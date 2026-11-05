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Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 9 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 11/5/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Jaguars and Ravens.

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to anyone interested in every slate each week.

This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 9 of Thursday Night Football!

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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread

Jacksonville Jaguars (-485 ML) at Baltimore Ravens (+9.5)

Over/Under (42.5)

 

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Thursday Night Football Game Picks

This matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens had the potential to be a really good one; however, Lamar Jackson injured his thumb upon his return last week and now could be looking at an absence for the remainder of the season.

To make matters more complicated, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is dealing with a turf toe issue and will miss this week's matchup. That leaves third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano as the man left in charge of the Ravens offense. Last week, Fagnano stepped in and went 10-of-21 for 91 passing yards and one interception against the Buffalo Bills.

Before making a game selection, let's take a look at how these teams match up. Starting with the Jaguars, they are backed by a very strong run defense, allowing an average of just over 77 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the league. They also allow an average of just under 16 points per game, which ranks second overall.

On offense, Jacksonville has been strong as well, scoring an average of 28 points per game, which ranks fifth overall. It also averages just over 350 total yards of offense, which ranks 10th overall.

The Ravens have been able to run the ball very effectively despite not having Jackson for a portion of the season, averaging over 133 rushing yards per game and ranking sixth in the league. They have also shown a serviceable run defense, allowing just under 103 rushing yards per game and ranking inside the top half of the league.

This matchup is really strength against strength between the Jaguars' run defense and the Ravens' rushing offense; however, without Jackson or Huntley playing, the Jaguars should be able to key in on Derrick Henry in order to slow the Ravens' rushing game down.

Jacksonville should also be able to move the ball against a Ravens defense that allows 331 total yards of offense per game. Add in some potential turnovers from an unproven quarterback, and we have the recipe for a game that could get away from the Ravens very quickly.

The Pick:  Jaguars -9.5 (-110 Hard Rock), (51% Novig)

 

Thursday Night Football Player Props

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