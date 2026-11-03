November 3, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the World Wide Technology Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship. The FedExCup Fall continues in Mexico with the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, which will be held for the fourth straight year on Tiger Woods' El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. The par-72 layout sits at the southern end of Baja California and gives the players a chance to enjoy the resort scoring with wide fairways, big greens, and typically low scores.

Last year, Ben Griffin set the course record with a -29 win by two strokes over Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey, and he'll be back to defend his title as one of the biggest names in this year's field. After this week's event, the PGA TOUR has just two more weeks in the season, with the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions followed by The RSM Classic, when players will lock in their status for next season.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Ben Griffin ($10K)

Griffin claimed his third win of the 2025 season at last year's World Wide Technology Championship, setting the tournament record after a sizzling 63 on Sunday. His dominant performance showed he can thrive in low-scoring conditions.

He didn't have quite as much success in 2026, going without a win but posting 10 top-25 finishes, including five top-10 finishes and two third-place finishes. Griffin finished in the top 10 in 2026 in each of the two other events he won in 2025.

Last week was Griffin's first tournament of the FedExCup Fall, and he is just working his way back after PRP and hyaluronic acid injections in his left knee this offseason to deal with a fissure in his cartilage. He looked strong in his return with a T4 last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where his previous teammate Andrew Novak claimed the win.

Last year, Ben Griffin won the Zurich Classic alongside Andrew Novak for each of their first victories on Tour. Now, they both have their own individual PGA Tour titles 💙 https://t.co/VknzymeGcz — PGA Tour (@PGATour) November 1, 2026

Griffin's success on Paspalum greens and good momentum from last week should put him in a strong position to bring both a high floor and a high ceiling this week. He ranks eighth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in Total Strokes Gained over the last six months despite dealing with the injury.

Now that he's knocked the rust off, he's my favorite pay-up play to build around as he defends his title at El Cardonal.

Jackson Suber ($9.2K)

While Griffin is already locked into all the Signature Events for next season, Suber still has some work to do to move into the Aon next 10 and earn his spot in the first few Signature Events of 2027. The 27-year-old starts the week at No. 81 in the FedExCup Fall standings and needs to move into the top 60 to earn one of those spots. He also needs to ensure he stays in the top 100 to earn fully exempt status.

Suber earned conditional status last year in the FedExCup Fall and posted six top-25 finishes in his 23 PGA TOUR events this year. He really got rolling in early May and posted top-five finishes at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the RBC Canadian Open.

He has made the cut in 13 of his last 15 PGA TOUR events, including last week, when he finished T34 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Over the last six months, Suber ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in Strokes Gained: Approach.

He finished T11 last year at the World Wide Technology Championship, and he'll look for another high finish to help him lock in his spot for next season.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Jordan Smith ($8.3K)

Smith is making another tournament debut this week, but it hasn't stopped the 33-year-old Englishman from continuing to put up strong results. He is all the way up to No. 61 in the FedExCup Fall standings, after finishing T16 as one of my top DFS picks last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

He earned his fully exempt status in 2026 from the DP World Tour. He looks very likely to keep that card after a strong season in which he made 19 of 25 cuts and posted 10 top-25 finishes. He has three top-25 finishes in his last four tournaments worldwide, with a T4 in Japan at the Baycurrent Classic and a T21 in England at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

Over the last six months, Smith ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and 13th in Total Strokes Gained.

Smith continues to be a reliable producer every week, and if he ever gets his putter rolling, he could pop for a win or a very high finish. He's also made a habit of leaving his putter in the bag with some impressive hole-outs.

THREE deep hole-outs in three events?! • 169-yard hole-in-one

• 131-yard eagle

• 238-yard albatross Jordan Smith is on the run of a lifetime. https://t.co/lH9usdqCQH — PGA Tour (@PGATour) October 2, 2026

Beau Hossler ($7.5K)

Hossler has played 256 PGA TOUR events and is still in search of his first victory. The 31-year-old from California has a history of strong performances at El Cardonal and is another solid underdog to back this week at this salary.

Hossler finished runner-up at the Wyndham Championship in August and T3 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic as his two best finishes in 2026. Like Suber, he played on provisional status this season and is looking to lock in a fully exempt spot for 2027. He starts the week at No. 86 in the FedExCup Fall, so he will need a strong finish to be sure he doesn't sink out of the top 100 over the next three weeks.

Last week, Hossler finished T48 in the first week in Mexico, and he'll look to build on his strong track record over the last three years at this week's venue. In 2023, he finished T15 in the first tournament at El Cardonal, and he followed that with a T20 in 2024 and a T17 in 2025.

This week's venue features wide-open fairways and expansive greens, which allow Hossler's strong putting to shine. He ranks 12th in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting over the last three months, and his success on this week's course makes him a solid horse for the course this week.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Alvaro Ortiz ($7.2K)

Ortiz has already secured his spot on the 2027 PGA TOUR thanks to finishing fifth in the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. The 30-year-old was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and has been a regular in the PGA TOUR events in Mexico for the last few years.

He hasn't played this event since 2020, when it was held on a different course, but he has made the cut in three of the last five events at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, including a T13 in 2024 and a T34 last week, when he was the top Mexican in the field.

He's coming off his best season as a pro, and he claimed two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning at the UNC Health Championship at the end of May and at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in September.

The moment Alvaro Ortiz realized his dream of becoming a PGA Tour pro ❤️ He carded a final-round 63 @SimmonsBankOpen for a four-shot win to clinch TourBound. What dreams are made of. https://t.co/nZR84B39rT — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 13, 2026

Even though he had locked up his spot on the PGA TOUR, he continued to post excellent results, with three more top-25 finishes in consecutive events to finish the Korn Ferry Tour season.

Since his only PGA TOUR event of the season was last week at the Mexico Open, he doesn't have a large sample size on that tour. He ranked 11th on the Korn Ferry Tour in Total Strokes Gained and third in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, though, which gives you a solid idea of his game. He also finished in the top 10 in Total Birdies, so he has the ability to go low in favorable conditions.

This week will be another big tournament for the Meican, as he looks to put the finishing touches on his big 2026 and get ready for his rookie season next year.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full value plays post on the premium dashboard.

Ben Silverman ($6.7K)

Silverman played four events on the Korn Ferry Tour and 17 on the PGA TOUR this season. The 38-year-old from Canada missed the cut in nine of those 17 PGA TOUR events, but he also posted five top-25 finishes, including top-10 finishes.

He enters the week at No. 116 in the FedExCup Fall Standings, and he's looking to make a late charge into the top 100. He finished T3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship two weeks ago and T19 last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He has two top-20 finishes in his career at the Mexico /Open, and he finished T21 last year in his first appearance at El Cardonal.

While he has gotten lots of attention for his hockey grip putter, his recent results are what make him an interesting play this week, coming off two of his best performances of the season.

Hockey grip meets golf 🤝 After taking influence from Tony Finau's putter, Ben Silverman switched up his own putter and heads to the weekend T3 @Bermuda_Champ. https://t.co/CzAMg5kHXP — PGA Tour (@PGATour) October 23, 2026

At this salary, he's definitely not a "safe" play, but he is a good bargain with upside to consider if you opt to go cheap with one slot on your roster this week.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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