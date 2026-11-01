Mike's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 10 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.
The worst of the bye weeks are over, but we're still without Indiana and USC this week. Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, and Cal are also on bye, but we weren't using many of those players anyway. We're here to help with our Week 10 college fantasy football waiver wire pickups list.
To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 10. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. This column considers only players under 50% rostered at the time of writing. We also won't recommend players heading into Week 10 byes.
Below, read about key Week 10 waiver wire targets and stashes like Jonaz Walton, Gio Lopez, and Jack Foley. Whether you're looking for production this week or a long-term solution, we'll give you options for any-sized league.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 10 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Cardae Mack, Arizona State (46%)
Cole Tabb has graduated over the 50% mark, and it's about time. He had another big game against Utah. It's on to the next big thing. That thing is Mack.
Mack was one of the most added players last week after his four-touchdown game against Kansas State. He had another big game against BYU with 123 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards.
Cardae “beast mode” Mack ??
@FOX10Phoenix https://t.co/sJOFklmTyj
— Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) October 31, 2026
He didn't score a touchdown, but Mack still had 19.5 fantasy points against possibly the best defense in the Big 12 last week. Colorado's defense has been much better over the last month, but Mack has 55 touches over the last two games. No other back gets you that kind of volume.
Nolan James Jr., Notre Dame (42%)
On paper, this is not a great matchup. The only thing that the Miami defense did right last night was stop the run. The difference is that Notre Dame is still a power run team. North Carolina is not.
James has scored five touchdowns in the last three games alone. There has been some shuffling among the backs on the Irish depth chart. James has had the most consistent role this year, and he got the most work again against Navy.
James got 19 touches in the big game against BYU. I would expect his total to be closer to that than the nine touches in the blowout win over Navy.
Demon June, North Carolina (11%)
This is still a committee backfield, but June has scored a touchdown in four straight games. The UConn run defense has been solid this year, but they haven't faced a team quite like Carolina.
June also has five receptions in the last two games. He is being used more in the passing game and is getting looks in the red zone for an offense that has played well in the last couple of weeks.
If June can put up good numbers against Miami, I trust him against UConn as well.
Ahmad Miller, Syracuse (4%)
The Syracuse offense is cooking lately. A lot of it has to do with the return of Steve Angeli at quarterback. The other part is the emergence of Miller as the featured back.
Miller has 68 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games alone. He has four receptions in that span as well.
I don't rush out to use players against Clemson, but like Mack, the volume can't be ignored. It would take an extremely negative game script for Miller to have a "bad" game. Clemson's offense isn't capable of creating that.
Kedrick Reescano, Arizona (6%)
The return of Ismail Mahdi hasn't taken away from Reescano's production. He has scored five touchdowns in the last four games. He is only good for around 10 touches per game with Mahdi in there, but they are quality touches.
That said, Reescano likely needs to score a touchdown against TCU to hit value. The TCU defense has impressed.
Week 10 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Jackson Harris, LSU (23%)
They're not gonna get him ?
@jackssonharriss MY GOODNESS https://t.co/X6bP01Oe2x
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 24, 2026
This Alabama-LSU tilt could be epic after all, even if it is on one of the most anticipated weekends of the 2026 season. There are a lot of elite matchups this weekend, but I have my eye on Harris.
Harris became a favorite target of Sam Leavitt with Trey'Dez Green out. Even with Green back, Harris remains the most targeted receiver. The play above shows why.
Harris is big and fast with great hands. Leavitt has been a different quarterback over the last month than in the first month of the season. Even against Alabama, Harris is an elite play.
Harris has 77.84 fantasy points in the last three games alone. He's going to break 20 again, and many people aren't paying attention.
Isaiah Mizell, Arizona (13%)
Isaiah Mizell is breaking out for Arizona with three straight 100 yard games, including a 94 yard TD today.
7 REC, 182 REC YDS, 1 TD vs No. 13 Texas Tech https://t.co/TujFetvNb2
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 31, 2026
Even with Giovanni Richardson back in action, Mizell was still the alpha receiver. Arizona throws the ball enough to sustain two receivers, but Mizell is the top dog with three straight 100-yard games.
Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech (36%)
I was 0-4 when I picked up Brown off of waivers before Week 5. I'm 4-1 since. Brown is a big reason why.
He has two 20+ fantasy point games in four tries. SMU got exposed by Syracuse. Virginia Tech is going to do the same, and you can bet Brown is going to at least get close to another 20-point fantasy game.
Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt (45%)
Most held Sherrill through the bye, which is a good idea. It's what I did. Sherrill has 70 targets this year. No one else has more than 28. Having a receiver with this high of a target share available in more than half of the leagues is criminal.
Donovan Olugbode, Missouri (42%)
Cayden Lee still gets more targets, but Missouri throws enough for Olugbode to be a factor. Olugbode has 14 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown in the two games since being shut out against Texas A&M.
Missouri is going to have to throw to keep up with Texas. I would expect another solid day out of Olugbode.
Legend Glasker, BYU (19%)
Well, if Bear Bachmeier is going to be a thrower now, someone has to catch it. Even if Glasker isn't catching passes, he's getting carries. Glasker totaled 101 yards on just six touches against Arizona State.
The matchup against Utah is not a great one, but with BYU getting the ball to Glasker any way they can, I'll roll him out there again. He's a big play waiting to happen.
Week 10 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Andrew Rappleyea, Penn State (43%)
Rappleyea has 21 receptions over the last four games, making him the best TE in college in that span outside of Luke Reynolds. He is about the only Penn State receiver that is getting open lately.
Rocco Becht's dad was an NFL tight end, so you know the son is looking for the TE every chance he gets.
Caleb Odom, Mississippi (50%)
Odom only caught one pass in the blowout of Auburn, but he'll be heavily involved against a Georgia defense that can lock down the outside.
Odom is still in the top 10 of TE scoring on the season in Yahoo leagues. That means he's likely outscoring your starting TE on the season.
Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse (16%)
It's a low bar for tight ends on waivers since we only have around 10 in major college football that are big parts of the offense. Bacheyie has 15 receptions over the last four games, but hasn't scored a touchdown in the last three games.
With the way the Syracuse offense has been playing, I'm still a fan of the volume. He's still putting up solid point totals in PPR leagues.
Week 10 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (32%)
Lopez left the game against Virginia in the third quarter on a roughing-the-passer hit with what appeared to be a knee injury. He didn't return to the blowout win and may not play against Merrimack.
Wake won't need Gio in this one, so I wouldn't be surprised if he sat out. The Demon Deacons have a legit shot at the CFP, so even if Gio does play, he likely won't be pushed.
Still, Lopez is second only to Michael Hawkins Jr. in fantasy points in Yahoo leagues this year. Even if he doesn't play this week, he'll have some big games in your fantasy playoffs against SMU and Georgia Tech.
Noah Fifita, Arizona (24%)
Fifita's 18.18 fantasy points against Texas Tech yesterday were his lowest output of the season. How is he still available in 75% of leagues? Fifita is about as consistent as you can get, and the Arizona offense loves to fly the friendly skies.
Ashton Daniels, Florida State (15%)
Daniels scored four more touchdowns on a stingy Clemson defense, including his eighth rushing touchdown in the last four games. Boston College has a similarly tough defense, but Daniels is the Florida State offense now with Ousmane Kromah out.