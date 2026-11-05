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NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (11/5/26)

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Nikita Kucherov - NHL DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Hockey

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 5, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

It's been a long while since I recommended one of the very public teams, but tonight we get multiple traditional powers in this article. This slate offers a lot of value, so we shouldn't have a problem loading up on any team we want tonight. 

Every game but two starts before the 8 o’clock hour, and those two late games feature high-powered offenses in Anaheim, Edmonton, and Colorado. Thankfully, we like one of those teams to be your late-night hammer. Who is it? Read on to find out.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Thursday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/5/26

Tampa Bay Lightning (TB1 - Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel; $20700 DK)

Defensive Addition: John Carlson ($5100 DK)

The number one defensive pairing I want to attack tonight is the Chicago Blackhawks duo of Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov. They have allowed a slate-high 3.83 expected goals, 16.34 high-danger chances, and 38.7 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. Quite simply, they are the most generous defensive pairing on the slate. 

Their inability to slow down opposing offenses has made life miserable for goalie Arvid Soderblom. He has surrendered 3.73 goals per 60 minutes on the road, saving just 71% of the high-danger shots he’s faced. That amounts to 14 goals allowed in three starts, with games of five and six goals allowed. This is the prime matchup on the slate, and the dangerous trio of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Jake Guentzel will get to take advantage of it. 

Kucherov remains one of the most dangerous players and fantasy options, posting multi-point outings in half the games he’s played, and he’s currently on a four-game point-scoring streak that has seen him accumulate seven assists and 10 shots on goal. Point is priced down this season at $5,700, which is ridiculous given his upside and history. 

 

It’s ridiculous considering how well he’s playing right now, scoring double-digit fantasy points in five straight games. During that run, he has totaled seven points and taken 15 shots on goal. Guentzel has bounced between the top two lines this season, but it hasn’t hurt his productivity: he's scored 14 points in 14 games and taken at least three shots on goal in three of his past five games. No team is better to load up on tonight than Tampa Bay.

Colorado Avalanche (COL1 - Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Arturri Lehkonen; $21700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Cale Makar ($7300 DK)

Forgive me for being so ho-hum; I know I’ve mentioned this before if you read me regularly, but it is so boring to recommend and write up the Colorado Avalanche. Like, we know they’re good. I'd much rather play a slate of games where I want to fade them rather than one where they look strong. 

One thing that makes them so difficult to play is that, even though he has slumped from a fantasy perspective over his last five games, Nathan MacKinnon is still on a six-game scoring streak that has seen him total 11 points. He scored more than 11.5 fantasy points just twice during that stretch, but for $9300 I don’t really want that kind of variance. 

We have to consider the Avs because this is a great matchup for Colorado, maybe the best on the slate outside of Tampa. They’re going up against a Predators team that has given up nearly a full goal fewer than expected on the road this season, surrendering 14.4 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Colorado is one of the more aggressive teams on the slate, and they are fantastic at home, averaging 4.91 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. The upside is clearly there, but do you really want to spend nearly $30,000 to stack the full line with defender Cale Makar and punt the rest of your team? 

If Colorado goes off, yes, you do want to do that, and it’s not like they can’t go off. The team has scored at least five goals in five straight home games. On the other hand, if they don’t get to that five-goal mark, you are tanking the rest of your lineup. I know it sounds like I’m on the fence about the Avalanche, and I am. 

They are a great team to play tonight, but they will be very popular, and I think you get significantly better value in Tampa Bay. Bottom line: if you’re playing one lineup, you can probably fade them, but if you’re playing more than one, you need exposure. 

New Jersey Devils (NDJ2 - Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Arseny Gritsyuk; $19000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Dougie Hamilton ($4800) 

I got a little nervous when New Jersey didn’t score any goals in the first period on Tuesday night, but Jack Hughes came through with 42.4 DraftKings points on two goals, one assist, and a whopping eight SABS (shots and blocked shots). That marked the fourth Street game in which Hughes had four or more SABS, and the third time he achieved the shot bonus on DraftKings. 

Even if you don’t stack New Jersey, I think you need exposure to Hughes in cash games because of the high volume of shots he’s taking. All that said, I definitely want to stack New Jersey because they have a great matchup against the Blues. Hughes’s line gets the best matchup on the team, facing the defensive pairing of Cam Fowler and Adam Jiricek. 

St. Louis has allowed 3.26 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, while the Devils have scored 2.74 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at Home, a number that’s nearly half a goal fewer than what they were expected to score. That tells me that even with New Jersey playing well, there is room for even more growth.

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Colubmus Blue Jackets (CBJ3 - Cole Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier, Charlie Coyle; $10100 DK)

At the end of the day, this is just fantasy sports, so when I say I regret something, it’s not like I’m losing sleep, but I really regret not playing the Columbus Blue Jackets third line on Tuesday night. I had them in the lineup; I put them on the Heat Map, but I ended up pivoting off of them at the last minute. 

Much to my dismay, the trio of Cole Sillinger, Charlie Coyle, and Mathieu Olivier were involved in parts of five goals, registering a combined 82 DraftKings points. Even more depressing, they did it on a combined 5% ownership. Stack them with the right team, and you win a tournament. 

 

Tonight’s matchup is just as good, but even sneakier because they’re facing one of the league's best goalies, Jake Oettinger. He’s allowed fewer than one goal per 60 minutes on the road this year, 1.5 fewer than expected. We like this line because of what’s in front of him: the defensive pairing of Tyler Myers and Lian Bichsel. 

They’ve allowed 22.77 high-danger chances and 39.59 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road, leading to an expected goals allowed of 3.76 per 60 minutes, the second-highest number on the slate. While 82 fantasy points is fantastic at just $10,000, this team doesn’t need even half that to be a worthwhile play. They fit beautifully with any other stack on the slate and are my top spend-down option.

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Connor Hellebuyck (NJD - $8100 DK)

The former Vezina winner has found a home in New Jersey. He has started three games for the Devils, allowing an average of just two goals per outing. Although he hasn’t had a ceiling game yet because of limited shot volume, I projected him as one of the higher-scoring goalies on the slate. 

The Blues have scored 2.77 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, but that’s about a third of a goal higher than expected. They don’t put much pressure on goalies, recording just 10.6 high-danger chances per 60 minutes away from home, while the Devils have allowed just 6.72 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. 

Hellebuyck may not see as many shots as many of the goalies on tonight's slate, but he’s unlikely to be under pressure, so his saves should be relatively simple. As long as he sees more than 20 shots, he should be a strong, cash-game play, even if he doesn’t present enough upside to be a tournament spend-up option.

Others in consideration: Ilya Sorokin, Jacob Fowler, Jake Oettinger, Carter Hart, Arturs Silovs

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NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Yanni Gourde Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin Might Be an Option Thursday

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Hurts

Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
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Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
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Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
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Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
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Michael Wilson

is Wearing Non-Contact Jersey on Wednesday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Still Isn't Practicing
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
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Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
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Exits with Left-Hand Injury
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Back in Action Wednesday
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Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
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to be the "1B" in Buccaneers' Backfield
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Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
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Ruled Out Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Downgraded to Out Wednesday
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Misses Second Straight Game
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Raiders "Absolutely" Believe Ashton Jeanty Can Still be Bell-Cow
Obi Toppin

Cleared to Play Wednesday
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Available for Wednesday
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Back in Action Versus the Jazz
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Ruled Out Against Jazz
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Gets the Green Light Against the Nets
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Available for Wednesday's Game Against Bucks
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Jadarian Price

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Out on Wednesday
David Montgomery

Won't Return This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Not Worried About Missing Further Time
Breece Hall

Trending Toward Week 9 Return
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Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
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Listed as Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Set to Suit Up Wednesday
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Jayson Tatum

Unavailable Against Bucks
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
DeVonta Smith

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
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Absent from Practice on Wednesday
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Questionable After Missing Wednesday's Practice
Jacoby Brissett

Cardinals Trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens on Wednesday
Joe Milton III

Eagles Name Joe Milton III the Starter at QB vs. Giants
Christian Watson

practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Sam Darnold

Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
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