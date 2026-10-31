RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Dak Prescott, Ollie Gordon II, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! With the full Week 8 slate right around the corner, now's the perfect time to make some bold predictions. While these predictions may seem unlikely to occur, they are grounded in data and reason.
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Antonio Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Travis Hunter, Dak Prescott, and more.
Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, John Johnson, and Aidin Ebrahimi.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Mike Washington Jr. Finishes as a Top-20 RB for Week 8
Washington has some sneaky fantasy upside this week, especially with Ashton Jeanty struggling to find much running room. Jeanty has been inefficient on the ground, leaving the Raiders searching for ways to get their rushing attack going. That could open the door for Washington to earn more opportunities against the New York Jets.
Raiders offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has discussed potentially shuffling the offensive line, which could help spark a struggling ground game. Washington has already flashed his big-play ability with a long touchdown run earlier this season. He doesn't necessarily need heavy volume to make an impact, especially if he can break off another explosive gain.
The matchup is encouraging, as the Jets are coming off a game in which Ollie Gordon II gashed them on the ground. New York's struggles against the run give Washington an opportunity to make some noise, particularly if the Raiders can establish their rushing attack early.
Washington remains a risky fantasy option because Jeanty is still a major part of the backfield. However, running back gets pretty thin outside the top 20, and Washington has the explosiveness to outperform his expected workload. One long touchdown run could be enough to put him firmly on the RB2/FLEX radar in Week 8.
- Frank Ammirante
Justin Herbert Has His First Standout Performance of 2026
The Chargers, once viewed as Super Bowl contenders, are in disarray. Even my 2-5 Buccaneers have more of a chance of making the playoffs than the 0-6 Chargers. The vibes are terrible, and trade rumors surround star players like Ladd McConkey and yes, even Justin Herbert.
Chargers Considering Simplifying Offense for Justin Herbert
https://t.co/a90r7kGTtc
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 21, 2026
But I refuse to believe that a quarterback as gifted and talented as Herbert will keep playing like the worst quarterback in the league until the end of the season. No two ways about it, this is a lost season.
But that doesn't mean that Herbert can't use the second half of the year to give fans hope for 2027 and attract new coaches to replace Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel, who are dead men walking.
Herbert is 4-2 in his career when coming out of a bye week, a record that includes two games with a passer rating over 100. Herbert hasn't had a game with a 100+ passer rating since Week 17 of the 2025 season, and has lost and been very poor in his last eight games.
The Rams have allowed four of the seven starting QBs they've faced, namely Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Josh Allen, and Kirk Cousins, to finish as a weekly top-10 fantasy QB.
Herbert has had just one top-10 weekly finish since Week 10 of the 2025 season, and he desperately needs a good performance. In his only other career game against the Rams, he threw two touchdowns and had a sparkling 119.9 passer rating in Week 17 of the 2022 season.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Travis Hunter Finishes as a Top-36 WR for Week 8
Hunter is starting to show signs of life in Jacksonville's passing game, coming off a performance in which he caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The rookie has flashed the explosiveness that made him such an exciting prospect. The Jaguars could look to get him more involved coming out of their bye week.
The extra prep time could be especially valuable for Hunter, who is still finding his footing on offense at the NFL level. Jacksonville has had a chance to evaluate how to maximize his unique skill set. Getting the ball into his hands more frequently should be a priority. Hunter doesn't need a large target share to make an impact, given his ability to generate explosive plays.
There's also some uncertainty surrounding Brian Thomas Jr., whose name has surfaced in trade speculation ahead of the deadline. With Thomas falling out of favor with the Jaguars, the team could opt to feature Hunter more, especially if they plan to trade him in the next week or two.
The matchup against Indianapolis is another reason for optimism. The Colts rank 20th in defensive pass EPA/play, giving Hunter a chance to build on his recent performance. With Jacksonville coming off its bye and potentially looking to expand his role, Hunter has a realistic path to a top-36 fantasy finish in Week 8.
- Frank Ammirante
Ollie Gordon II Gets Bottled Up By Patriots, Rushes For Under 50 Yards
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon has impressed since he's replaced injured running back De'Von Achane (knee) as the starter. Achane struggled to start the season before tearing his ACL and being placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Since then, in the full games he's started, the Doak Walker Award winner rushed 52 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a fantastic 5.6 yards per carry and one touchdown per game. It's especially impressive that he's doing this on an offense that's been so unproductive otherwise.
53 yards for Ollie Gordon II
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/AC6Jer243h
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
He looks a lot more like he did when he was one of the best running backs in the country in college football. He's a big, imposing back with plenty of power, and the offensive line is getting him past the line of scrimmage, where he can create mismatches in the open field.
He's faced three teams in the bottom half of the NFL in yards per rush attempt allowed this season, though. In Week 8, the New England Patriots, who allow just 3.9 yards per carry to opposing rushers, could present a bigger challenge.
The Patriots are actually a run-funnel defense, as they prefer to try to shut down the pass. However, the Dolphins don't have much of a passing game to shut down in the first place. So they'll be able to focus on stopping the run.
ANOTHER 4th down stop 🛑
📺 CBS https://t.co/Gz0eqYQ7zT
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2026
And they held Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift to just 3.5 yards per carry last week, even though Chicago has a much better passing attack to deal with.
- John Johnson
Jacoby Brissett Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 8
Brissett has quietly shown some serious fantasy upside this season, putting up multiple performances with 25+ fantasy points. The veteran quarterback has benefited from Arizona's pass-heavy approach, especially when the Cardinals fall behind. While Brissett isn't the most efficient passer, his ability to pile up attempts gives him a high ceiling.
This week, Brissett faces the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that could turn into a shootout. The game carries a massive 54.5-point total, which is the highest on the Week 8 slate. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive pass EPA/play, making this an ideal spot for Brissett to take advantage of a vulnerable secondary.
The Cardinals are likely to find themselves playing from behind against a Cowboys offense capable of putting up points in a hurry. That should work in Brissett's favor, as Arizona has consistently leaned on the passing game when trailing. He's already shown that he can approach 50 pass attempts in these situations, creating plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points.
With Dallas struggling against the pass and a potential back-and-forth scoring affair on tap, the volume should be there. Don't be surprised if Brissett finishes among the top five fantasy quarterbacks in Week 8.
- Frank Ammirante
Dak Prescott Overcomes His Cardinals Curse
The Dallas Cowboys have a long and interesting history with their former division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.
DAK TO PICKENS WHAT A PLAY
DALvsPHI on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nlz2rotipP
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026
From the start of the Super Bowl era in 1966 to the 1998 regular season, the Cowboys had a 46-15-1 record against the Cardinals while winning five Super Bowls in that span. But everything changed in the 1998 playoffs.
Jake Plummer's "Cardiac Cardinals" defeated the Cowboys in an unbelievable upset in the Wild Card Round, with Troy Aikman throwing three interceptions in his penultimate playoff game.
Ever since that fateful night, the Cowboys have had problems with the Cardinals, problems that have gotten even worse since the teams started playing in different divisions.
Since 2008, Dallas has gone 1-8 against Arizona, including four one-score losses. Their lone win came in 2017, when Dak Prescott led them to a 28-17 victory. The Cowboys desperately need Prescott to do this again if they want to take advantage of a historically bad NFC East.
Coming into the season, they expected to compete with the Eagles for the division crown, but with Jalen Hurts' season-ending injury, they have to compete with the 4-2-1 New York Giants.
In their next five games, the Cowboys will face four very easy opponents: the Cardinals, Colts, Titans, and Eagles.
Even if they win these games and their final two, which will be divisional matchups against the Commanders and Giants, they will still "only" finish with a 9-8 record. Every single game counts if Brian Schottenheimer wants to keep his job, and there needs to be a sense of urgency.
Look for Prescott to feel the urgency and have an outstanding game against the NFL's bottom-ranked scoring defense. If they end up losing this game, you can kiss their playoff chances goodbye.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Antonio Williams Breaks Out With 20 PPR Fantasy Points
Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is set to have more opportunities in his offense after the season-ending injury to Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin. Williams plays outside while WR Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring) plays in the slot.
So the extra outside WR snaps are likely to go to Williams, who's impressed so far this season despite limited opportunities. Post-bye week breakouts for rookie wideouts are very real, and the Commanders had their bye last week.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TAKES THE DEEP BALL TO THE HOUSE 😳
A huge touchdown for Washington gets wiped out by an illegal shift.
Brutal penalty. https://t.co/GuSUEwHfLF
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) October 4, 2026
Williams has been both very efficient and very close to making a number of huge plays. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are struggling on offense without their starting quarterback and will be without their top wideout, DeVonta Smith (hamstring), we could see Washington dominate time of possession.
That should lead to more chances for Williams to get targets and score his second touchdown of the season.
- John Johnson
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Travis Hunter. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Antonio Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Travis Hunter.
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