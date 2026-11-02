November 2, 2026

2026 World Wide Technology Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, El Cardonal at Diamante course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, this week for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. The event features a 120-player field and serves as the sixth tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next three events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

Defending champion Ben Griffin returns to the World Wide Technology Championship looking to become the first player to successfully defend his title since Viktor Hovland won back-to-back editions in 2020 and 2021. World No. 23 Ryan Gerard headlines this week's field as the highest-ranked player in the tournament. Gerard enters Mexico off a strong T4 finish at the Baycurrent Classic.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

World Wide Technology Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: November 5th – November 8th, 2026

Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

Course Type: Coastal, Resort

Par: 72 (4x 3’s / 10x 4’s / 4x 5’s)

Length: 7,452 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Platinum paspalum .090”

Fairways: Platinum paspalum .340”

Rough: None

Bunkers: 48

Water Hazard(s): 1 (In-Play on 1 Holes)

Average Green Size: 8,300 sq. ft.

Purse/ Winner: $6,000,000 /$1,080,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Field: 120 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes

Playoff Format: Sudden Death

Historic Cut Line: 2025: -5 2024: -2 2023: -5

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 68.90 (-3.10), Rank 46 of 50 2024: 70.26 (-1.74), Rank 37 of 51 2023: 68.99 (-1.70), Rank 56 of 58



World Wide Technology Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Tiger Woods (2014)

Renovations: N/A

Comparable Courses:

Vidanta Vallarta – VidantaWorld Mexico Open – RESULTS A lengthy resort-style layout featuring wide fairways, large Paspalum greens and strategically positioned bunkers. Like El Cardonal, Vidanta Vallarta provides plenty of room off the tee but rewards players who can combine distance with strong approach play and effective course management. Coastal winds and firm conditions also create similarities between the two venues.



Corales Golf Course – Corales Puntacana Championship – RESULTS A coastal resort course with generous landing areas, strategically positioned bunkers, and several risk-reward opportunities. Wind exposure and approach-shot control are important factors, making Corales a useful comparison for evaluating players who can take advantage of scoring opportunities while managing challenging conditions.



Grand Reserve Golf Club (Coco Beach) – Puerto Rico Open – RESULTS A coastal resort course featuring wide fairways, water hazards and scoring opportunities for players who can capitalize on their length off the tee. Its tropical setting and potential wind exposure make it a useful comparison when evaluating players who perform well on exposed resort-style layouts.



Comparable Location (Los Cabos, Mexico):

Vidanta Vallarta – Vallarta, Mexico – Mexico Open at Vidanta

Comparable Yardage (7,452 Yards):

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – 7,466 Yards – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Memorial Park Golf Course – 7,475 Yards – Texas Children's Houston Open

Comparable Greens (Paspalum):

Grand Reserve Golf Club – Sea Dwarf Paspalum – Puerto Rico Open

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) – Supreme paspalum .100” – Corales Puntacana Championship

Vidanta Vallarta – Platinum paspalum .090” – VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Comparable Average Green Size (8,300 sq. ft.):

Port Royal Golf Course – 8,000 sq. ft. – Butterfield Bermuda Championship

World Wide Technology Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, November 5th, 2026 Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, November 6th, 2026 Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, November 7th, 2026 Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, November 8th, 2026 Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



World Wide Technology Championship - Weather

World Wide Technology Championship - Course/Tournament History

The World Wide Technology Championship dates back to 2007, when it debuted as the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The event holds the distinction of being the first PGA TOUR tournament contested outside the United States and Canada. Initially played as an alternate event alongside the WGC Match Play, it moved from February to November in 2013, becoming a full-field event with FedExCup points. World Wide Technology took over as title sponsor in 2021 and is currently scheduled to remain in that role through 2027. El Camaleón hosted the tournament for 16 years before the event relocated to Los Cabos in 2023. The change followed El Camaleón's addition to the LIV Golf schedule in 2022, which contributed to the end of the PGA TOUR's partnership with Mayakoba amid ongoing legal disputes. The tournament moved to El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023, marking the first time a PGA TOUR event was contested on a course designed by Tiger Woods. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> El Cardonal originally opened in 2014 as the first completed course from Woods' TGR Design firm. Located within the Diamante resort in Los Cabos, it is the second golf course on the property, joining The Dunes Course, designed by Davis Love III and opened in 2009. Woods also designed The Oasis Short Course, a 12-hole par-3 layout at the resort. El Cardonal will host the World Wide Technology Championship for the fourth consecutive year in 2026, continuing its role as the tournament's home following the move from Mayakoba.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2023-Present El Cardonal at Diamante Los Cabos, Mexico 2007-2022 El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort Playa Carmen, Mexico

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2021-Present World Wide Technology Championship 2018-2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic 2013-2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2007-2012 Mayakoba Golf Classic

Tournament Records:

Most Wins at Event: 2, Viktor Hovland (2020, 2021)



Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 259 - Ben Griffin (2025)



18-Hole Record: 61 - Carson Young (Round 1, 2024), Sami Valimaki (Round 1, 2025), Garrick Higgo (Round 3, 2025), Nick Dunlap (Round 1, 2025)



World Wide Technology Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

El Cardonal at Diamante is a par-72 layout designed by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team. The course opened in 2014 as the first completed design by Woods' firm and measures 7,452 yards for this year's World Wide Technology Championship. Inspired by the traditional Golden Age courses of the West Coast, El Cardonal emphasizes strategic course management rather than simply rewarding distance. The layout features four par 3s, ten par 4s and four par 5s, offering players several opportunities to take aggressive or conservative approaches off the tee.

One of the defining characteristics of El Cardonal is its generous fairways, which average approximately 60 yards wide in the landing areas. While players have plenty of room off the tee, the course still presents challenges with 48 sand bunkers and only one water hazard. Many of the bunkers are strategically positioned throughout the fairways, including around preferred landing areas, placing an emphasis on driving distance and positioning. Natural desert arroyos, or steep-sided gullies, also weave throughout the property, creating additional risk-reward decisions.

The greens are another notable feature, averaging approximately 8,300 square feet, among the largest on the PGA TOUR. The Platinum Paspalum putting surfaces are surrounded by short-grass collection areas, giving players multiple options when navigating shots around the greens. The absence of traditional rough allows players to use the surrounding slopes and contours to feed the ball toward the putting surface. However, the large, undulating greens can leave players with lengthy putts, placing an emphasis on approach proximity and lag putting.

Wind is another important factor at El Cardonal. The course sits in an exposed desert environment where conditions can vary throughout the week. Winds typically come from the north but can shift and move in off the Pacific Ocean, creating different challenges from day to day. The region's limited rainfall also contributes to firm and fast playing conditions, making distance control and trajectory management particularly important.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open! We also cash Tommy Fleetwood Top 20 and Hatton over Morikawa. https://t.co/OSIle5hYsW pic.twitter.com/ozw4lAxGiI — Gator Sports Betting (@GatorBetting) June 21, 2026

The King of DFS did it again in R3 Showdown. @draftmasterflex pic.twitter.com/NojMJ9uJp8 — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) March 8, 2026

It’s always fun to hit an outright, especially when it’s over 100/1 and with a player that has a story like Gary Woodland! Catch my @Novig picks FREE every week @RotoBaller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWt2asRnA — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) March 29, 2026

World Wide Technology Championship - Notable Par 3s The four Par 3s at El Cardonal at Diamante range from 154 to 208 yards, placing a premium on precision and smart club selection. Hole 2 | Par 3 | 208 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.9 (Difficulty Rank - 10) This downhill, downwind par 3 leads to a spacious green situated in a depression encircled by dunes. The contours around the punch bowl-style green can guide balls onto the putting surface. However, given the green's generous size, pin placement will determine the length of the birdie putt. A menacing bunker, foreshortened bunker looks closer to the green than it is and protects the center of the green. Hole 16 | Par 3 | 154 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.856 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

As the shortest par 3 on the course, this hole introduces drama near the round's end. Golfers face an "all or nothing" carry tee shot to a green nestled at the confluence of two arroyo canyons. With three distinct levels, the green requires precision from a short iron to reach the pin.

World Wide Technology Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are ten Par 4s at El Cardonal at Diamante, with the majority of those holes ranging between 450-500 yards. No. 10 is the shortest, listed at 344 yards, with the longest being No. 7, playing at 489 yards.

Hole 5 | Par 4 | 438 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.921 (Difficulty Rank - 9)

After a change in direction, playing with the prevailing wind introduces a new challenge: a desert arroyo. Carrying the right fairway bunkers near the arroyo yields an open approach to the green. Shots aimed leftward must carry a bunker short of the green. The sandy arroyo protects the green's right side, and an elevated pin area at the back demands a precise and bold approach.

Hole 8 | Par 4 | 474 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.974 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

A sandy arroyo splits the tee, landing area, and green, shaping the strategic element of this hole. The "T"-shaped green features challenging pin positions, with bunkering on the back left, back right, and narrow front sections. Favoring the right side of the fairway near the arroyo provides a better angle for attacking back-left pins, while targeting the left fairway bunker sets up an approach to back-right pins.

World Wide Technology Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are four Par 5’s on the course: No. 1, No. 6, No. 14, and No. 18. All of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. No. 1 was the easiest Par 5 on the course last year, with a scoring average of 0.779 below par.

Hole 6 | Par 5 | 601 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.617 (Difficulty Rank - 14)

Ascending from the dunes, this lengthy par 5 requires a strategic approach due to the wide "M" shaped green protected by a large central bunker. Optimal angles for pin placements on the right side of the green are best approached from the right side of the second landing area, accessed from the left side of the first landing area, and vice versa for left pin placements. A large-crowned area in the middle of the fairway adds to the challenge off the tee.

Hole 14 | Par 5 | 554 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.617 (Difficulty Rank - 16)

Designed around a narrow, sandy tributary of a larger arroyo, this hole challenges golfers with a "cape" tee shot. Aggressive players can carry the arroyo on the left for a shorter second shot. Playing to the right leaves a longer approach. The second landing area features a central sand ribbon, dividing it into left and right sections. Opting for the left side sets up a more straightforward approach to the green, while the right section requires negotiating a desert plum guarding the green's right side.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 8, 14

World Wide Technology Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Paspalum)

Strokes Gained: Total (Easy Scoring Conditions)

Good Drives Gained

Greens in Regulation Gained

Par 3 Scoring: 200-225 Yards

Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Scrambling Gained

Comparable Courses and Event History

World Wide Technology Championship - The Field

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship features a 120-player field, with just 20 golfers ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 23 Ryan Gerard headlines the field, while defending champion Ben Griffin returns to El Cardonal at Diamante looking to successfully defend his title.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons

Past Champion of Respective Event

Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List

Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

Designated Sponsor Exemption

PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Open Qualifying

Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School

PGA TOUR University

Top 100 (Medical)

101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

Debutants in the Field (Event):

A.J. Ewart, Aldrich Potgieter, Benjamin James, Blades Brown, Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Danny Walker, Davis Chatfield, Jackson Koivun, Jay Leng, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Jordan L Smith, Jorge Villar, Karl Vilips, Li Haotong, Lyon Lazare, Marcelo Rozo, Marco Penge, Pontus Nyholm, Preston Stout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Tyler Collet

Exemptions:

Luke Donald : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Austin Hitt : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Jay Leng : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Alejandro Madariaga : Designated Sponsor Exemption

: Designated Sponsor Exemption Alvaro Ortiz : Designated Sponsor Exemption

: Designated Sponsor Exemption Preston Stout : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Jorge Villar : Designated Sponsor Exemption

: Designated Sponsor Exemption Camilo Villegas: Designated Sponsor Exemption

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Benjamin Griffin – 2025

– 2025 Austin Eckroat – 2024

– 2024 Erik Van Rooyen – 2023

– 2023 Matt Kuchar – 2018

– 2018 Patton Kizzire – 2017

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

Mac Meissner WD / Paul Peterson IN

Dan Brown WD / Ben Martin IN

Keita Nakajima WD / Tyler Duncan IN

World Wide Technology Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the World Wide Technology Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DP World Tour*

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the World Wide Technology Championship

(Recent -> Past) Ryan Gerard +1450 T4-T14*-T27*-T30*-3 T14-MC Ben Griffin +1550 T4-T44-T42-MC-MC WON-T24-T23-T59 Jackson Koivun +1750 T65-T5-T24-T29-T31 - Keith Mitchell +1900 T2-T34-T38-T44-MC T63-MC-T38-MC-T56 Benjamin James +2250 T16-MC-T5-2-3 - Harry Hall +2700 T23-T13-69*-3*-T30* T14-MC-MC Marco Penge +2900 T40-T20*-T68-T10-T18* -

World Wide Technology Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante El Cardonal at Diamante El Cardonal at Diamante Golfer 2025 2024 2023 Benjamin Griffin WON T24 T23 Carson Young T6 T2 9 Matt Kuchar T11 T30 T2 Beau Hossler T17 T20 T15 Justin Lower T31 T2 T23 Patrick Rodgers T6 T24 -

World Wide Technology Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante El Cardonal at Diamante El Cardonal at Diamante Golfer 2025 2024 2023 Kevin Roy MC - MC Isaiah Salinda MC - MC Rafael Campos MC MC - Kevin Yu MC - MC Mark Hubbard MC - MC Tyler Duncan - MC MC Davis Riley MC - MC

World Wide Technology Championship - Previous Winners' Scores and Prices

2025: Ben Griffin (-29) – El Cardonal at Diamante Price: 14-1



2024: Austin Eckroat (-24) – El Cardonal at Diamante Price: 35-1



2023: Erik van Rooyen (-27) – El Cardonal at Diamante Price: 100-1



2022: Russell Henley (-23) – El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba Price: 55-1



2021: Viktor Hovland (-23) – El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba Price: 18-1







World Wide Technology Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Ben Griffin T32 – DP World India Championship (DPWT) 2 – Procore Championship (PGA) T10 – TOUR Championship (PGA) T12 – BMW Championship (PGA) T9 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)

2024: Austin Eckroat T46 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) T46 – BMW Championship (PGA) T18 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) 6 – Wyndham Championship (PGA) MC – 3M Open (PGA)

2023: Erik van Rooyen T23 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) T16 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA) T30 – Fortinet Championship (PGA) T16 – Horizon Irish Open (DPWT) T8 – Omega European Masters (DPWT)

2022: Russell Henley T45 – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (PGA) MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA) T35 – BMW Championship (PGA) MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T5 – Wyndham Championship (PGA)

2021: Viktor Hovland T18 – THE CJ CUP (PGA) T44 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) T49 – BMW PGA Championship (DPWT) T5 – TOUR Championship (PGA) T17 – BMW Championship (PGA)



World Wide Technology Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante El Cardonal at Diamante El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba 2024 2023 2022 T24 T23 T59

2024: Austin Eckroat

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba 2023 2022 2020 T23 T38 T12

2023: Erik van Rooyen

World Wide Technology Championship El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba 2022 MC

2022: Russell Henley

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba 2021 2020 2019 2018 T56 MC MC T29

2021: Viktor Hovland

World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship World Wide Technology Championship El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba 2020 2019 2018 WON MC MC

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

More PGA Analysis and Picks





Win More With RotoBaller



Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.



Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:

If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020

Congrats @tenndolly2 ???



Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020