14: Titans at Bengals
The Titans have continued to struggle week in and week out, and their schedule doesn't get any easier this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati may be third in the AFC North, but they're still 4-2 and trending in the right direction with a (knock on wood) fully healthy roster right now. The Bengals are averaging 27.2 points per game, and the Titans simply won't be able to keep pace.
- 13: Patriots at Dolphins
Although the Patriots are coming off a frustrating primetime loss against the Bears, they have a great opportunity to get right against a struggling Dolphins team. Miami did finally get in the win column last week, but we doubt that it'll become a streak. The Dolphins are allowing the third-most points per game and the sixth-most yards per game this season.
- 12: Colts at Jaguars
The Colts' demise continues. Indianapolis fired its general manager, fell to 2-5, and has now traded both Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Suddenly even weaker in the trenches on both sides of the ball, the Colts will have trouble putting up a fight against the Jaguars, who rank ninth in the NFL in terms of points per game (25.7).
Jags are a smash this week
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 27, 2026
- 11: Chargers at Rams
It's rare to see the Rams in the "locks" category, especially since they lost to the Cardinals just two weeks ago. However, this is a very weak Chargers team they're facing. Los Angeles is 0-6 and has officially scored the fewest points per game in the NFL this season. To make matters worse for the Chargers, they're facing a Rams team that leads the NFL in yards per game with 399.1.
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 8 Pick 'Em Pools
- 10: Panthers at Packers
It's hard to have any sort of confidence in the Panthers right now after they got blown out of the water by the Buccaneers last week. This one doesn't quite make the "locks" list, but the Packers should cruise to victory. Green Bay has gotten huge contributions from its top two receivers, and Josh Jacobs looked good in his return to action last week. Carolina has allowed the sixth-most points per game this year.
- 9: Cardinals at Cowboys
The Cardinals have shown signs of life from time to time this season, such as when they defeated the Rams. However, their defense won't be able to slow down Dallas, and their offense won't be able to keep up. The Cowboys have scored the fifth-most points per game this season, while Arizona has allowed the most points per game.
- 8: Chiefs at Broncos
The Chiefs finally suffered their first loss of the season last week, but we expect them to bounce back against a Broncos team that has some major questions on offense. Denver does get Patrick Surtain II back from injury, but that won't be enough to swing the pendulum. We also can't forget that the Chiefs beat the Broncos 31-10 back in Week 1. Kansas City completes the season sweep on Sunday.
Broncos RBs
- Jonah Colman has 4 explosive runs on 19 carries (21%)
- J.K. Dobbins has 5 explosive runs on 87 carries (6%)
- RJ Harvey does not have an explosive carry on 24 carries
When the passing attack struggles to create big plays, you need the rushing attack too
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 27, 2026
- 7: Ravens at Bills
It looks like Lamar Jackson (ankle) is trending toward playing in Week 8, which makes this game a lot more interesting. Still, we're giving the edge to the Bills, who lead the NFL in points scored per game. They're also fourth in yards per game, which is four spots ahead of Baltimore. This will be a shootout, but we expect Allen to outlast Jackson.
- 6: Vikings at Lions
The Vikings have been cruising, and as a result, they're the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. That's a huge accomplishment, and it can only be achieved when you're strong on offense and defense. We're excited to see Minnesota's first-ranked defense take on a Lions offense that ranks second in points per game and yards per game.
In the end, though, we expect the difference to come from the Lions' struggling defense. The unit has allowed the most yards per game and the seventh-most points per game, giving Minnesota an opportunity to gain a key advantage.
Somethings got to give matchup of the week
- Vikings blitz at by far highest rate in league (71% - closes is 44%)
- Jared Goff has the 2nd-best passer rating vs blitz this season (123.3)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 28, 2026
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 8
- 5: Bears at Seahawks
This has the potential to be the best game of the regular season, so we're excited that it's being played on Monday night. Both teams are coming off big wins; Chicago fended off New England, while Seattle put an end to Kansas City's undefeated season. We're giving a slight edge to the Seahawks, whose defense has allowed the fewest yards per game and the fourth-fewest points per game.
MVP is a QB award but JSN is the real MVP
- 2nd in rec (1 behind McBride)
- 231 more rec yds than anyone
- Most rec TDs (2 more than anyone)
- Leads NFL in rec yds over expectation, explosive catches and is 5th in YAC
- Avg 123.9 rec YPG - has 1 game less than 100 yds
New play caller, hasn't mattered who throws him the ball. He is the Seahawks offense
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 26, 2026
- 4: Raiders at Jets
The Raiders are rolling with Kirk Cousins for at least one more week. In the short term, he might give them a better chance of beating the Jets than Fernando Mendoza. While we're leaning with Las Vegas this week, we don't feel super great about it, especially since the Raiders are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
- 3: Eagles at Commanders
These are the two teams competing to stay out of the basement of the NFC East. We don't feel like we can comfortably pick the Eagles, who are dealing with injuries at nearly every position and have already started a soft sell ahead of the trade deadline. We're taking the Commanders, but it's worth noting that both teams are near the bottom of the league in many offensive and defensive statistics.
- 2: Browns at Steelers
If you had told us before the season that this game would determine sole possession of first place in the AFC North, we would have said you were insane. Alas, here we are. Both teams are coming off wins, and the Browns currently lead the season series between the two squads. As a result, we're picking Cleveland to pull off the series sweep on the road.
- 1: Falcons at Buccaneers
This is an intriguing matchup between two teams coming off dominant Week 7 performances; Atlanta took down the previously undefeated 49ers, while Tampa Bay absolutely embarrassed the Panthers. This could be anyone's game, but we're giving the slight edge to the Falcons, who rank 10th in points scored this season. Don't sleep on the Bucs' defense, though.
who had the @buccaneers DEF/ST in @nflfantasy? 🔥 https://t.co/zm0otDLIpY
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
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