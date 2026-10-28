October 28, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 28, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome back to another NBA DFS article. We have a full slate of games for those of y'all on FanDuel, with 12 games. On DraftKings, they will only have the first nine games, so there will be a few guys I list that I like for specific sites. The late games on FanDuel have a ton of value, but there are still a few value guys on DK that I like as well!

With a full slate of games, we have a full slate of injury news that we are waiting on as well. A few notable guys we are waiting on include: Ajay Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, Yaxel Lendeborg, Lauri Markkanen, and more! Make sure to check in with us in the RotoBaller Discord, where we give out injury updates and can help y'all with your builds as well!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 10/28/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

NBA DFS Core Plays

Nikola Jokic, C - DEN

DraftKings: $12,000

FanDuel: $12,000

It's surprising to see the Nuggets struggle as much as they are to start the season. They should be able to get back on track here against the Pelicans. Jokic is in one of the best spots on the slate, and if the Pelicans can keep it close, then Jokic should see well over 60 fantasy points. He's already averaging nearly a triple-double and a near-29 % usage rate in the first three games of the season.

The matchup couldn't be any better. Only the Pacers are giving up more fantasy points to opposing centers this season than New Orleans. Centers are averaging just over 30 PPG against the Pelicans this season. A 30-point triple-double would start us off quite nicely, so look to start your lineups with Jokic and then work from there.

LaMelo Ball, PG - MIN

DraftKings: $7,700

FanDuel: $7,900

The Minnesota Timberwolves were looking like one of the best teams in the league, and now they are down their best player for the next two months. Anthony Edwards going in for surgery came out of left field last night, but luckily for them, they traded for a great guard in LaMelo Ball earlier this year. Melo has had a solid role this season, but has taken the backseat a bit to Edwards; now it's his time to shine.

Ball should see a big jump in usage and get a solid matchup for his first game without Edwards. They take on the Warriors, who are giving up fantasy points like it's candy to PGs. They have given up the second most fantasy, while giving up the third most assists, most rebounds, and third most points. Take advantage of LaMelo while he is still reasonably priced, because it won't last for long as we see his usage soar.

Also consider: Jalen Johnson, ATL ($9,500 DK/$9,400 FD), Josh Hart, NYK ($6,300 DK/$6,200 FD)

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Jared McCain, SG - OKC

FanDuel: $4,300

The OKC Thunder are injury-riddled right now, and on top of that, Ajay Mitchell is potentially out of this one as well. That really leaves SGA, Jared McCain, and if you really want to get deep, you can take a shot on Bennett Stirtz.

A triple from the right wing.

A triple from the left wing.

A triple from the top of the key. WHAT A START FOR JARED MCCAIN ‼️ https://t.co/Qu97g4MOVp — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2026

That being said, I'm going to roll with McCain regardless of whether Mitchell is out; he played 29 minutes in their last game and finished with 31 fantasy points. He is still dirt cheap, so take advantage of it while you can, as he will start to get more and more pricey as his role gets bigger.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

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