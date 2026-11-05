👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Jaguars vs. Ravens Thursday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Jaguars vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Week 9 is here, and we have officially reached the halfway point in the season. The Seahawks offense could not get a thing going as the Bears put a beatdown on them in the fourth quarter. The Bears look like a top team in the NFL right now, and if they keep improving, they could be a Super Bowl contender. As for Thursday Night Football, we have a bit of an interesting one; what could have been a good game now has Joe Fagnano leading the Ravens.

For our TNF matchup, we have Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) heading north to take on Fagnano and the Baltimore Ravens (4-4). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, Jaguars vs. Ravens on November 5th, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Parker Washington - WR, $14.1K (DK), $16.2K (FD)

I didn't want to just roll with Trevor Lawrence, because I don't know how long this game is going to be in play for the passing game, but I'm really hoping we can get Parker Washington going early and often, and make him an underowned MVP spot. He has had quite the up-and-down season this year, with three games of less than nine fantasy points and four games of 11+. Lucky for us, the Ravens make for a good matchup.

The Ravens are giving up the fifth most receiving yards to opposing WRs, and the matchup Washington should see is solid as well. Washington has averaged .54 fantasy points per route run, and he should line up against Kyle Hamilton in the slot for the most part. Hamilton is giving up .25 FPPR this season. Washington also leads the team in Red zone target share at 23%.

Like I said, as long as this game doesn't get out of hand too early like it did last week against the Colts, then I do expect Washington to have himself a solid night.

Joe Fagnano - QB, $12.6K (DK), $15.3K (FD)

I told myself all day I would just roll out Derrick Henry and call it a day, but the game script just doesn't fit that. The Jaguars should roll through the Ravens, which should make it to where this is a passing game for the Ravens. The Jaguars' run defense is one of the best in the league too; they haven't given up more than 60 yards rushing. Woody Marks has had the best performance against this run defense with 53 yards.

The Ravens have some solid receiving options, and a few days of actual practice should give him a shot to compete. The big thing is his protection; the offensive line hasn't been very good, and the Jaguars' defense is going to be all over him. The Ravens best hope is for the pass game to get going, so I'll take my shot on Fagnano over Henry.

Other Captains/MVPs: Zay Flowers

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Zay Flowers - WR, $10.4K (DK), $9.4K (FD)

Zay Flowers didn't see much of anything last week, but I'm really hoping a few practice sessions with Fagnano can get this duo working quickly. Flowers should be in a positive matchup for this game, and with the Jags' secondary being a bit rough this year, hopefully Flowers can take advantage. The Jags defense has given up the second most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season.

Flowers also should be lining up against Jourdan Lewis, who is giving up .29 fantasy points per route run this season. Flowers also has a route participation of 86.2%, and with how often I'm expecting the Ravens to need to throw the ball, I hope Flowers is the one on the receiving end of all that.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense, $5.8K (DK), $7K (FD)

I have to roll with the Jags defense against an inexperienced QB. I do expect him to be throwing the ball a lot, and he already had two turnovers in what was about three-quarters of a play. They have averaged nearly nine points per game as a defense, and have had at least one interception in all but one game this season.

They have only allowed more than 20 points all season long, plus if the offensive line for the Ravens doesn't hold up well, then we should see our fair share of sacks as well. This slate probably will have one of the higher ownership percentages for a defense, but even then they are still lower owned than most other positions. This is a great spot to get different.

Other Flex Options: Brenton Strange, Cam Little

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - RB, $3.4K (DK), $5.4K (FD)

This one is pretty dependent on whether Bhayshul Tuten ends up playing. I think Rodriguez is a solid GPP play even if he does, but he will basically be 80% or higher owned if Tuten is out, making him more of a cash play. At his price, you aren't going to get production like that elsewhere. Tuten didn't practice at all this week, which has me leaning towards him being out of this one.

Rodriguez has three touchdowns in the last five games, and has been fairly efficient in the run game as well. Although he hasn't been involved in the passing game much this season, if Tuten is out, I would expect him to get a few targets.

At his price, he is going to be an easy add if the game script proves to be right. Rodriguez should see plenty of carries; let's just keep an eye on the injury report.

Justice Hill - RB, $3.2K (DK), $4.8K (FD)

Thank god I picked a good week to grab Justice Hill when I needed a streamer in one of my fantasy leagues; he ended up being targeted eight times last week. And I wouldn't be surprised if, for the second week in a row, he leads the team in targets. Hill is the perfect outlet guy for Fagnano, especially when he won't have a lot of time to make a decision.

Hill hasn't blown any skirts off this season, but I think in a spot like this, he could be utilized pretty heavily. Although the Jags have stopped the running game pretty well, they give up the 10th most receiving yards to opposing RBs. Hill should continue seeing a sizeable role and will be the perfect checkdown guy for Fagnano.

Other Value Options: Mark Andrews, Ja'Kobi Lane

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
NFL Week 8 Same Game Parlays (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Jalen Hurts

Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
Alec Pierce

Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
Drew Lock

Limited Wednesday with Elbow Injury
Kyle Monangai

Misses Walk-Through Practice on Wednesday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Michael Wilson

is Wearing Non-Contact Jersey on Wednesday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Still Isn't Practicing
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Jalen Smith

Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Jakob Poeltl

Back in Action Wednesday
Alpha Diallo

Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Kenny Gainwell

to be the "1B" in Buccaneers' Backfield
Cameron Johnson

Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in his Return to Practice on Wednesday
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Misses Second Straight Game
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Ivica Zubac

Available for Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Back in Action Versus the Jazz
Trey Murphy III

Ruled Out Against Jazz
Coby White

Gets the Green Light Against the Nets
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Unlikely to Play in Week 9
Cam Skattebo

Misses Wednesday's Practice With Hamstring Injury
Jadarian Price

to Have "Significantly" Fewer Restrictions in Week 9
Sam Darnold

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
David Montgomery

Won't Return This Weekend
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders' RB Split to Be Evaluated Weekly
Josh Jacobs

Not Worried About Missing Further Time
Breece Hall

Trending Toward Week 9 Return
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
DeVonta Smith

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Questionable After Missing Wednesday's Practice
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Video: Week 9 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 9 Targets and Avoids
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 9 Targets, Avoids
Jaguars vs. Ravens TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em