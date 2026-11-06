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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Friday, 11/6/26)

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Kyrie Irving - NBA DFS Lineup Picks, Fantasy Basketball Rankings

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 6, 2026). Zach's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

The NBA has had another busy work week with lots of fun matchups to enjoy. To wrap things up, Friday night is another very busy night of action, with another round of NBA Cup Group Play action. The scoreboard has nine games throughout the evening, with the first seven of those contests making up the main DFS fantasy basketball slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

With 14 teams in the player pool and no one playing on the second night of a back-to-back, many different options are worth consideration. Be sure to keep up with all the latest news as injury reports come out throughout the day, since some key players are still uncertain, led by Jalen Johnson, who missed Wednesday's game, Scottie Barnes, Anthony Davis, and Payton PritchardJayson Tatum is not on the injury report and is expected to return after resting on Wednesday. Be sure to check in with the RotoBaller Premium Discord leading up to tip-off for analysis on the top plays and values at each position!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 11/6/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

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NBA DFS Core Plays

Scottie Barnes, PG/SF on DK, PF on FD - TOR

  • DraftKings: $8.8K
  • FanDuel: $9.6K

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) on the shelf, Barnes has had to step up and carry the load more for the Raptors in the early part of the season, and Barnes has been up to the challenge for the most part. He is questionable for Friday with left adductor/groin soreness, but as long as he is able to play through the issue, he'll be a great spot to start lineups, especially with his positional versatility on DraftKings. Over the last five games, Barnes has averaged 27.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.4 steals for 49.4 DraftKings points per game.


Barnes gets a great matchup on Friday night against the Bucks, who have allowed the fifth-most points per game in the NBA. The Bucks have the second-fastest Pace and the fourth-worst Defensive Rating, according to the official stats on NBA.com. They've allowed the second-most DraftKings points per game to opposing point guards and the eighth-most to opposing small forwards, making them a great matchup for Barnes, wherever he spends most of his time on Friday.

Kyrie Irving, PG - DAL

  • DraftKings: $7.4K
  • FanDuel: $7.2K

The Mavericks are also in a very favorable matchup as they host the Jazz. Irving had 35 points, nine assists, and 55 DraftKings points last Friday in the Mavs' NBA Cup win over the Rockets.

He missed two games after that huge effort for maintenance reasons on his surgically repaired left knee, but he played Wednesday against the Spurs and poured in 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal for 49.2 DraftKings points in 36 minutes.

In each of his six games, he has at least 15 points, and he has averaged 22.7 points and 39 DraftKings points per game. He brings a very high ceiling in this favorable spot on Friday.

Also consider: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Mario Hezonja, SF/SF on DK, SF on FD

  • DraftKings: $4.1K
  • FanDuel: $4.1K

The Cavaliers have been without Peyton Watson (hamstring) for the last two games, and he's listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers. Jaylon Tyson (ankle) remains out as well, and now Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable after leaving Wednesday's game early.

As a result of the injuries, Hezonja has been able to step into a meaningful role. He has played 20+ minutes in three straight games, producing 27.2, 32, and 23.5 DraftKings points. He hasn't quite hit a double-double yet, with double-digit points in three of his last four games and double-digit rebounds in his one down game scoring. After spending the past six seasons overseas, his return to the NBA has gone smoothly so far, and he is a great value based on his multi-category potential at this low salary.

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 14 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bhayshul Tuten

Finds End Zone While Battling Injuries
Derrick Henry

Disappoints Again Amid Ravens' Struggles
Zay Flowers

Vanishes in Primetime Loss
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
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Could Miss Friday's NBA Cup Game
Santi Aldama

Probable for Mavericks Debut Friday
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Ruled Out Friday Against Boston
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Iffy for Friday
Jarrett Allen

Listed as Questionable Versus Philadelphia
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Listed as Questionable for Friday
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Friday's Rematch with the Hawks
Payton Pritchard

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Yves Missi

Sidelined for Seventh Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Friday Versus Timberwolves
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Again Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Absent From Thursday's Practice
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Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
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Malik Nabers

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Luka Dončić

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Jarrett Allen

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Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
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Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
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Mathew Barzal

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Evgeni Malkin

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Tyler Kleven

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Clears Concussion Protocol
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