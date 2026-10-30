👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NBA Bets: Player Props Picks For Novig Prediction Markets (Friday, 10/30/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ausar Thompson - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups

Keith Eyster locks in his top NBA player props and best bets for Friday, 10/30/26. Capitalize on commission-free odds and market edges with today's top Novig picks.

The NBA season isn't even two weeks in, and we already have several key injuries. The good news is we can leverage those situations, along with early-season trends, to find value in the betting markets. Our prop bets today focus on several of those situations, targeting players expected to step into larger roles.

If you're reading this, then I am going to assume that you are an NBA bettor. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Friday's NBA slate!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NBA Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (50%)

McDaniels is averaging 25.4 PRA through five games to open the 2026-2027 NBA season, and now Anthony Edwards will miss significant time. In his first game with Edwards out, McDaniels produced 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for 30 PRA against Golden State.

Most notably, McDaniels' usage rate jumped from 16.1% in the first four games to 25% in his first game with Edwards sidelined. The 26-year-old forward attempted 18 shots from the floor and also played a season-high 35 minutes in regulation. He played over 36 minutes in the previous game, but two of those minutes came in the overtime period against Cleveland.

Brandon Miller OVER 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (50%)

Miller has had an insane role for Charlotte with Coby White and Kon Knueppel out, and now Dennis Schroder is also questionable. Miller has played more than 35 minutes in four of five games this season, and he's scored 30+ points in each of his last three. He posted a usage rate above 35% in those five contests.

Miller went off for 39 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist against Washington on Monday and gets that same matchup today. Washington ranks just 19th in defensive rating on the season. He is the clear number one option for this Charlotte team, and could be in line for increased playmaking opportunities if Schroder can't play.

In addition to the huge scoring totals, Miller has racked up 26 rebounds and 8 assists over his last three games. He is basically a one-man show for Charlotte right now.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get a FREE YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NBA Value Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Pelle Larsson OVER 3.5 Assists (55%)

Larsson has already carved out a significant role in Miami, and his playmaking has been on full display. He's averaged 4.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game this season, and his role only seems to be improving.

Last game, he dished out eight assists against Atlanta as Miami finally recorded its first win of the season. Overall, Larsson has recorded at least four assists in four of five games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. OVER 14.5 Points (49%)

Shannon was already primed for a significant role with Minnesota this season, averaging 22.3 minutes and 13.0 points through his first four games. But now he should be even more involved with Edwards out for approximately two months.

In his first game without the former number one overall pick, Shannon played over 27 minutes and scored 19 points against Golden State. His usage rate spiked from 20.7% in the four games with Edwards, up to a whopping 30.6% last game.

Shannon should remain a primary scoring option for Minnesota's second unit, and he should find plenty of minutes with some of Minnesota's highest-usage players off the floor.

Ausar Thompson OVER 3.5 Assists (57%)

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke in the off-season about increased minutes and more on-ball duties for Ausar Thompson this season. The fourth-year wing played more than 33 minutes in his first game before getting injured in the second. He fouled out after 25 minutes in his return from the injury and then played 29 minutes in his last game against the Hornets.

As for the playmaking opportunities, Thompson has recorded at least five assists in three of the four games. Foul trouble will always be a concern for one of the league's top perimeter defenders, but the role and increased minutes Bickerstaff hinted at seem to be in play.

Thompson has a chance to play 30+ minutes again, and his new role as a secondary ball-handler should allow him to easily surpass 3.5 assists.

Tristan da Silva OVER 11.5 Points (57%)

Paolo Banchero's unfortunate injury has opened more opportunities in Orlando. Tristan da Silva has seized the moment, averaging 19.5 points in two games since Banchero went down.

The third-year forward scored 20 points against Toronto earlier this week, even as Orlando put up just 99 total points. Toronto has been the league's best defense on the young season, but they will also be without Kawhi Leonard for several weeks.

da Silva is averaging nearly 29 minutes per game, and there is upside for even more while Banchero and Jalen Suggs are out of the lineup. The absence of those two key players should also mean increased shot volume for da Silva, which gives him a great chance to cruise over his modest points prop.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 8
NFL Cash Game Plays - Week 8
Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Picks
NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 8



RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Jordan Love

Picks Apart Panthers on TNF
Matthew Golden

Again Paces Packers in Targets
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Chuba Hubbard

Rebounds with Workhorse Volume
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Zach Charbonnet

Practicing in Full in Week 8
Christian Watson

Suffers Broken Rib But Returns on Thursday
Alpha Diallo

Questionable Against Phoenix
Cameron Johnson

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Rui Hachimura

Iffy for Friday
Christian Watson

Suffers Chest Injury Thursday, Taken to Hospital
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Could Sit on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Likely to Suit Up Friday
Yang Hansen

Available Thursday
Robert Williams III

Downgraded to Out Thursday
Andrew Nembhard

Probable for Friday
Ziaire Williams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play Friday
RJ Harvey

Added to Injury Report, Limited on Thursday
Jaylen Brown

Questionable Friday
Ja'Marr Chase

a Full Practice Participant on Thursday
Reed Sheppard

Out Friday with Back Soreness
Puka Nacua

Says his Calf is Still Bothering Him
Jaylon Tyson

Available Against Hawks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Questionable Friday
DJ Moore

Puts in Another Limited Practice
Meleek Thomas

Ruled Out Against Hawks
Jordan Poole

Out Against Sacramento
Matthew Golden

Officially Active on Thursday Night
Dejounte Murray

Out Thursday for the Birth of his Son
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Dylan Larkin

Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Kyle Monangai

Misses Practice on Thursday
Jalen Smith

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Boston
Robert Williams III

Doubtful for Thursday
Jadarian Price

has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Donovan Clingan

Option Picked Up Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Saquon Barkley

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Third-Year Option Picked Up on Thursday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
A.J. Brown

Missing From Practice on Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 8
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 8
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 8
NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 8