Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Jaguars vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Week 9 is here, and we have officially reached the halfway point in the season. The Seahawks offense could not get a thing going as the Bears put a beatdown on them in the fourth quarter. The Bears look like a top team in the NFL right now, and if they keep improving, they could be a Super Bowl contender. As for Thursday Night Football, we have a bit of an interesting one; what could have been a good game now has Joe Fagnano leading the Ravens.
For our TNF matchup, we have Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) heading north to take on Fagnano and the Baltimore Ravens (4-4). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, Jaguars vs. Ravens on November 5th, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Parker Washington - WR, $14.1K (DK), $16.2K (FD)
I didn't want to just roll with Trevor Lawrence, because I don't know how long this game is going to be in play for the passing game, but I'm really hoping we can get Parker Washington going early and often, and make him an underowned MVP spot. He has had quite the up-and-down season this year, with three games of less than nine fantasy points and four games of 11+. Lucky for us, the Ravens make for a good matchup.
The Ravens are giving up the fifth most receiving yards to opposing WRs, and the matchup Washington should see is solid as well. Washington has averaged .54 fantasy points per route run, and he should line up against Kyle Hamilton in the slot for the most part. Hamilton is giving up .25 FPPR this season. Washington also leads the team in Red zone target share at 23%.
Like I said, as long as this game doesn't get out of hand too early like it did last week against the Colts, then I do expect Washington to have himself a solid night.
51-YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR PARKER WASHINGTON
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Gf38EGe1Qr
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Joe Fagnano - QB, $12.6K (DK), $15.3K (FD)
I told myself all day I would just roll out Derrick Henry and call it a day, but the game script just doesn't fit that. The Jaguars should roll through the Ravens, which should make it to where this is a passing game for the Ravens. The Jaguars' run defense is one of the best in the league too; they haven't given up more than 60 yards rushing. Woody Marks has had the best performance against this run defense with 53 yards.
The Ravens have some solid receiving options, and a few days of actual practice should give him a shot to compete. The big thing is his protection; the offensive line hasn't been very good, and the Jaguars' defense is going to be all over him. The Ravens best hope is for the pass game to get going, so I'll take my shot on Fagnano over Henry.
Other Captains/MVPs: Zay Flowers
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Zay Flowers - WR, $10.4K (DK), $9.4K (FD)
Zay Flowers didn't see much of anything last week, but I'm really hoping a few practice sessions with Fagnano can get this duo working quickly. Flowers should be in a positive matchup for this game, and with the Jags' secondary being a bit rough this year, hopefully Flowers can take advantage. The Jags defense has given up the second most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season.
Flowers also should be lining up against Jourdan Lewis, who is giving up .29 fantasy points per route run this season. Flowers also has a route participation of 86.2%, and with how often I'm expecting the Ravens to need to throw the ball, I hope Flowers is the one on the receiving end of all that.
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense, $5.8K (DK), $7K (FD)
I have to roll with the Jags defense against an inexperienced QB. I do expect him to be throwing the ball a lot, and he already had two turnovers in what was about three-quarters of a play. They have averaged nearly nine points per game as a defense, and have had at least one interception in all but one game this season.
They have only allowed more than 20 points all season long, plus if the offensive line for the Ravens doesn't hold up well, then we should see our fair share of sacks as well. This slate probably will have one of the higher ownership percentages for a defense, but even then they are still lower owned than most other positions. This is a great spot to get different.
Other Flex Options: Brenton Strange, Cam Little
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Chris Rodriguez Jr. - RB, $3.4K (DK), $5.4K (FD)
This one is pretty dependent on whether Bhayshul Tuten ends up playing. I think Rodriguez is a solid GPP play even if he does, but he will basically be 80% or higher owned if Tuten is out, making him more of a cash play. At his price, you aren't going to get production like that elsewhere. Tuten didn't practice at all this week, which has me leaning towards him being out of this one.
Rodriguez has three touchdowns in the last five games, and has been fairly efficient in the run game as well. Although he hasn't been involved in the passing game much this season, if Tuten is out, I would expect him to get a few targets.
At his price, he is going to be an easy add if the game script proves to be right. Rodriguez should see plenty of carries; let's just keep an eye on the injury report.
Chris Rodriguez makes it a two-score game with a 25-yard TD!
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/EocORsZ5jR
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Justice Hill - RB, $3.2K (DK), $4.8K (FD)
Thank god I picked a good week to grab Justice Hill when I needed a streamer in one of my fantasy leagues; he ended up being targeted eight times last week. And I wouldn't be surprised if, for the second week in a row, he leads the team in targets. Hill is the perfect outlet guy for Fagnano, especially when he won't have a lot of time to make a decision.
Hill hasn't blown any skirts off this season, but I think in a spot like this, he could be utilized pretty heavily. Although the Jags have stopped the running game pretty well, they give up the 10th most receiving yards to opposing RBs. Hill should continue seeing a sizeable role and will be the perfect checkdown guy for Fagnano.
Other Value Options: Mark Andrews, Ja'Kobi Lane
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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