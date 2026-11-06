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NFL DFS Cash Games: Week 9 Core Pieces and Value Plays (Premium)

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Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

It's Week 9, RotoBallers, and the theme of the week is QUARTERBACK CHANGES! It's still mid-week, but we already have multiple different starters for teams than they had in previous weeks. Drew Lock and Shedeur Sanders look to be taking over for the injured starters on their team, and Tanner McKee has been benched for Joe Milton III. In addition, while this was being written, ANOTHER one happened, as Carson Wentz is now expected to start Monday night in place of Kyler Murray.

What does that all add up to? Cheap DFS plays! You'll need them too, as we have some studly guys near the top of the pricing heap that you'll want to check out. As always, make sure to drop into our RotoBaller Discord channel whenever you want. There are always analysts and community members in there going over the slate.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - DET ($10,000 DK/$10,200 FD)

Jahmyr Gibbs can honestly be considered the #1 overall play on ANY given slate. The discussion now starts with "does he cost too much money relative to his counterparts?", which is a legitimate conversation with Christian McCaffrey priced at $2k less. However, some uber-values have opened up during the week, making Gibbs' $10k+ price tag pretty easy to fit. As a result, I think you gotta make room for him in cash lineups.

I don't need to sing Gibbs' praises much, but I will anyway. Gibbs leads the league in touches, red zone touches, evaded tackles, and touchdowns, and is second in rushing yards AND targets in the receiving game. He arguably should still be $1,000 more, and now he'll face a Dolphins squad that has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to RBs. The Lions have an implied team total of 29 points despite being on the road, and Gibbs should be able to cut right through them.

Honorable mentions: Kenneth Walker III, Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Drew Lock, QB - SEA ($4,000 DK/$6,300 FD)

I'm not sure I remember a week where more QB changes have been made, but not only can you play a min-priced QB in cash, you also have MULTIPLE CHOICES of which one you want! I'll touch on more of them later in this article, but if I'm picking now, Drew Lock gets my vote.

Sam Darnold was ruled out mid-week with a quad injury, and unexpected injuries are always fun for DFS because the sites can't adjust their pricing. Lock will get the softest matchup that he can get this week against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the most PPG in the league at 29.8. They've also given up the second-most FPPG to QBs along with the third-highest passer rating, and any QB with Jaxon Smith-Njigba at his disposal gets an automatic boost.

There are some high-priced studs you're going to want this week, and using Lock (or one of the other cheap starting QBs) almost gives you carte blanche to do what you want.


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