November 4, 2026

Koby Hanson of RotoBaller provides his favorite players to target with prop bets tonight on DraftKings Sportsbook. Use these NBA Player Prop Bets as straight bets, or build a parlay with several of your favorites!

We didn't get another King of the Court competition on DraftKings today, but I am keeping my eyes peeled for the next one; don't worry! Hope y'all had a good Halloween weekend and a nice day off yesterday for Election Day!

Now that the whole NBA had a day off, that means 28 teams are in play for today! If you are looking for any other bets or DFS help, make sure to check out the RotoBaller Premium Discord where other writers and I will be in there chatting about the upcoming slate and any updates that might pop up along the way!

In this article, I will provide my favorite prop bet picks for the DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday, November 4th. And don't forget to grab a RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

DraftKings NBA Prop Bet Picks: The Studs

Jalen Johnson over 37.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-120 DK)

Something I really like to focus on is the total and how close the spread is. For this game, we have a 232.5 over/under with a minimal 2.5-point spread in favor of Atlanta. A close game is going to result in more minutes and more opportunities for the studs to have the ball in their hands.

Johnson has only gone over this number twice this season, but that's why we are getting a relatively low number despite the really good matchup. Remember that Johnson averaged close to a triple-double last season, and although he hasn't been off to the best start, he is still averaging just over 35 PRA a game this season. His shooting has been a big rough in the last couple games, but I really think he can light up the court with this matchup.

With that said, attacking the Wizards' frontcourt has been a fantasy gold mine going back to last year, granted they didn't have Anthony Davis for most of that, but that hasn't seemed to help much as the Wizards are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing PFs, while also giving up the second most points and most rebounds. Ever since Trae Young left last year, this has been Johnson's team, and he leads it all around the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 42.5 Points and Rebounds (+110 DK)

Giannis is back to himself; he has two triple-doubles in his last four games, and is back to getting all the rebounds just like when he was with Milwaukee. The scoring never really stopped; he is still shooting the ball more than anyone, and has 24+ points in all but one game this season. The Clippers have defended the big men well this season, but the last two games have made me question that.

GIANNIS PUT ON A SHOW LAST NIGHT 🔥 31 PTS | 18 REB | 10 AST | 13-19 FGM (68.4%) @Giannis_An34 becomes the FIRST player in Heat history to record 30/15/10 on 65+ FG% in a single game. Miami opens @emirates NBA Cup Group Play with a win! https://t.co/qD4VkTtcCq — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg and Scottie Barnes both finished with over 45 PRA in their wins over the Clippers. The books have this game priced fairly close, and if the Clippers can keep it that way, then Giannis should have no issue eclipsing this number. They have one of the highest totals on the slate at 233.5, and with how much better Giannis has looked in the last four games, this should be another great spot for him to crush in.

Giannis has cleared this number in all but two games this season and four in a row.

Joel Embiid over 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-112 DK)

Conveniently, now that LeBron James is on the team, Joel Embiid has been suspiciously healthy. Anyways, this should be a solid matchup for Embiid. We saw Karl Anthony-Towns eat against Detroit in what was a 27-20-3 game. Since then, we haven't seen any elite bigs go against them, but they are still giving up their fair share of rebounds. All the focus will be on Tyrese Maxey and his scoring, but that's what makes Embiid such a perfect pivot option.

There has been no question about his minutes, as he has played 33+ minutes in all but one game this season. That one game was a blowout against the lowly Bulls. This game against the Pistons should be super close, and even though the total is a bit lower, we should get one hell of a game, so why not take a shot on the big man to have a classic Embiid game.

DraftKings NBA Prop Bet Picks: The Pivots

Scottie Barnes over 36.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-119 DK)

Speaking of Scottie Barnes, this game against the Nuggets should be really close, and definitely high-scoring. With Kawhi Leonard out for an extended period of time, we should continue to see Scottie Barnes dominate the court. This also should be a pretty solid matchup for him as well; we have seen Deni Avdija, Miles Bridges, and Zion Williamson all drop 24+ points against this Nuggets frontcourt.

Barnes has already finished with 28+ points in four of seven games this season, including a 41-point explosion against the Magic. He hasn't quite had the rebounds and assists as much as last year, but we have still seen what he can do with the ball in his hands. He had 15 rebounds and eight assists in his last game against the Clippers. This could be the turning point for him, which could have him in for a big night.

Ayo Dosunmu over 26.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-108 DK)

This is going to be my longshot spot of the day; Houston has been a solid defensive team, but with a Minnesota team without Anthony Edwards, this backcourt wants more. They have definitely got that out of Ayo Dosunmu quickly. He has seen his role jump quickly, and in his last two games, he has played 37 minutes and finished with 39 PRA in both games. For a guard, he is rebounding a ton with seven or more in each of his last three games.

As long as he continues to see big minutes, I imagine his usage and assist rates will keep up with it.

Karlo Matkovic over 14.5 Points and Rebounds (-125 DK)

The average NBA fan may not be familiar with Matkovic's game, but the fantasy basketball crowd knows him well!

The most added player in fantasy basketball leagues today (by a wide margin) is Karlo Matkovic. He was only 3-4% rostered when I published my WW article on Sunday morning. He's seen a 4% increase in usage and has a path to 25+ minutes a night while Yves Missi is out. He gets Utah tomorrow (elite matchup), so check your waiver wire to see if he's still there somehow! https://t.co/RKJenvXVGQ — "Thunder Dan" Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) November 3, 2026

The stretch-five Euro has been very effective in his three spot starts for the Pelicans while Yves Missi has been out, recording 16, 18, and 31 points/rebounds in those games. It's a very good matchup here against Utah and another high total (233.5), close spread (NOP -5.5) worth targeting for player props!

NBA Betting Tools & Resources

Don't forget to utilize all of the NBA DFS and betting tools we have here at RotoBaller! The NBA betting landscape changes by the minute throughout the day, so stay up to date with the latest odds and market values with our NBA DFS and betting tools and projections.

Thanks for reading, RotoBallers, and good luck if you are tailing our bets tonight!

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