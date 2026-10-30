October 30, 2026

Keith Eyster locks in his top NBA player props and best bets for Friday, 10/30/26. Capitalize on commission-free odds and market edges with today's top Novig picks.

The NBA season isn't even two weeks in, and we already have several key injuries. The good news is we can leverage those situations, along with early-season trends, to find value in the betting markets. Our prop bets today focus on several of those situations, targeting players expected to step into larger roles.

If you're reading this, then I am going to assume that you are an NBA bettor. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Friday's NBA slate!

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NBA Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (50%)

McDaniels is averaging 25.4 PRA through five games to open the 2026-2027 NBA season, and now Anthony Edwards will miss significant time. In his first game with Edwards out, McDaniels produced 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for 30 PRA against Golden State.

Most notably, McDaniels' usage rate jumped from 16.1% in the first four games to 25% in his first game with Edwards sidelined. The 26-year-old forward attempted 18 shots from the floor and also played a season-high 35 minutes in regulation. He played over 36 minutes in the previous game, but two of those minutes came in the overtime period against Cleveland.

Brandon Miller OVER 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (50%)

Miller has had an insane role for Charlotte with Coby White and Kon Knueppel out, and now Dennis Schroder is also questionable. Miller has played more than 35 minutes in four of five games this season, and he's scored 30+ points in each of his last three. He posted a usage rate above 35% in those five contests.

Miller went off for 39 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist against Washington on Monday and gets that same matchup today. Washington ranks just 19th in defensive rating on the season. He is the clear number one option for this Charlotte team, and could be in line for increased playmaking opportunities if Schroder can't play.

In addition to the huge scoring totals, Miller has racked up 26 rebounds and 8 assists over his last three games. He is basically a one-man show for Charlotte right now.

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NBA Value Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Pelle Larsson OVER 3.5 Assists (55%)

Larsson has already carved out a significant role in Miami, and his playmaking has been on full display. He's averaged 4.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game this season, and his role only seems to be improving.

Pelle Larsson 17 PTS (6-12 FG, 2-3 3P), 8 AST, 6 REB, 1 STL, +12 off the bench vs. Hawks 21 AST/only 5 TO through the first 5 games https://t.co/S1u0uSMK6z — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 29, 2026

Last game, he dished out eight assists against Atlanta as Miami finally recorded its first win of the season. Overall, Larsson has recorded at least four assists in four of five games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. OVER 14.5 Points (49%)

Shannon was already primed for a significant role with Minnesota this season, averaging 22.3 minutes and 13.0 points through his first four games. But now he should be even more involved with Edwards out for approximately two months.

In his first game without the former number one overall pick, Shannon played over 27 minutes and scored 19 points against Golden State. His usage rate spiked from 20.7% in the four games with Edwards, up to a whopping 30.6% last game.

Terrence Shannon Jr on if it took the Wolves a bit to adjust to Anthony Edwards being out against Golden State “Well, in my eyes he’s the MVP of the league so I mean, that’s not an easy cover to fill in. But you know, we just got to have everybody play our game, everybody chip in, and I feel like we can beat anybody while Ant is down” — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) October 29, 2026

Shannon should remain a primary scoring option for Minnesota's second unit, and he should find plenty of minutes with some of Minnesota's highest-usage players off the floor.

Ausar Thompson OVER 3.5 Assists (57%)

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke in the off-season about increased minutes and more on-ball duties for Ausar Thompson this season. The fourth-year wing played more than 33 minutes in his first game before getting injured in the second. He fouled out after 25 minutes in his return from the injury and then played 29 minutes in his last game against the Hornets.

As for the playmaking opportunities, Thompson has recorded at least five assists in three of the four games. Foul trouble will always be a concern for one of the league's top perimeter defenders, but the role and increased minutes Bickerstaff hinted at seem to be in play.

Thompson has a chance to play 30+ minutes again, and his new role as a secondary ball-handler should allow him to easily surpass 3.5 assists.

Tristan da Silva OVER 11.5 Points (57%)

Paolo Banchero's unfortunate injury has opened more opportunities in Orlando. Tristan da Silva has seized the moment, averaging 19.5 points in two games since Banchero went down.

The third-year forward scored 20 points against Toronto earlier this week, even as Orlando put up just 99 total points. Toronto has been the league's best defense on the young season, but they will also be without Kawhi Leonard for several weeks.

da Silva is averaging nearly 29 minutes per game, and there is upside for even more while Banchero and Jalen Suggs are out of the lineup. The absence of those two key players should also mean increased shot volume for da Silva, which gives him a great chance to cruise over his modest points prop.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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