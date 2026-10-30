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Week 9 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Saturday Main Slate - 10/31/26)

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Noah Fifita - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 9 Saturday Main Slate (10/31/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.

We have another 12 games on the main slate this week. It's Halloween. Things are going to get weird. Accept it. We have a couple of DFS clunkers, a cocktail party moved indoors, some Big 12 tilts, and the Wake Forest offense. Let's have some fun!

These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for about 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.

In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 10/31/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi ($9K)

Texas held Chambliss to his worst output of the year last week. He still scored 15.7 DraftKings points. That's the kind of floor that I'm looking for.

Auburn is allowing 250.7 passing yards per game, and Mississippi has the players to take advantage of that weakness. It starts with Chambliss.

Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($8.7K)

Even though BYU lost last week, Bear was still a quality DFS play. He amassed 27 DraftKings points for the third straight week with LJ Martin out.

Arizona State is by far the weakest opponent BYU has faced during that span. The offense revolves around Bachmeier now. He should be good for another 27+ points here.

Noah Fifita, Arizona ($8.3K)

It's going to be really difficult not to spend up at QB this week. We have some great spots. Texas Tech has been torched through the air, allowing a staggering 290.7 passing yards per game.

Tech did play an elite Oregon State passing offense, but Cincinnati also threw all over them last week.

The strength of the Arizona offense is the passing game, and it starts with Fifita making throws like that. He has the highest upside on the slate.

John Mateer, Oklahoma ($6.9K)

Oklahoma's offensive struggles can all be traced to the offensive line. It's not a coincidence that Mateer had his best game of the season (23 DK points) last week. The line had its best game.

South Carolina is in the middle of the pack in nearly every defensive category. Oklahoma's offense is trending up thanks to the line play. Mateer looks like a strong play for the price this week.

Steve Angeli, Syracuse ($5.3K)

Angeli can hit 3x value just by throwing it anywhere near Umari Hatcher. The Orange will be playing from behind most of the game, so Angeli will need to air it out.

The biggest takeaway last week was that Angeli didn't turn it over and put up 20.3 DK points on the North Carolina defense. He's an elite punt play.

Also consider: Devon Dampier, Utah ($8.8K); Gio Lopez, Wake Forest ($7.8K); Byrum Brown, Auburn ($7.5K); JC French IV, Cincinnati ($7K); Will Hammond, Texas Tech ($5.9K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Wayshawn Parker, Utah ($8.8K)

Parker averages 127.3 yards per game and nearly two touchdowns (1.7) per game. That has led to elite fantasy output.

That's what Utah is going to need from Parker to get out of Cincinnati with a win. They're going to feed him here.

Turbo Richard, Indiana ($6.9K)

Indiana gave Turbo a lot of work (37 touches) in the last two games, but he has little to show for it. That could change against Minnesota.

The Minnesota run defense is solid, but Turbo still put up 21.6 DK points in the last two games against elite defenses.

If he gets that many touches against Minnesota, he should break 20 DK points.

Jon Denman, TCU ($5.4K)

Jeremy Payne is out for this game, so Denman will take over as the starter. Kansas gives up 188.8 rushing yards per game this season.

Both Denman and Landon Walker are strong plays here if you plan on going super cheap at RB. With all of the QB talent on this slate, it's not a terrible idea.

Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech ($4.5K)

This is a horrible matchup against Arizona, but Dickey is expected to return this week, and DK priced him as if he's not playing.

It's likely Dickey won't get the 35% of carries that he averaged before the injury, but Tech wouldn't use him if he were only going to get five carries. I expect 12-15 touches out of Dickey. That's great volume at this price.

Also consider: Cole Tabb, Cincinnati ($7.9K); Dylan Edwards, Kansas ($7K); Cardae Mack, Arizona State ($6.6K); Kedrick Reescano, Arizona ($5.1K); Deuce Lawrence, Wake Forest ($5K); Ahmad Miller, Syracuse ($4.7K); Xay Davis, Virginia ($4.5K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Deuce Alexander, Mississippi ($8K)

Kewan Lacy is out, so it's not out of the question that this offense could struggle. It's also going to push all of the production through the passing game.

Both Chambliss and Deuce are expensive, but if Ole Miss is going to win this game, both will have huge games.

Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest ($7.3K)

Hernandez will be back this week. That means all of the action will go through him again. He averages almost nine targets per game. Jack Foley is second with four.

We have two big-time alphas on the slate and the value to use them both. Slates like this are fun!

Jordan Dwyer, TCU ($6.7K)

We knew that the price hike was coming after back-to-back 24-DK point games for Dwyer. We know where the ball is going when Jaden Craig throws it.

Dwyer is another alpha, and he's a lot cheaper than the other two. TCU also throws less, but if you find yourself strapped for cash, Dwyer is a suitable WR1.

Isaiah Mizell, Arizona ($6.4K)

What happens when Giovanni Richardson returns? We may find out this week. Mizell has been outstanding (69.7 DK points) in the last two games. I doubt that all of that production just evaporates.

I'll still have some shares of Mizell no matter what, but I'll lose some interest if Richardson is back. Of course, that also boosts the value of Fifita.

Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech ($4.9K)

Johnson has 37.1 DK points in the last two games, and the price hasn't budged. I'll gladly take that at a budget price.

Craig Dandridge, Georgia ($3.7K)

The last time that we saw Georgia, Dandridge was the leading receiver. He's not priced like it.

The Georgia offense will spread the ball around, but Dandridge is getting open. Gunner Stockton is very good at finding the open receiver.

Also consider: Charlie Becker, Indiana ($8.1K); Umari  Hatcher, Syracuse ($7.8K); Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma ($7.3K); Nik McMillan, Kansas ($5.3K); Kyler Kasper, BYU ($4.8K); Yamir Knight, SMU ($4.6K); Caleb Odom, Mississippi ($4.3K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

Arizona

It looks like both Richardson and Chris Hunter are back for Arizona, which could muddle things a bit. Not everything will run through Mizell.

Still, Fifita will find his guys, and with Tre Spivey out, an Arizona stack is relatively cheap. You can run Fifita, Reescano, Mizell, Richardson, and Hunter for $27.8K.

BYU

Arizona State is far and away the worst defense on the slate. Most of the BYU offense runs through Bear now, but the accessory pieces are cheap.

Sione Moa, Legend Glasker, and Kasper will cost a combined 15.3K, putting the BYU stack at $24K. Not bad!

Also consider: SMU, Mississippi, Oklahoma (GPP only), Indiana (GPP only), Georgia (GPP only)

Favorite mini stacks:

  • Indiana (Josh Hoover/Becker/Nick Marsh)
  • Georgia (Stockton/Dandridge)
  • Cincinnati (French/Tabb/JV Gibson) - GPP only
  • TCU (Craig/Denman/Dwyer)
  • Wake Forest (Lopez/Hernandez/Foley)
  • Oklahoma (John Mateer/Sategna/Beers) - GPP only
  • Northwestern (Aidan Chiles/Griffin Wilde)
  • Utah (Devon Dampier/Parker)

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