November 6, 2026

Keith Eyster locks in his top NBA player props and best bets for Monday, 11/6/26. Capitalize on commission-free odds and market edges with today's top Novig picks.

With the NBA Cup resuming Friday, we can expect tighter rotations and more minutes from starters. Point differential as a tiebreaker in group play also leads teams to play regulars deeper into lopsided games. Days like these are some of the best we will get for targeting player props.

If you're reading this, then I am going to assume that you are an NBA bettor. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Friday's massive NBA slate!

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NBA Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Paul George OVER 3.5 Assists (53%)

Through seven games with Boston, George is averaging 5.0 assists on 8.0 potential assists. He's had at least five assists in each of his last four games. The pace and game environment aren't ideal, but Boston should keep its foot on the gas throughout all four quarters in an NBA Cup game.

Paul George 25 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 5 3PM vs Bucks. https://t.co/llJF1YSZ5t — Celtics Performances (@BestOfCeltics0) November 5, 2026

Charlotte also ranks 19th in defensive efficiency and could be without their top rim protector, Moussa Diabate, who is questionable. Payton Pritchard, who ranks fourth in assist rate for Boston, is also listed as questionable. His absence would potentially put the ball in George's hands even more.

George has been a willing playmaker and distributor this season, which gives him a good chance to clear 3.5 assists.

LeBron James OVER 13.5 Rebounds + Assists (60%)

James is contributing in every way he can for a Sixers team loaded with talent. In seven games, he's averaged 7.4 rebounds on 11.1 rebound chances and 7.4 assists on 12.3 potential assists.

He gets an elite matchup against a banged-up Cleveland team. Jaylon Tyson is out, while Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson are listed as questionable. The Cavs have struggled on the defensive end this season, and they could potentially be without three of their best defenders.

Cleveland is also playing at a top-10 pace, which will lead to more possessions and more opportunities for James to rack up rebounds and assists.

RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points (53%)

Barrett is averaging 20.9 points per game on 25.2% usage this season. He's scored at least 22 points in each of his last three games, and now he gets an elite matchup against a Milwaukee team that plays at the second-fastest pace and ranks 27th in defensive efficiency.

Kawhi Leonard remains out, and Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable. Barrett owns a 31.2% usage rate with Leonard and Barnes off the floor this season. It's a strong bet even if Barnes plays, but this line offers excellent value if Barnes is also ruled out.

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NBA Value Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 22.5 Points + Assists (49%)

In five games without Anthony Edwards this season, Dosunmu is averaging 19.8 points and 4.6 assists (24.4 PA). He's easily cleared this line in each of his last three games as he's now settled into his new role.

In addition to an increased role, Dosunmu will also enjoy an up-tempo matchup against a New Orleans team that ranks fourth in pace.

Dosunmu has a chance to beat this line with points alone in a strong matchup, but he's also averaged 4.6 assists on 10.0 potential assists per game since Edwards went down.

Cam Spencer OVER 5.5 Assists (44%)

Spencer has stepped into a larger role since Scotty Pippen Jr. went down with an injury. He's not only playing more minutes, but he's also playing on the ball significantly more. Over his last three games, he's averaged 22.7 minutes and 9.7 assists on 16.0 potential assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is doubtful tonight, so don't be surprised if Cam Spencer piles up assists off the bench. He has 26 assists in his last three games and just ONE turnover. And people try to tell me that you have to punt turnovers in order to stream 😎 https://t.co/LLA02llayf — "Thunder Dan" Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) November 2, 2026

It is a tough matchup against Oklahoma City, but the Thunder are also dealing with several injuries to key rotation pieces. They currently rank 12th in defensive efficiency after finishing first in each of the last two seasons.

The plus-money on this line offers huge value, especially with Spencer's current role and Pippen still out.

Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 Three Pointers Made (58%)

Coward is averaging 2.7 three-pointers made per game on 50% shooting from downtown this season. He's made at least two triples in each of his last six games, and he's attempted at least five of them in five of those contests, including 12 last game.

Oklahoma City is allowing the fourth-most three-pointers made per game this season after allowing the fourth-most last season despite being the best defense in the league.

Given his volume, efficiency, and plus-matchup, Coward is in a great spot to continue his streak of making at least two three-pointers per game.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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