👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NBA Bets: Player Props Picks For Novig Prediction Markets (Friday, 11/6/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
RJ Barrett - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Injury News

Keith Eyster locks in his top NBA player props and best bets for Monday, 11/6/26. Capitalize on commission-free odds and market edges with today's top Novig picks.

With the NBA Cup resuming Friday, we can expect tighter rotations and more minutes from starters. Point differential as a tiebreaker in group play also leads teams to play regulars deeper into lopsided games. Days like these are some of the best we will get for targeting player props.

If you're reading this, then I am going to assume that you are an NBA bettor. Today's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Friday's massive NBA slate!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NBA Prop Bet Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Paul George OVER 3.5 Assists (53%)

Through seven games with Boston, George is averaging 5.0 assists on 8.0 potential assists. He's had at least five assists in each of his last four games. The pace and game environment aren't ideal, but Boston should keep its foot on the gas throughout all four quarters in an NBA Cup game.

Charlotte also ranks 19th in defensive efficiency and could be without their top rim protector, Moussa Diabate, who is questionable. Payton Pritchard, who ranks fourth in assist rate for Boston, is also listed as questionable. His absence would potentially put the ball in George's hands even more.

George has been a willing playmaker and distributor this season, which gives him a good chance to clear 3.5 assists.

LeBron James OVER 13.5 Rebounds + Assists (60%)

James is contributing in every way he can for a Sixers team loaded with talent. In seven games, he's averaged 7.4 rebounds on 11.1 rebound chances and 7.4 assists on 12.3 potential assists.

He gets an elite matchup against a banged-up Cleveland team. Jaylon Tyson is out, while Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson are listed as questionable. The Cavs have struggled on the defensive end this season, and they could potentially be without three of their best defenders.

Cleveland is also playing at a top-10 pace, which will lead to more possessions and more opportunities for James to rack up rebounds and assists.

RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points (53%)

Barrett is averaging 20.9 points per game on 25.2% usage this season. He's scored at least 22 points in each of his last three games, and now he gets an elite matchup against a Milwaukee team that plays at the second-fastest pace and ranks 27th in defensive efficiency.

Kawhi Leonard remains out, and Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable. Barrett owns a 31.2% usage rate with Leonard and Barnes off the floor this season. It's a strong bet even if Barnes plays, but this line offers excellent value if Barnes is also ruled out.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get a FREE YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer at Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NBA Value Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 6:00 AM ET. All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 22.5 Points + Assists (49%)

In five games without Anthony Edwards this season, Dosunmu is averaging 19.8 points and 4.6 assists (24.4 PA). He's easily cleared this line in each of his last three games as he's now settled into his new role.

In addition to an increased role, Dosunmu will also enjoy an up-tempo matchup against a New Orleans team that ranks fourth in pace.

Dosunmu has a chance to beat this line with points alone in a strong matchup, but he's also averaged 4.6 assists on 10.0 potential assists per game since Edwards went down.

Cam Spencer OVER 5.5 Assists (44%)

Spencer has stepped into a larger role since Scotty Pippen Jr. went down with an injury. He's not only playing more minutes, but he's also playing on the ball significantly more. Over his last three games, he's averaged 22.7 minutes and 9.7 assists on 16.0 potential assists.

It is a tough matchup against Oklahoma City, but the Thunder are also dealing with several injuries to key rotation pieces. They currently rank 12th in defensive efficiency after finishing first in each of the last two seasons.

The plus-money on this line offers huge value, especially with Spencer's current role and Pippen still out.

Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 Three Pointers Made (58%)

Coward is averaging 2.7 three-pointers made per game on 50% shooting from downtown this season. He's made at least two triples in each of his last six games, and he's attempted at least five of them in five of those contests, including 12 last game.

Oklahoma City is allowing the fourth-most three-pointers made per game this season after allowing the fourth-most last season despite being the best defense in the league.

Given his volume, efficiency, and plus-matchup, Coward is in a great spot to continue his streak of making at least two three-pointers per game.

 

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Week 9 DraftKings Lineup Picks
NFL Cash Game Plays - Week 9
TNF DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 9



RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bhayshul Tuten

Finds End Zone While Battling Injuries
Derrick Henry

Disappoints Again Amid Ravens' Struggles
Zay Flowers

Vanishes in Primetime Loss
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Scottie Barnes

Could Miss Friday's NBA Cup Game
Santi Aldama

Probable for Mavericks Debut Friday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Iffy for NBA Cup Clash with Boston
Rashee Rice

Files for Bankruptcy, Cites $3.45 Million in Debt
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out Friday Against Boston
Lamar Jackson

to Become Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever?
Peyton Watson

Iffy for Friday
Jarrett Allen

Listed as Questionable Versus Philadelphia
Jalen Johnson

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Friday's Rematch with the Hawks
Payton Pritchard

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Yves Missi

Sidelined for Seventh Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Friday Versus Timberwolves
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Again Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Absent From Thursday's Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
CeeDee Lamb

Dismisses Idea of Trading his Teammate
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Lamar Jackson

Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve
Christian McCaffrey

Back at Practice on Thursday
Breece Hall

Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Emeka Egbuka

Practices in Full on Thursday
Michael Wilson

Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Malik Nabers

Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Christian Watson

Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Breece Hall

Says He's Ready to Play in Week 9
TreVeyon Henderson

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Absent From Patriots Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Practicing on Thursday
Cam Skattebo

Still a DNP on Thursday
DJ Moore

D.J. Moore Will Practice in Some Capacity on Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 9
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 9
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 9