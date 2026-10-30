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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Friday, 10/30/26)

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Pascal Siakam - Fantasy Basketball Rankings, NBA DFS Lineup Picks

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 30, 2026). Zach's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome back to another NBA DFS article. Friday night tips off the weekend with eight games on the main DFS fantasy basketball slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET, and all eight games begin no later than 8:00 p.m. ET, setting up a turbo-style setup with all the games going on at the same time for most of the night. The latest two games are in separate contests, but with 16 teams in the player pool, there are plenty of great options to consider all across the salary spectrum.

With a full slate of games, we have a full slate of injury news that we are waiting on as well. Many big-name stars have already been ruled out with longer-term injuries, and a few notable guys we are waiting on include: Alperen Sengun, Jaylen Brown, Andrew Nembhard, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Naji Marshall, and more! Make sure to check in on the RotoBaller Discord as injury news breaks for reaction and analysis of the impact of the players who are ruled in or out before tip-off.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 10/30/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Plays

Pascal Siakam, PF - IND

  • DraftKings: $8,000
  • FanDuel: $8,000

The Pacers are in Miami on Friday night to take on the Heat, who are 0-3 at home at the Kaseya Center and just 1-4 overall to start their first season with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Siakam and the Pacers are 2-3 and will be without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) for the next two weeks, leaving Siakam to carry the load on offense. New acquisition Ivica Zubac (ankle) is also out, but Andrew Nembhard (neck)is probable.

Siakam and Nembhard have gelled well together, and Spicy P has posted over 40 DraftKings points in four of his five games this season, including in each of his last three contests. He had a team-high 26 points along with 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal for 46.2 DraftKings points in 34 minutes on Wednesday against the 76ers, and he should be in a good spot to build around again on Friday with a heavy workload against the Heat.

Brandon Miller, SF - CHA

  • DraftKings: $7,800
  • FanDuel: $8,000

The Charlotte Hornets are also dealing with multiple injury absences, opening the door for Brandon Miller to step up and carry the workload. Coby White (calf) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remain sidelined for their Friday night matchup with the Wizards, who have been an excellent matchup for small forwards so far this season.

Miller had a couple of down games to start the season, but he has taken off in his last three contests, producing 50+ DraftKings points in each game. On Wednesday against the Pistons, he finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 38 minutes, posting his first double-double of the season.

On Monday of this week, he faced the Wizards and dropped 39 points in 36 points on his way to 59.5 DraftKings points in the first matchup between these two teams. He's a great core play in the rematch on Friday.

Also consider: Alperen Sengun, HOU ($8,200 DK/$8,300 FD), RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,000 DK/$7,100 FD)

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Moussa Diabate, C on DK, PF/C on FD

 

- CHA

  • DraftKings: $5,300
  • FanDuel: $5,400

The 2025-26 Kia NBA Hustle Award winner is off to a big start to this season as the Hornets' starting center. He is playing 29.4 minutes per game and stuffing the stat sheet. He doesn't score as many points as some of the elite options at center, but his hard work on both ends of the floor makes him a very reliable option on a nightly basis.

He had a monster game on Monday against the Wizards, totaling 11 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal over 35 minutes for 45.8 DraftKings points. He had nine points and nine rebounds on Wednesday, coming up just short of another double-double, but he should be set up to dominate down low in the rematch against Washington this Friday. He brings both a high ceiling and a high floor at this price point.

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 16 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jordan Love

Picks Apart Panthers on TNF
Matthew Golden

Again Paces Packers in Targets
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Chuba Hubbard

Rebounds with Workhorse Volume
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zach Charbonnet

Practicing in Full in Week 8
Christian Watson

Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Christian Watson

Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
RJ Harvey

Added to Injury Report, Limited on Thursday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Ja'Marr Chase

a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Puka Nacua

Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Jaylon Tyson

Available Against Hawks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
DJ Moore

Puts in Another Limited Practice
Meleek Thomas

Ruled Out Against Hawks
Jordan Poole

Out Against Sacramento
Matthew Golden

Officially Active on Thursday Night
Dejounte Murray

Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Kyle Monangai

Misses Practice on Thursday
Jalen Smith

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Robert Williams III

Doubtful for Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Donovan Clingan

Option Picked Up Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Saquon Barkley

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
A.J. Brown

Missing From Practice on Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

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Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
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Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
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Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
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