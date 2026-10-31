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7 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for Week 8: RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Dak Prescott, Ollie Gordon II, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! With the full Week 8 slate right around the corner, now's the perfect time to make some bold predictions. While these predictions may seem unlikely to occur, they are grounded in data and reason.

In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Antonio Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Travis Hunter, Dak Prescott, and more.

Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, John Johnson, and Aidin Ebrahimi.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Mike Washington Jr. Finishes as a Top-20 RB for Week 8

Washington has some sneaky fantasy upside this week, especially with Ashton Jeanty struggling to find much running room. Jeanty has been inefficient on the ground, leaving the Raiders searching for ways to get their rushing attack going. That could open the door for Washington to earn more opportunities against the New York Jets.

Raiders offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has discussed potentially shuffling the offensive line, which could help spark a struggling ground game. Washington has already flashed his big-play ability with a long touchdown run earlier this season. He doesn't necessarily need heavy volume to make an impact, especially if he can break off another explosive gain.

The matchup is encouraging, as the Jets are coming off a game in which Ollie Gordon II gashed them on the ground. New York's struggles against the run give Washington an opportunity to make some noise, particularly if the Raiders can establish their rushing attack early.

Washington remains a risky fantasy option because Jeanty is still a major part of the backfield. However, running back gets pretty thin outside the top 20, and Washington has the explosiveness to outperform his expected workload. One long touchdown run could be enough to put him firmly on the RB2/FLEX radar in Week 8.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Justin Herbert Has His First Standout Performance of 2026

The Chargers, once viewed as Super Bowl contenders, are in disarray. Even my 2-5 Buccaneers have more of a chance of making the playoffs than the 0-6 Chargers. The vibes are terrible, and trade rumors surround star players like Ladd McConkey and yes, even Justin Herbert.

But I refuse to believe that a quarterback as gifted and talented as Herbert will keep playing like the worst quarterback in the league until the end of the season. No two ways about it, this is a lost season.

But that doesn't mean that Herbert can't use the second half of the year to give fans hope for 2027 and attract new coaches to replace Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel, who are dead men walking.

Herbert is 4-2 in his career when coming out of a bye week, a record that includes two games with a passer rating over 100. Herbert hasn't had a game with a 100+ passer rating since Week 17 of the 2025 season, and has lost and been very poor in his last eight games.

The Rams have allowed four of the seven starting QBs they've faced, namely Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Josh Allen, and Kirk Cousins, to finish as a weekly top-10 fantasy QB.

Herbert has had just one top-10 weekly finish since Week 10 of the 2025 season, and he desperately needs a good performance. In his only other career game against the Rams, he threw two touchdowns and had a sparkling 119.9 passer rating in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

Travis Hunter Finishes as a Top-36 WR for Week 8

Hunter is starting to show signs of life in Jacksonville's passing game, coming off a performance in which he caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The rookie has flashed the explosiveness that made him such an exciting prospect. The Jaguars could look to get him more involved coming out of their bye week.

The extra prep time could be especially valuable for Hunter, who is still finding his footing on offense at the NFL level. Jacksonville has had a chance to evaluate how to maximize his unique skill set. Getting the ball into his hands more frequently should be a priority. Hunter doesn't need a large target share to make an impact, given his ability to generate explosive plays.

There's also some uncertainty surrounding Brian Thomas Jr., whose name has surfaced in trade speculation ahead of the deadline. With Thomas falling out of favor with the Jaguars, the team could opt to feature Hunter more, especially if they plan to trade him in the next week or two.

The matchup against Indianapolis is another reason for optimism. The Colts rank 20th in defensive pass EPA/play, giving Hunter a chance to build on his recent performance. With Jacksonville coming off its bye and potentially looking to expand his role, Hunter has a realistic path to a top-36 fantasy finish in Week 8.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Ollie Gordon II Gets Bottled Up By Patriots, Rushes For Under 50 Yards

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon has impressed since he's replaced injured running back De'Von Achane (knee) as the starter. Achane struggled to start the season before tearing his ACL and being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Since then, in the full games he's started, the Doak Walker Award winner rushed 52 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a fantastic 5.6 yards per carry and one touchdown per game. It's especially impressive that he's doing this on an offense that's been so unproductive otherwise.

He looks a lot more like he did when he was one of the best running backs in the country in college football. He's a big, imposing back with plenty of power, and the offensive line is getting him past the line of scrimmage, where he can create mismatches in the open field.

He's faced three teams in the bottom half of the NFL in yards per rush attempt allowed this season, though. In Week 8, the New England Patriots, who allow just 3.9 yards per carry to opposing rushers, could present a bigger challenge.

The Patriots are actually a run-funnel defense, as they prefer to try to shut down the pass. However, the Dolphins don't have much of a passing game to shut down in the first place. So they'll be able to focus on stopping the run.

And they held Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift to just 3.5 yards per carry last week, even though Chicago has a much better passing attack to deal with.

- John Johnson

 

Jacoby Brissett Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 8

Brissett has quietly shown some serious fantasy upside this season, putting up multiple performances with 25+ fantasy points. The veteran quarterback has benefited from Arizona's pass-heavy approach, especially when the Cardinals fall behind. While Brissett isn't the most efficient passer, his ability to pile up attempts gives him a high ceiling.

This week, Brissett faces the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that could turn into a shootout. The game carries a massive 54.5-point total, which is the highest on the Week 8 slate. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive pass EPA/play, making this an ideal spot for Brissett to take advantage of a vulnerable secondary.

The Cardinals are likely to find themselves playing from behind against a Cowboys offense capable of putting up points in a hurry. That should work in Brissett's favor, as Arizona has consistently leaned on the passing game when trailing. He's already shown that he can approach 50 pass attempts in these situations, creating plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points.

With Dallas struggling against the pass and a potential back-and-forth scoring affair on tap, the volume should be there. Don't be surprised if Brissett finishes among the top five fantasy quarterbacks in Week 8.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Dak Prescott Overcomes His Cardinals Curse

The Dallas Cowboys have a long and interesting history with their former division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.

From the start of the Super Bowl era in 1966 to the 1998 regular season, the Cowboys had a 46-15-1 record against the Cardinals while winning five Super Bowls in that span. But everything changed in the 1998 playoffs.

Jake Plummer's "Cardiac Cardinals" defeated the Cowboys in an unbelievable upset in the Wild Card Round, with Troy Aikman throwing three interceptions in his penultimate playoff game.

Ever since that fateful night, the Cowboys have had problems with the Cardinals, problems that have gotten even worse since the teams started playing in different divisions.

Since 2008, Dallas has gone 1-8 against Arizona, including four one-score losses. Their lone win came in 2017, when Dak Prescott led them to a 28-17 victory. The Cowboys desperately need Prescott to do this again if they want to take advantage of a historically bad NFC East.

Coming into the season, they expected to compete with the Eagles for the division crown, but with Jalen Hurts' season-ending injury, they have to compete with the 4-2-1 New York Giants.

In their next five games, the Cowboys will face four very easy opponents: the Cardinals, Colts, Titans, and Eagles.

Even if they win these games and their final two, which will be divisional matchups against the Commanders and Giants, they will still "only" finish with a 9-8 record. Every single game counts if Brian Schottenheimer wants to keep his job, and there needs to be a sense of urgency.

Look for Prescott to feel the urgency and have an outstanding game against the NFL's bottom-ranked scoring defense. If they end up losing this game, you can kiss their playoff chances goodbye.

- Aidin Ebrahimi

 

Antonio Williams Breaks Out With 20 PPR Fantasy Points

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is set to have more opportunities in his offense after the season-ending injury to Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin. Williams plays outside while WR Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring) plays in the slot.

So the extra outside WR snaps are likely to go to Williams, who's impressed so far this season despite limited opportunities. Post-bye week breakouts for rookie wideouts are very real, and the Commanders had their bye last week.

Williams has been both very efficient and very close to making a number of huge plays. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are struggling on offense without their starting quarterback and will be without their top wideout, DeVonta Smith (hamstring), we could see Washington dominate time of possession.

That should lead to more chances for Williams to get targets and score his second touchdown of the season.

- John Johnson

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Travis Hunter. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Antonio Williams, Ollie Gordon II, Travis Hunter.

Antonio Williams
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Rome Odunze
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
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Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Antonio Williams
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Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Travis Kelce
Antonio Williams
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Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
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Jordan Addison
Antonio Williams
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Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
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T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
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Tyler Warren
Antonio Williams
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Emanuel Wilson
Antonio Williams
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Dallas Goedert
Antonio Williams
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Josh Downs
Antonio Williams
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Colston Loveland
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Dalton Kincaid
Antonio Williams
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Antonio Williams
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Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
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Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
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CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
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Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
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Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
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Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
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Christian Watson
Antonio Williams
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Drake London
Antonio Williams
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Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
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Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
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Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
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Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
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A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
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DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
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Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
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Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
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KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
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Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
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Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
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Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
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Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
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Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
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Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
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Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
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Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
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Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
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Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
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Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
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Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
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Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
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Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
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Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
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Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
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Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
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Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
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James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
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Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
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Chuba Hubbard
Travis Hunter
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Kimani Vidal
Travis Hunter
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Darius Cooper
Travis Hunter
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Jake Ferguson
Travis Hunter
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Justice Hill
Travis Hunter
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Cade Otton
Travis Hunter
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Darnell Washington
Travis Hunter
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Rashid Shaheed
Travis Hunter
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Keaton Mitchell
Travis Hunter
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Cooper Kupp
Travis Hunter
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Rashod Bateman
Travis Hunter
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TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Hunter
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Savion Williams
Travis Hunter
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Kyle Monangai
Travis Hunter
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Treylon Burks
Travis Hunter
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Elijah Mitchell
Travis Hunter
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Khalil Herbert
Travis Hunter
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Keon Coleman
Travis Hunter
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MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Hunter
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Ted Hurst
Travis Hunter
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Jadarian Price
Travis Hunter
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Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Hunter
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Ty Johnson
Travis Hunter
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Demario Douglas
Travis Hunter
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Hunter
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Puka Nacua
Travis Hunter
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CeeDee Lamb
Travis Hunter
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Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Hunter
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Zay Flowers
Travis Hunter
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Hunter
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Justin Jefferson
Travis Hunter
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Christian Watson
Travis Hunter
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Drake London
Travis Hunter
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Parker Washington

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Jadarian Price

Cleared to Return From Injured Reserve in Week 8
Zach Charbonnet

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
RJ Harvey

Placed on Short-Term IR with Knee Injury
Colston Loveland

Cleared to Play in Week 8 Against Seahawks
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ochai Agbaji

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Josh Jacobs

NFL to Review New Physical-Abuse Allegations Against Josh Jacobs
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
TreVeyon Henderson

Downgraded to Out in Week 8
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 8
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Kyle Monangai

out vs. Seattle
Josh Jacobs

Three More Women Accuse Josh Jacobs of Physical Abuse
Carnell Tate

Expected to Return After Bye Week
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Joonas Korpisalo

Returns to Practice
TOR

Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Hayden Hodgson

Handed Two-Game Suspension
Nikita Kucherov

to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Anthony Mantha

Injured in Friday's Win
Garrett Wilson

"No Way" the Jets Trade Garrett Wilson at Deadline
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Micah Parsons

Expected to Practice Next Week
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Now Open to Trading Jonathan Taylor
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Robert Williams III

Could Return Saturday
Lauri Markkanen

Questionable Against Portland
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Questionable Saturday
Ty Jerome

Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Yves Missi

Out Again Saturday
Dejounte Murray

Set to Return Saturday
Ochai Agbaji

Signs with Thunder
Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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