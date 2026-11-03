X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - World Wide Technology Championship (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jackson Suber - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Fantasy Golf Betting Preview

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the World Wide Technology Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship. The FedExCup Fall continues in Mexico with the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, which will be held for the fourth straight year on Tiger Woods' El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. The par-72 layout sits at the southern end of Baja California and gives the players a chance to enjoy the resort scoring with wide fairways, big greens, and typically low scores.

Last year, Ben Griffin set the course record with a -29 win by two strokes over Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey, and he'll be back to defend his title as one of the biggest names in this year's field. After this week's event, the PGA TOUR has just two more weeks in the season, with the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions followed by The RSM Classic, when players will lock in their status for next season.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Ben Griffin ($10K)

Griffin claimed his third win of the 2025 season at last year's World Wide Technology Championship, setting the tournament record after a sizzling 63 on Sunday. His dominant performance showed he can thrive in low-scoring conditions. 

He didn't have quite as much success in 2026, going without a win but posting 10 top-25 finishes, including five top-10 finishes and two third-place finishes. Griffin finished in the top 10 in 2026 in each of the two other events he won in 2025.

Last week was Griffin's first tournament of the FedExCup Fall, and he is just working his way back after PRP and hyaluronic acid injections in his left knee this offseason to deal with a fissure in his cartilage. He looked strong in his return with a T4 last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where his previous teammate Andrew Novak claimed the win.

Griffin's success on Paspalum greens and good momentum from last week should put him in a strong position to bring both a high floor and a high ceiling this week. He ranks eighth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in Total Strokes Gained over the last six months despite dealing with the injury.

Now that he's knocked the rust off, he's my favorite pay-up play to build around as he defends his title at El Cardonal.

Jackson Suber ($9.2K)

While Griffin is already locked into all the Signature Events for next season, Suber still has some work to do to move into the Aon next 10 and earn his spot in the first few Signature Events of 2027. The 27-year-old starts the week at No. 81 in the FedExCup Fall standings and needs to move into the top 60 to earn one of those spots. He also needs to ensure he stays in the top 100 to earn fully exempt status.

Suber earned conditional status last year in the FedExCup Fall and posted six top-25 finishes in his 23 PGA TOUR events this year. He really got rolling in early May and posted top-five finishes at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the RBC Canadian Open.

He has made the cut in 13 of his last 15 PGA TOUR events, including last week, when he finished T34 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Over the last six months, Suber ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in Strokes Gained: Approach.

He finished T11 last year at the World Wide Technology Championship, and he'll look for another high finish to help him lock in his spot for next season.

 

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Zach by using the discount code MASTERS to save 30% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Jordan Smith ($8.3K)

Smith is making another tournament debut this week, but it hasn't stopped the 33-year-old Englishman from continuing to put up strong results. He is all the way up to No. 61 in the FedExCup Fall standings, after finishing T16 as one of my top DFS picks last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

He earned his fully exempt status in 2026 from the DP World Tour. He looks very likely to keep that card after a strong season in which he made 19 of 25 cuts and posted 10 top-25 finishes. He has three top-25 finishes in his last four tournaments worldwide, with a T4 in Japan at the Baycurrent Classic and a T21 in England at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

Over the last six months, Smith ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and 13th in Total Strokes Gained.

Smith continues to be a reliable producer every week, and if he ever gets his putter rolling, he could pop for a win or a very high finish. He's also made a habit of leaving his putter in the bag with some impressive hole-outs.

Beau Hossler ($7.5K)

Hossler has played 256 PGA TOUR events and is still in search of his first victory. The 31-year-old from California has a history of strong performances at El Cardonal and is another solid underdog to back this week at this salary.

Hossler finished runner-up at the Wyndham Championship in August and T3 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic as his two best finishes in 2026. Like Suber, he played on provisional status this season and is looking to lock in a fully exempt spot for 2027. He starts the week at No. 86 in the FedExCup Fall, so he will need a strong finish to be sure he doesn't sink out of the top 100 over the next three weeks.

Last week, Hossler finished T48 in the first week in Mexico, and he'll look to build on his strong track record over the last three years at this week's venue. In 2023, he finished T15 in the first tournament at El Cardonal, and he followed that with a T20 in 2024 and a T17 in 2025.

This week's venue features wide-open fairways and expansive greens, which allow Hossler's strong putting to shine. He ranks 12th in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting over the last three months, and his success on this week's course makes him a solid horse for the course this week.

 

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Alvaro Ortiz ($7.2K)

Ortiz has already secured his spot on the 2027 PGA TOUR thanks to finishing fifth in the  2026 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. The 30-year-old was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and has been a regular in the PGA TOUR events in Mexico for the last few years.

He hasn't played this event since 2020, when it was held on a different course, but he has made the cut in three of the last five events at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, including a T13 in 2024 and a T34 last week, when he was the top Mexican in the field.

He's coming off his best season as a pro, and he claimed two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning at the UNC Health Championship at the end of May and at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in September.

Even though he had locked up his spot on the PGA TOUR, he continued to post excellent results, with three more top-25 finishes in consecutive events to finish the Korn Ferry Tour season.

Since his only PGA TOUR event of the season was last week at the Mexico Open, he doesn't have a large sample size on that tour. He ranked 11th on the Korn Ferry Tour in Total Strokes Gained and third in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, though, which gives you a solid idea of his game. He also finished in the top 10 in Total Birdies, so he has the ability to go low in favorable conditions.

This week will be another big tournament for the Meican, as he looks to put the finishing touches on his big 2026 and get ready for his rookie season next year.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full value plays post on the premium dashboard.

Ben Silverman ($6.7K)

Silverman played four events on the Korn Ferry Tour and 17 on the PGA TOUR this season. The 38-year-old from Canada missed the cut in nine of those 17 PGA TOUR events, but he also posted five top-25 finishes, including top-10 finishes.

He enters the week at No. 116 in the FedExCup Fall Standings, and he's looking to make a late charge into the top 100. He finished T3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship two weeks ago and T19 last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He has two top-20 finishes in his career at the Mexico /Open, and he finished T21 last year in his first appearance at El Cardonal.

While he has gotten lots of attention for his hockey grip putter, his recent results are what make him an interesting play this week, coming off two of his best performances of the season.

At this salary, he's definitely not a "safe" play, but he is a good bargain with upside to consider if you opt to go cheap with one slot on your roster this week.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: WWT Champ.
Patrick's PGA Picks: WWT Champ. (Premium)
PGA DFS Value Picks: World Wide (Premium)
WWT Championship: Betting and Fantasy Preview


Win More With RotoBaller

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.

Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team: Between all the incredible Premium PGA DFS and Betting content and tools we put out each week, and our Premium Slack Community where we chat with our subscribers before lineups lock, RotoBaller PGA subscribers are armed with the tools, analysis, and advice to win more.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Pours in Season-High 43 Points
Ty Jerome

Notches Second 40-Point Game of the Season
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 42 Points Against Miami
Dalen Terry

Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Thunder
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Jadarian Price

Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Draymond Green

Tossed in Third Quarter Against Phoenix
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Jordan Goodwin

Exits with Calf Injury
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
D'Andre Swift

Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Antonio Williams

' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Seth McGowan

a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 9
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks