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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Thursday, 11/5/26)

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Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Thursday 11/5/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

November has arrived, and most teams have played 15 games with nearly even home/away splits. More games played means more data to analyze and uncover those hidden gems!

After going 3/4 on Tuesday, only missing out because New Jersey didn't win by 2 goals as they needed a shootout, we are jumping right back in tonight with this 11-game slate with several promising matches, while others are best avoided. We'll focus on only the juicy spots, and I have identified a few very strong opportunities for this evening; don't worry!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig. As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, without any further ado, here are some of my favorite NHL bets and NHL player props for Thursday night's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Anaheim Ducks (ML) at Edmonton Oilers (38%)

This is my bold play for tonight. The Oilers continue to be led by their top line, and Bouchard, who has scored 59% of all of their goals to date. The recipe has not changed: if you can hold them to two goals or less, you'll have a great shot at winning.

Despite a slow start in their first 15 games, the Ducks are at .500, but the key is tonight's game against the Oilers in their first home game after a four-night trip to New York. They have speed in their top 3 lines, and if they use that tonight, they should be able to create; Jarry has been extremely lucky for most of this year, but he can also be lit up, as we saw against the Leafs.

For less risk, try the Ducks at +1.5 goals as well.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers OVER 5.5 Total Goals (55%) 

So this total stood out to me right away. I get that this is a division game, but these teams aren't what I would consider defensive juggernauts, the Flyers have given up at least 3 goals in 5 straight games, and the Rangers have given up at least 4 goals in 4 of their last 5 games, and the stats tell us that this should continue. The Flyers have an expected goals against of 2.91 on the road, and at home the Rangers are even worse with 2.98 expected goals against per 60 minutes.
The Flyers goalies have been equally mediocre both home and away, stats courtesy @NatStatTrick.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Brandon Hagel (TBL) Anytime Goal (42%) vs Chicago Blackhawks

Gauthier was our ATG play on Tuesday, and I suggested that we sprinkle him with two goals as well, and he scored a hat trick. Let's see if Hagel can bring us the same magic tonight at home against the Hawks, who, to no one's surprise, are bottom 10 in the league on the road in all the key stats like goals against per 60, scoring chances against per 60, and the key stat for me when looking for goal scorers is high-danger chances against per 60.

Let's go straight to the stats, shall we? I'll give you three guesses who leads Tampa Bay in these categories at home  @NatStatTrick

So needless to say, sprinkle Hagel for two goals well tonight.

Neal Pionk (WPG) OVER 0.5 Assists vs Vancouver Canucks (49%)

Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans.

Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

For our Apple Play of the day, we are heading to Manitoba. This prop has been very successful for us, and tonight should be no different. Pionk probably seems like a way-off-the-board play, but when Vancouver comes to town, everyone becomes a viable option.

This may surprise some of you, but Pionk is in the top 10 among defensemen in shots on goal so far this season with 39, including 15 in his last 4 games.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 21.73x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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