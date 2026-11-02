November 2, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 2, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome to another week in the Association, RotoBallers! I hope your NFL Sunday was a lucrative one, and it just might have been if you were with us in our Discord channel! We have a lot of winning lineups posted by both staff and subscribers, so hopefully you have a little extra coin in your pocket for the NBA DFS slate.

Today is a massive Monday. With 11 games on the DraftKings main slate and 12 on FanDuel. There are some big questionable tags at the top of the player pool, headlined by Joel Embiid and Jalen Johnson. I have no reports on this, but I assume Embiid at least sits (it's his foot, and the Sixers will likely not want to mess with him this early). Stay with us this evening as we analyze the top plays and values at each position!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 11/2/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

NBA DFS Core Plays

Victor Wembanyama, C - SAS

DraftKings: $11,100

FanDuel: $12,000

You'll have to pay top dollar for Victor Wembanyama relative to the other studs on this gargantuan slate, but no one can argue he's not worth the price of admission. Wembanyama has taken it to another level over his last three games, posting mammoth DFS totals of 60, 74.6, and 71.8 fantasy points. His 34.4% usage rate ranks third in the NBA, and his shot-blocking ability adds a unique floor to his production (especially on FD).

The Spurs are favored by double digits, but they're taking on a Jazz team that isn't improved at all defensively in a season where they were thought to be competitive. Utah rebounds well, but they rank 24th in defensive efficiency and do not have any sort of length to keep Wemby from doing what he wants in the paint. There are some $sub-10k studs that are enticing, but none of them possess the raw ceiling that Wemby does.

WEMBY IS SCARY 😧 https://t.co/A4tPuDvQoa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 1, 2026

Tyrese Maxey, PG - PHI

DraftKings: $9,000

FanDuel: $9,500

Joel Embiid really needs to sit to unlock the full value of Tyrese Maxey here, but since the injury is to his foot, I think he will (Philly looks like a contender, so they can't afford to be reckless with Embiid). Since the beginning of last season, Maxey has a 6.1% usage increase when Embiid sits. I know LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are there now, but Maxey still wouldn't be fully priced with the bump he'd get.

Chicago is the prime DFS attack target this season, as they rank first in pace (by a wide margin) and are 27th in defensive efficiency. The 76ers have an implied team total of 126.5, which is the highest on the slate, so you'll want to tap in here. If Embiid winds up playing, Maxey is still a phenomenal GPP play, but would lose some of the sting for cash. Bear in mind that Maxey still has a 30.5% usage rate this season, even with all the ball hogs in that lineup now.

Also consider: Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid (if he goes), Brandon Miller

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Ajay Mitchell, SG/SF on DK

DraftKings: $6,600

FanDuel: $5,400

The multiple injuries to the Thunder have thrust Ajay Mitchell into a prominent role. His price is rising, but it's not yet reflective of his recent play and usage. If you throw away his recent tough matchup against Houston's defense, Mitchell had consecutive games of over 40 fantasy points with a 30.7% usage rate over that span.

Mitchell still doesn't start, but that actually helps his fantasy stock as he's not sharing usage with the Thunder starters (namely SGA). He's pretty much guaranteed minutes in the upper-20s, and the Cavs are a fast-paced team to start the season (seventh).

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 16 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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