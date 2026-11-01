November 1, 2026

Thunder Dan's fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of the 2026-27 NBA season. Consider these players as fantasy basketball adds, streamers, and stashes.

We're heading into the third week of the fantasy basketball season, and I know your IR slots are filling up while you're running low on patience with some early-season underperformers. I shared a screenshot of one of my teams with Jalen Williams, Kawhi Leonard, and Tyrese Haliburton in the IR to show I'm right there with you (not sure what I was thinking during that draft; taking on all that injury risk looks foolish in hindsight).

Let's all take a big, collective deep breath. This is a long season, and it might sound cliché, but "it's a marathon, not a sprint." Short-term pickups are usually a good idea, but don't drop players with long-term upside for these marginal short-term gains! If you have the roster spots free to stream aggressively, however, you should do it!

I'm sticking with 25% or lower for the Yahoo rostership threshold this week. That excludes a lot of players in the 25-40% band who are good pick-ups in 10-team leagues or smaller formats, with most of my analysis aimed at 12-team leagues or deeper. As always, feel free to hit me up on X or Reddit with specific questions, but always make sure to include the size of your league, depth of your rosters, and league scoring format!

Week 3 Schedule Breakdown (11/2 to 11/8)

How about a new color-coded chart this season with matchup grades? These ratings are now generated using team statistics from this season.

Schedule Highlights

No 2-game weeks, but some ugly 3-gamers from Charlotte, Detroit, and Chicago.

No games at all on Tuesday (Election Day). What are we going to do with ourselves? Hang out with our families? Vote?

Miami and Phoenix have the best 4-game schedules as far as utilization goes, as they both play their third game on Thursday and their fourth on the weekend.

Brooklyn has the only Saturday-Sunday B2B to end the week.

Standard League Adds: Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 3

Percent owned numbers for Yahoo! "Standard League" refers to 12-team leagues.

Jaxson Hayes - C (23%)

Guys, he's the starting center in Utah for the next month or so! He's sitting at 80th overall on the player rater with 1.2 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 6.6 boards per game. What are we doing here? Grab Hayes if you can; he's very clearly ahead of Mo Bamba in the pecking order, and my guess is that he'll be 40-50% rostered by this time next week.

Isaiah Jackson - C (23%)

A lot of folks are apparently streaming him today against the Warriors as his rostership jumped at least 5% since yesterday. It's a good spot for him against a small GSW frontcourt, so I approve. He and Brook Lopez (now 36% rostered) have both managed to carve out enough value to have some low-end fantasy value even in a full timeshare. Jackson's 3.2 stocks per game in just 21 minutes is evidence of his tantalizing per-minute potential.

Derrick Jones Jr. is 26% rostered, and so he just missed the cutoff, but I'll give him a shoutout, too, as a decent pickup.

Tristan da Silva - SF/PF (22%)

He had a very forgettable game on Friday night with just 8 points and nothing else, but he's still primed for a significant role with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs out. If someone else in your league dropped him, I'd add him ASAP for a solid three-game week with some juicy matchups.

Cameron Johnson - SF/PF (20%)

People love to hate "Scam" Johnson, but this guy is still a pretty good basketball player when healthy, fam. He played 34 minutes in his return to the starting lineup on Friday, finishing with 12 points, 9 rebounds, three assists, and two triples.

He and Christian Braun are locked in as the starters on the wing and playing alongside one of the best shot creators we've ever seen at the center position, Nikola Jokic. Don't sleep on Johnson; he has top-100 fantasy potential this year.

Anfernee Simons - PG/SG (18%)

I've never been a proponent of rostering Simons based on his rather hollow skill set (points and threes only), but he's absolutely scorching hot right now (5 or more threes in three straight games) and getting a lot of run for the Sixers.

Anfernee Simons with his FIFTH triple of the night! And with that, Simons is the first 76ers player in franchise history to make at least five 3PT off the bench in three consecutive games (per @76ersPR_stats) https://t.co/Cq85o1yiGF — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) November 1, 2026

They don't have any back-to-backs this week, but Simons doesn't need any of the regulars to rest to still have some streamer appeal. He's moved ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the depth chart and provides Philly with some much-needed instant offense with the second unit.

De'Anthony Melton - PG/SG (17%)

Melton is one of the hottest pickups right now. His rostership was in single digits when I started prepping this article yesterday. It makes sense, though, because he looks like he's settling into a pretty predictable role off the bench and continues to be a stat-stuffer.

He's averaging 2.2 threes and 1.3 steals in only 21 minutes a game. There's some real value there, especially when you consider that he rebounds well for a guard and isn't a suck on turnovers.

Joan Beringer - PF/C (15%)

Rudy Gobert sat out last night, which led to Beringer starting and playing 34 minutes against the Spurs. He didn't block any shots, but had a very serviceable 12-6-2 on 50% from the floor and 80% from the free-throw line.

Joan Beringer tough cutting + driving + spinning lefty layup https://t.co/DRvFtWjgh0 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 31, 2026

I've been saying it for a few weeks, but I like him as a guy who should be stashed in standard leagues, as I think he can continue to eat into Gobert's minutes during the season, and he'll put up some nice numbers on nights when the Wolves decide to rest Gobert and his ailing back.

Scoot Henderson - PG (14%)

Scoot's numbers this year are not good, but a giant door of opportunity just opened for him as Ja Morant is out for at least a month with a hamstring injury. He started for Portland in their last game, and he played 31 minutes, scoring 14 points to go along with three steals.

Scoot just wasn't getting denied here https://t.co/fqlL76OZ0g — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 31, 2026

The Blazers seem like they want to keep Jrue Holiday in his sixth man role, so expect Scoot to start alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt. His FG% can be brutal at times, but he can obviously get buckets and rack up some dimes and steals. I think he's probably one of the best adds on the wire this week with a strong 4-game week and a path to a very consistent role.

Cam Spencer - PG (12%)

Spencer got a spot start this weekend and had a vintage 13-assist game against the Kings in just 25 minutes. He did it with Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. both out, but it's a good reminder of what he can do with enough minutes. I'm buying him early this year (like we did last year) and hoping that he can keep finding his way into 20 minutes a night - that's all he needs!

Moritz Wagner - C (11%)

We've seen this movie before. Mo Wagner gets hot off the bench and starts cutting into the minutes of the other guy you really want for fantasy (in this case, Day'Ron Sharpe). He's a very boring fantasy player, contributing points, rebounds, and threes without much else. But he's worth a look as a four-game streamer this week. We can't act as if he isn't providing some solid value right now.

Keldon Johnson - SF/PF (10%)

It's a fantastic schedule this week for the Spurs, who have yet to dust off Tobias Harris for his 2026 debut. Johnson hasn't fully taken advantage of Harris's absence with just eight points and five boards per game, but he'll never hurt your FG% or turnovers and is bound to pop off for a good game or two this week.

He's very clearly only a streamer and doesn't carry any long-term upside without an injury to Devin Vassell or Julian Champagnie.

Deep League Adds - Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire for Week 3

Percent-owned numbers for Yahoo! "Deep Leagues" refer to 14-team leagues or larger.

Isaiah Collier - PG/SG (8%)

Assists are a super scarce resource in fantasy basketball. Collier is averaging 5.7 dimes per game despite only 18 minutes per night. His minutes have ticked up into the 20s lately, putting him firmly into consideration as an assists streamer or deep league pickup.

Kingston Flemings - PG (8%)

The rookie has made some noise recently, popping off for 23-5-5 last week and then for 12-2-6 with four steals in Atlanta's loss last night. His minutes are very uneven right now, as he's only played more than 20 minutes three times in seven games, but it's easy to see the upside here when he does get some extended run. He's already shown some defensive chops, and 4.7 dimes in 20 minutes per game is impressive.

Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings 23 PTS (9-12 FG, 3-5 3P), 5 AST, 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK vs. Heat Who does he remind you of? 🤔 https://t.co/W5xL2GbfKF — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 29, 2026

I don't think CJ McCollum's starting job is in jeopardy, but Flemings could eat into his minutes with some strong play. He's certainly doing enough to be rostered in deeper formats for now anyway.

Nolan Traore - PG (8%)

Traore has played 24 minutes now in three straight games, and while he had a bit of a stinker against Detroit on Friday, he looks like he should keep the starting point guard job in the short term. Egor Demin is hurt, and Mikel Brown Jr. is getting rested again today as the Nets are being extra cautious with him to start the year.

Bones Hyland - PG/SG (7%)

I'm not adding Bones anywhere, but I think he belongs on our radar as he's played 17 minutes per game since Anthony Edwards went down.

Jamal Shead - PG (7%)

Other than Isaiah Collier, there simply isn't a better passer in the league who is buried on a bench than Shead. He's averaging five dimes per game in just 21 minutes per contest. He has 15 over his last two games, and he's going to have to help pick up some of the playmaking slack with Kawhi Leonard out awhile. Give him a look if you need assists; that's pretty much all you're getting!

Oso Ighodaro - C (4%)

I'm still team Maluach, but I'll admit that he's looked overmatched at times. Oso is back in the rotation and played 21 minutes in their last game. He had 9 boards and 5 assists in that game. Just don't count on any scoring; he's an incredibly low-usage player.

Karlo Matkovic - PF/C (4%)

That's two very nice games in a row from Matkovic as the starting center for the Pelicans. We don't know how long Yves Missi will be out, but it's clear that the Pelicans have decided that DeAndre Jordan getting minutes at center is not something they need to do.

KARLO'S CORNERRRRR https://t.co/ZY5socZqb8 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 1, 2026

The big Euro can stuff the stat sheet across the board, including threes from the center slot. I love him as a streamer or just a deep-league add in the short term.

Jarace Walker - SF/PF (4%)

The Pacers are a hot mess right now, but Jarace Walker has re-entered the chat with some solid minutes in his last three. He's a massive liability in both FG% and FT%, but the counting stats are always there. Just deploy him with caution; he's a highly inefficient fantasy player.

Marcus Smart - PG/SG (3%)

Smart had 24 points last night and drilled seven threes in the Rockets' win over the Thunder. Will that be his best game of the season? Probably, but as long as Reed Sheppard is out, Smart should be elevated to streamer duty. Houston doesn't have any back-to-backs this week, so Fred VanVleet should be good to go. But Smart is set to hold onto minutes in the low-20s off the bench.

Meleek Thomas - SG (3%)

Jaylon Tyson missed last night's game against Milwaukee, leading to Thomas re-entering the rotation and scoring 13 points in 23 minutes. It was also a blowout, which led to some additional fourth-quarter minutes. However, this rookie has shown that he can score the ball, and I think he has a chance to stick in the rotation for now.

Quenton Jackson - PG/SG (3%)

I suspect Jackson will be one of the more highly-added players this week if he has another big game as he did on Friday (24-4-2, two steals, two triples). Some of that was definitely in garbage time, but Jackson can definitely stuff the stat sheet with minutes. As long as Haliburton is out, he should be firmly on your radar if nothing else.

Kenrich Williams - PF/C

The Thunder are a walking injury ward already again this season. With Chet Holmgren now out for a long stretch, they need all the help they can get in the frontcourt. Aday Mara probably isn't available in your league, and is a center (by the way), not a power forward. I expect Jaylin Williams and Kenrich to soak up the majority of the minutes at the four in OKC, unless they play super small (which they will at times, too).

Jordan Goodwin - PG/SG (2%)

Phoenix has four games and is looking for answers. They've been messing with rotations, and Goodwin has seen 20+ minutes in three of four games, playing a season-high 25 minutes on Friday night. He can put up stats with minutes; we've seen it before.

'He's an excellent rebounder from the guard position and can knock down some threes, while adding defensive stats.

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