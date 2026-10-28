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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Wednesday, 10/28/26)

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Nikola Jokic - NBA DFS Lineup Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 28, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome back to another NBA DFS article. We have a full slate of games for those of y'all on FanDuel, with 12 games. On DraftKings, they will only have the first nine games, so there will be a few guys I list that I like for specific sites. The late games on FanDuel have a ton of value, but there are still a few value guys on DK that I like as well!

With a full slate of games, we have a full slate of injury news that we are waiting on as well. A few notable guys we are waiting on include: Ajay Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, Yaxel Lendeborg, Lauri Markkanen, and more! Make sure to check in with us in the RotoBaller Discord, where we give out injury updates and can help y'all with your builds as well!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 10/28/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Plays

Nikola Jokic, C - DEN

  • DraftKings: $12,000
  • FanDuel: $12,000

It's surprising to see the Nuggets struggle as much as they are to start the season. They should be able to get back on track here against the Pelicans. Jokic is in one of the best spots on the slate, and if the Pelicans can keep it close, then Jokic should see well over 60 fantasy points. He's already averaging nearly a triple-double and a near-29 % usage rate in the first three games of the season.

The matchup couldn't be any better. Only the Pacers are giving up more fantasy points to opposing centers this season than New Orleans. Centers are averaging just over 30 PPG against the Pelicans this season. A 30-point triple-double would start us off quite nicely, so look to start your lineups with Jokic and then work from there.

LaMelo Ball, PG - MIN

  • DraftKings: $7,700
  • FanDuel: $7,900

The Minnesota Timberwolves were looking like one of the best teams in the league, and now they are down their best player for the next two months. Anthony Edwards going in for surgery came out of left field last night, but luckily for them, they traded for a great guard in LaMelo Ball earlier this year. Melo has had a solid role this season, but has taken the backseat a bit to Edwards; now it's his time to shine.

Ball should see a big jump in usage and get a solid matchup for his first game without Edwards. They take on the Warriors, who are giving up fantasy points like it's candy to PGs. They have given up the second most fantasy, while giving up the third most assists, most rebounds, and third most points. Take advantage of LaMelo while he is still reasonably priced, because it won't last for long as we see his usage soar.

Also consider: Jalen Johnson, ATL ($9,500 DK/$9,400 FD), Josh Hart, NYK ($6,300 DK/$6,200 FD)

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Jared McCain, SG - OKC

  • FanDuel: $4,300

The OKC Thunder are injury-riddled right now, and on top of that, Ajay Mitchell is potentially out of this one as well. That really leaves SGA, Jared McCain, and if you really want to get deep, you can take a shot on Bennett Stirtz.

That being said, I'm going to roll with McCain regardless of whether Mitchell is out; he played 29 minutes in their last game and finished with 31 fantasy points. He is still dirt cheap, so take advantage of it while you can, as he will start to get more and more pricey as his role gets bigger.

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Jalen Coker

Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Headed to Injured Reserve
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
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