Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 10 Friday Slate (11/6/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
It was a light Friday last week, but we are back in full swing this week with five games on tap. Now I have to try to explain to my wife why I'm repeatedly checking my lineups during our anniversary dinner. We've got a little bit of everything on this slate. We have the smothering defense of New Mexico. We have Nebraska facing recent nemesis Illinois
We have the TCU defense trying to slow down Arizona. Same for Virginia Tech with SMU's offense. South Florida takes on East Carolina. The winner gets an ACC invite.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 11/6/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Kevin Jennings, SMU ($8.7K)
We are not talking about Kevin Jennings enough. https://t.co/AZ8AkoaBcI
— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 29, 2026
This isn't matchup-based. Sometimes being the most talented quarterback on the slate is enough. Jennings has slashed the interceptions. He hasn't thrown one since September 26. Every other quarterback on the slate has seen an uptick in turnovers.
It's hard to pay this much for a QB with no rushing upside, so I view Jennings as more of a cash play. His floor is higher than some ceilings.
Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska ($8.1K)
Colandrea threw six interceptions in four October games. He is still running the ball effectively, but we need him to not lose points. This looks like a great matchup for Nebraska, but that's what we thought the last two times that Nebraska played Illinois.
They lost both of those games, inventing new ways to lose. Nebraska has lost the last three games by a total of 13 points. Colandrea has the highest upside on the slate, but are you going to mess with the curse of Nebraska in one-score games?
Luke Kromenhoek, South Florida ($5.9K)
Kromenhoek replaced Michael Van Buren Jr. in the second quarter of the UAB game. He led the Bulls to their best offensive showing since September 19.
We don't know what was wrong with Van Buren, but I have a hard time believing that South Florida won't roll with Kromenhoek until they have a reason not to. The offense finally looked better with Kromenhoek in there.
Also consider: Noah Fifita, Arizona ($8.5K); Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech ($7.6K); Jaden Craig, TCU ($6.9K); Toa Fa'avae, New Mexico ($6K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech ($7.1K)
Jeffrey Overton goes sideline to sideline for the score! ?
? @accnetwork x @HokiesFB https://t.co/lRQaSxN1dy
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 17, 2026
That highlight above shows why I use Overton. It doesn't always work out, but in that play he gets a reception (extra point on DK), is elusive, and hard to tackle. It also ends with him in the end zone.
Overton had a rough game against Clemson the last time out. This should be redemption. SMU lost to Syracuse last week and allowed 20 points to Cal in the game before that.
Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico ($6.9K)
I proposed this question in my RB slideshow. What's more important, yards or touchdowns? In DFS, the answer is overwhelmingly on the side of touchdowns. A touchdown is worth 60 yards.
That's important because Humphrey only has 540 rushing yards this season, but he has scored 11 touchdowns. Humphrey has eight touchdowns in the last five games. The sheer number of touchdowns gives him a high floor.
Jeremy Payne, TCU ($5.6K)
Payne tried to come back a couple of weeks ago, but only carried once against Baylor. When Payne was healthy, he was a strong part of the offense.
He ran for 142 yards in Dublin against North Carolina. The only team that "held" him under double figures was Grambling. Payne is a strong bet for double figures if you need a value play tonight, even though this isn't a great matchup.
Also consider: Kendrick Raphael, SMU ($7.8K); TJ Engleman Jr., East Carolina ($6.8K); Jamal Rule, Nebraska ($6.2K); Kedrick Reescano, Arizona ($5.5K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Collin Dixon, Illinois ($7.9K)
Admit it. You forgot about Dixon, especially after Katin Houser went down. He was easy to forget about, with prices above $8K in matchups that weren't great. Guess what? Dixon kept producing.
What a catch by Illinois WR Collin Dixon to take a two-possession lead over Oregon.
Illinois up 21-10 with 2:29 left. https://t.co/8g8hEsqIDv
— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 24, 2026
He has at least 20 DK points in all but the Ohio State game (and 19.3 against Maryland). Now Houser is back. Dixon has at least five receptions and 60 yards in every game. He's not going to burn you, even against a good defense like Nebraska.
Jordan Dwyer, TCU ($6.6K)
The TCU offense has been better with Dwyer back, but they were still missing Payne. The TCU offense finally has the whole starting offense together for the first time since August.
Dwyer saw a sharp rise in price, but it's warranted. He has 22 receptions for 309 yards in three games since his return. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this year, yet he has at least 12 DraftKings points in every game. He's about as reliable as you can get.
Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech ($6K)
Brown has been the best receiver for the Hokies this year. He has averaged 18.9 DK points per game this year and has topped 30 twice. That may be too lofty a goal against SMU, but go look at what Umari Hatcher did to SMU last week.
Brown is about as good as Hatcher, and he has a better quarterback. He's a lock for double figures, and could flirt with 20 DK points tonight.
Yamir Knight, SMU ($5.4K)
There's not much for salary relief at WR on this slate. At least not if you want upside. Jennings will spread the ball around quite a bit, but Knight is capable of huge games.
He has six or more receptions in five of the eight games this season. All he needs is to get loose once, and we'll be happy with the results.
Also consider: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona ($7K); Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska ($6.2K); Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech ($5.9K); Giovanni Richardson, Arizona ($5.1K); Landon Sides, East Carolina ($4.2K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Virginia Tech/SMU game stack
This is the only game of the night with an implied total above 50. We have a lot of good defenses on display tonight, so this could be an instance where a game stack makes sense.
First, we'll cover the teams individually. Any SMU stack needs to have Jennings, Raphael, and Knight. Yannick Smith and Randy Pittman Jr. are good options if you want a four- or five-man load. It should be run back with a mini-stack of Grunkemeyer and Brown or Reynolds.
Virginia Tech is much the same with the obvious four-man of Grunkemeyer, Overton, Reynolds, and Que'Sean Brown. It should be run back with Jennings at the very least.
For a game stack, we need both QBs and both RBs. I like Jennings/Grunkemeyer/Raphael/Overton/Brown/Knight/Pittman. That leaves $3,8K left for a cheaper flex option.
Mini Stacks
I don't see another full stack that I like, so I'll go with mini stack options instead.
USF: Kromenhoek/D.J. Crowther
ECU: Griffis/Engleman/Ray Ray Joseph
Nebraska: Colandrea/Rule/Gilmer
Illinois: Houser/Dixon
TCU: Craig/Payne/Dwyer
Arizona: Fifita/Mizell/Richardson