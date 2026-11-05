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NFL Pick 'Em Pool Picks (Week 9) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2026)

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The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.

Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. We're just a few days away from the midpoint of the 2026 NFL season, and the power dynamic of the league is getting much clearer! As we get into Week 9, we're able to determine which teams are the real deal and which ones can't be trusted.

Some questions do still exist, though. Which teams will base their trade deadline around this week's results? Can the Ravens overcome injuries to their quarterbacks? Will the Buccaneers finally complete a pass again?

Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 9.

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Week 9 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks

The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.

  • 15: Jaguars at Ravens

We might have picked the Jaguars even if Lamar Jackson (thumb) was healthy. Instead, he has been ruled out, and the same is true for Tyler Huntley (toe). The Ravens are moving on to third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano, making it nearly impossible for Baltimore's offense to keep pace with a Jaguars team that is scoring an average of 28 points per game.

  • 14: Lions at Dolphins

The Lions just took down the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, and now, they'll turn around and face the 1-6 Dolphins. We're bracing for a blowout this week, as Detroit ranks third-best in points per game while Miami ranks second-to-last. The Lions defense also seems to be making some strides after limiting the Vikings to 266 yards of offense in Week 8.

  • 13: Cowboys at Colts

The Colts are one of the most dismal teams in football, and they're trending in the wrong direction ahead of an anticipated fire sale at the trade deadline. Dallas has some notable weaknesses on both sides of the ball, but those are nothing compared to Indianapolis' flaws. The Colts rank among the bottom seven teams in offensive points per game, offensive yards per game, and defensive points per game.

  • 12: Jets at Chiefs

After a 5-0 start, the Chiefs have lost two games in a row. However, they have faced two difficult opponents -- Seahawks and Broncos -- and will have a get-right opportunity this week against the two-win Jets. New York's defense has played well, but the offense won't be able to keep pace with this Patrick Mahomes-led squad. A seventh Jets loss could trigger a soft rebuild at the trade deadline.

 

Semi-Confident Picks For Week 9 Pick 'Em Pools

  • 11: Broncos at Panthers

The Broncos have looked like one of the hottest teams in football lately. They have four consecutive victories, including wins over the Seahawks and Chiefs. Carolina, on the other hand, has been incredibly inconsistent, with more problems than success over the last couple of weeks. The Panthers have the capability to pull off an upset, but we don't see them slowing down Denver this week.

  • 10: Rams at Commanders

The Rams are 4-4 and haven't inspired a ton of confidence lately. With that being said, they still rank fourth in offensive yards per game, and their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game. Over a full 60 minutes, they should take care of business against the Commanders, who are without Terry McLaurin (knee) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on offense.

  • 9: Raiders at 49ers

The Niners' undefeated season came to an end in Week 7 with a loss to Atlanta. Then, they were on bye in Week 8. As a result, this San Francisco team hasn't won a game since Oct. 19. It should have no trouble getting back into the win column against a Raiders team that doesn't exactly evoke a lot of confidence. Vegas has allowed the second-most points per game and the third-most yards per game.

  • 8: Giants at Eagles

We're feeling good about the Giants in this battle of No. 3 quarterbacks. The difference between the two passers is that J.J. McCarthy has impressed during his limited action, while Joe Milton III has yet to play a snap this year. Plus, the Eagles have dealt with many more injuries on both sides of the ball, including Jalen Hurts (blood clots), Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back), and DeVonta Smith (hamstring).

  • 7: Buccaneers at Bears

This feels like it should be more of a lock, but it falls closer to the middle of the pack because there are so many lopsided games this week. The main selling point for the Bucs is that they have won two consecutive games by running the ball on nearly every play, and so reintroducing the pass game would only strengthen their chances. With that being said, the Bears have looked borderline unstoppable lately.

  • 6: Texans at Chargers

This is another game that would be a lock during a normal week, but has to fall to the second tier in a slate with very few projected nail-biters. These teams have a combined 2-12 record this year, and both wins belong to Houston. This Texans defense has underperformed against most teams, but it could feast against Justin Herbert, who has 12 turnovers already this season.

  • 5: Cardinals at Seahawks

Things got a little more interesting after the Seahawks ruled out Sam Darnold (quad). The Cardinals are also making a quarterback change, as Gardner Minshew II will make his first start of the season. A double quarterback change is intriguing, but we ultimately predict that Seattle's elite defense will be too much for Minshew to handle, especially without Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia).

 

NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 9

  • 4: Browns at Saints

This game was originally in the No. 2 spot, but we're dropping it to No. 4 with the news that Shedeur Sanders will likely start in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion). The Saints defense and run game have cooled off lately, so the passing game will be the key to victory for New Orleans. It should be up to the task, especially after getting a week off with the bye.

  • 3: Bengals at Falcons

It's tough to pick against Joe Burrow after he racked up six touchdowns in Week 8, but we could also make a strong case for the Falcons, who recently put an end to the 49ers' undefeated season. In the end, we're siding with Cincinnati. The Bengals rank second in offensive points per game, and their defense has performed better than expected with a modest 22.6 points allowed per game.

  • 2: Packers at Patriots

This is an exciting Sunday afternoon matchup between two teams in a prime Wild Card spot. Drake Maye has been playing out of his mind lately, but a banged-up wide receiver room and backfield may hurt New England's chances. Meanwhile, Jordan Love isn't quite on Maye's level, but he has hit his stride in a surging offense that also features Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Josh Jacobs, and Tucker Kraft.

  • 1: Bills at Vikings

An unstoppable force meets an immovable object. The Bills offense might be the best in the NFL, while the Vikings defense ranks atop the leaderboard in dozens of statistical categories. We're taking Buffalo, but only because we expect this Josh Allen-led offense to learn from the Lions, who seem to have the blueprint on how to defeat Minnesota's defense.

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