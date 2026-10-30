October 30, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 30, 2026). Zach's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome back to another NBA DFS article. Friday night tips off the weekend with eight games on the main DFS fantasy basketball slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET, and all eight games begin no later than 8:00 p.m. ET, setting up a turbo-style setup with all the games going on at the same time for most of the night. The latest two games are in separate contests, but with 16 teams in the player pool, there are plenty of great options to consider all across the salary spectrum.

With a full slate of games, we have a full slate of injury news that we are waiting on as well. Many big-name stars have already been ruled out with longer-term injuries, and a few notable guys we are waiting on include: Alperen Sengun, Jaylen Brown, Andrew Nembhard, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Naji Marshall, and more! Make sure to check in on the RotoBaller Discord as injury news breaks for reaction and analysis of the impact of the players who are ruled in or out before tip-off.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 10/30/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

NBA DFS Core Plays

Pascal Siakam, PF - IND

DraftKings: $8,000

FanDuel: $8,000

The Pacers are in Miami on Friday night to take on the Heat, who are 0-3 at home at the Kaseya Center and just 1-4 overall to start their first season with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Siakam and the Pacers are 2-3 and will be without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) for the next two weeks, leaving Siakam to carry the load on offense. New acquisition Ivica Zubac (ankle) is also out, but Andrew Nembhard (neck)is probable.

Siakam and Nembhard have gelled well together, and Spicy P has posted over 40 DraftKings points in four of his five games this season, including in each of his last three contests. He had a team-high 26 points along with 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal for 46.2 DraftKings points in 34 minutes on Wednesday against the 76ers, and he should be in a good spot to build around again on Friday with a heavy workload against the Heat.

Brandon Miller, SF - CHA

DraftKings: $7,800

FanDuel: $8,000

The Charlotte Hornets are also dealing with multiple injury absences, opening the door for Brandon Miller to step up and carry the workload. Coby White (calf) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remain sidelined for their Friday night matchup with the Wizards, who have been an excellent matchup for small forwards so far this season.

Miller had a couple of down games to start the season, but he has taken off in his last three contests, producing 50+ DraftKings points in each game. On Wednesday against the Pistons, he finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 38 minutes, posting his first double-double of the season.

On Monday of this week, he faced the Wizards and dropped 39 points in 36 points on his way to 59.5 DraftKings points in the first matchup between these two teams. He's a great core play in the rematch on Friday.

Brandon Miller once again looking VERY comfortable as the #1 scoring option for Charlotte. 39 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 15/28 FG, 5/10 3FG, 65 TS% https://t.co/Q8OyEtNO0I — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 27, 2026

Also consider: Alperen Sengun, HOU ($8,200 DK/$8,300 FD), RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,000 DK/$7,100 FD)

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Moussa Diabate, C on DK, PF/C on FD

- CHA

DraftKings: $5,300

FanDuel: $5,400

The 2025-26 Kia NBA Hustle Award winner is off to a big start to this season as the Hornets' starting center. He is playing 29.4 minutes per game and stuffing the stat sheet. He doesn't score as many points as some of the elite options at center, but his hard work on both ends of the floor makes him a very reliable option on a nightly basis.

He had a monster game on Monday against the Wizards, totaling 11 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal over 35 minutes for 45.8 DraftKings points. He had nine points and nine rebounds on Wednesday, coming up just short of another double-double, but he should be set up to dominate down low in the rematch against Washington this Friday. He brings both a high ceiling and a high floor at this price point.

THE MOOSE 🫎 🇫🇷 11 POINTS à 4-6 au tir

17 REB dont 11 offensifs

3 passes et 3 contres Les @Hornets l'emportent face aux Wizards d'Alex Sarr et Bilal Coulibaly, 3-1 dans la Conf Est ! https://t.co/0ZlpvQ4OCU — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) October 27, 2026

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 16 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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