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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Monday, 11/2/26)

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Tyrese Maxey - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Injury News

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 2, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome to another week in the Association, RotoBallers! I hope your NFL Sunday was a lucrative one, and it just might have been if you were with us in our Discord channel! We have a lot of winning lineups posted by both staff and subscribers, so hopefully you have a little extra coin in your pocket for the NBA DFS slate.

Today is a massive Monday. With 11 games on the DraftKings main slate and 12 on FanDuel. There are some big questionable tags at the top of the player pool, headlined by Joel Embiid and Jalen Johnson. I have no reports on this, but I assume Embiid at least sits (it's his foot, and the Sixers will likely not want to mess with him this early). Stay with us this evening as we analyze the top plays and values at each position!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 11/2/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Plays

Victor Wembanyama, C - SAS

  • DraftKings: $11,100
  • FanDuel: $12,000

You'll have to pay top dollar for Victor Wembanyama relative to the other studs on this gargantuan slate, but no one can argue he's not worth the price of admission. Wembanyama has taken it to another level over his last three games, posting mammoth DFS totals of 60, 74.6, and 71.8 fantasy points. His 34.4% usage rate ranks third in the NBA, and his shot-blocking ability adds a unique floor to his production (especially on FD).

The Spurs are favored by double digits, but they're taking on a Jazz team that isn't improved at all defensively in a season where they were thought to be competitive. Utah rebounds well, but they rank 24th in defensive efficiency and do not have any sort of length to keep Wemby from doing what he wants in the paint. There are some $sub-10k studs that are enticing, but none of them possess the raw ceiling that Wemby does.

Tyrese Maxey, PG - PHI

  • DraftKings: $9,000
  • FanDuel: $9,500

Joel Embiid really needs to sit to unlock the full value of Tyrese Maxey here, but since the injury is to his foot, I think he will (Philly looks like a contender, so they can't afford to be reckless with Embiid). Since the beginning of last season, Maxey has a 6.1% usage increase when Embiid sits. I know LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are there now, but Maxey still wouldn't be fully priced with the bump he'd get.

Chicago is the prime DFS attack target this season, as they rank first in pace (by a wide margin) and are 27th in defensive efficiency. The 76ers have an implied team total of 126.5, which is the highest on the slate, so you'll want to tap in here. If Embiid winds up playing, Maxey is still a phenomenal GPP play, but would lose some of the sting for cash. Bear in mind that Maxey still has a 30.5% usage rate this season, even with all the ball hogs in that lineup now.

Also consider: Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid (if he goes), Brandon Miller

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Ajay Mitchell, SG/SF on DK

  • DraftKings: $6,600
  • FanDuel: $5,400

The multiple injuries to the Thunder have thrust Ajay Mitchell into a prominent role. His price is rising, but it's not yet reflective of his recent play and usage. If you throw away his recent tough matchup against Houston's defense, Mitchell had consecutive games of over 40 fantasy points with a 30.7% usage rate over that span.

Mitchell still doesn't start, but that actually helps his fantasy stock as he's not sharing usage with the Thunder starters (namely SGA). He's pretty much guaranteed minutes in the upper-20s, and the Cavs are a fast-paced team to start the season (seventh).

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 16 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Miss Extended Period of Time
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth Adding After Heavy Workload in Week 8
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Tyler Allgeier

Explodes in Week 8, a Must-Add Moving Forward
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Jordyn Tyson

Should be Rostered in All Leagues As He Nears Return
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Alexandre Sarr

Iffy Against Orlando
Jalen Smith

Expected to Play Monday
Zach LaVine

Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Rudy Gobert

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Ty Jerome

Set to Return Monday
Nic Claxton

Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Kings
Coby White

Cleared for Season Debut Monday
Jalen Johnson

Iffy for Monday
Joel Embiid

Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Memphis
Yves Missi

to Miss Fifth Straight Game
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Jordan Mason

Struggles to Make an Impact Vs. Lions
Jaylen Warren

Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Saquon Barkley

Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Could Make Another Move Before the Trade Deadline
Brian Thomas Jr.

Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Adonai Mitchell

Makes a Statement With Career-Best Performance
Trey McBride

has Another Big Game, Still the Overall TE1 in Fantasy
Kenny Gainwell

Handles an Enormous Workload in Bucs' Historic Win
Josh Allen

Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Jonathan Taylor

Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs

Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
Chase Brown

Handles Enormous Receiving Volume in Win
Patrick Mahomes

Bounces Back with Strong Performance in Week 8
James Cook III

Furthers Touchdown Streak in Week 8 Win
Joe Burrow

Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Michael Wilson

Dominates Despite Playing Through Broken Ribs
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
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