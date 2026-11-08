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College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Top Targets for Week 11 (CFB)

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Gio Lopez - College Football News - CFB Fantasy Football, DFS Picks

Mike's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 11 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.

We have a full week this week. All of the bye weeks are over for power conference teams, just in time for our league playoffs! We're here to help with our Week 11 college fantasy football waiver wire pickups list.

To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 10. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. This column considers only players under 40% rostered at the time of writing. That means that some of my favorites who were hanging around between 40 and 50% won't be featured this week.

Below, read about key Week 11 waiver wire targets and stashes like Jonaz Walton, Gio Lopez, and Jack Foley. Whether you're looking for production this week or a long-term solution, we'll give you options for any-sized league.

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Week 11 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Carson Hansen, Penn State (34%)

The Penn State backfield was a mess for the first six weeks of the season. Hansen, last year's starter for Matt Campbell at Iowa State, now has at least 15 touches in four straight games. We can finally trust him.

Hansen had his first 100-yard game of the season this week against Washington. He has also scored a touchdown in five straight games. Most dropped Hansen before September was done after a slow month. The former third-round fantasy pick is finally relevant.

Damon Ferguson Jr., Pittsburgh (16%)

At what point does Ja'Kyrian Turner not get his job back? Turner tried to make a return from a lower-body injury in Week 6 against North Carolina, but only carried the ball five times. We haven't seen him since.

In Turner's stead, Ferguson has 57 carries for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Even if Turner returns, Ferguson should do well in his timeshare against Florida State. Ferguson is the only back in the top 25 in scoring in Yahoo leagues that is still widely available.

Re'Shaun Sanford, Houston (9%)

The Houston backfield situation is super frustrating. Sanford only carried three times in the loss to Utah and only carried nine times against Oklahoma State in the game before that, after three straight games with more than 17 carries.

The pendulum went back Sanford's way in the win over Cincinnati with 126 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Houston still seems to be going with the hot hand, but Sanford has been hotter than Makhi Hughes in most games this year.

Demon June, North Carolina (14%)

Carolina's backfield is still a committee at heart, but June has led the team in carries in each of the last four games. He has scored in double figures in fantasy points on Yahoo in four straight games.

June still won't see more than 15 touches or so, but how many waiver claims are a lock for double figures? If you have a struggling back heading into your league playoffs, June's matchup against Louisville looks like a really nice one.

Ahmad Miller, Syracuse (7%)

The 3% of you who added Miller for his game against Clemson were pleasantly surprised. Even against a tough defense like Clemson, Miller ran for 101 yards, making it four straight games in double figures for fantasy points.

The Syracuse offense gets a much easier matchup with North Carolina State on Saturday. I think Nate Sheppard just scored another touchdown on that defense...

 

Week 11 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Legend Glasker, BYU (20%)

What we saw from Glasker in the Holy War should be the new normal for BYU. The BYU offense looked more potent with LJ Martin back. That opened up Glasker for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Glasker is still a freshman, so maybe we can't trust him as much as other receivers. He also has double-digit fantasy points in five straight games. Your buy window is almost closed.

Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska (37%)

Nebraska fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen after yet another tough performance against Illinois on Friday night. I'm a little nervous about this since we won't know what to expect from a new coordinator.

Whatever it is, it should involve Gilmer. He's leading Nebraska in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. A date with Rutgers awaits, which could mean a ceiling game for Gilmer.

Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech (36%)

Brown scored a touchdown against SMU to salvage his fantasy bday in a blowout loss to the Mustangs. Up next is Stanford. The Cardinal defense is still horrendous, but the offense is scoring points. That may be a good thing for fantasy purposes.

Cataurus Hicks, Pittsburgh (32%)

Hicks has actually been better since Mason Heintschel went down. Holden Geriner has thrown three of his four touchdowns this season to Hicks.

Pitt will be able to get to Florida State through the air. Hicks has caught a touchdown pass in every game that Geriner has started. That shouldn't change here.

Chris Lawson, Washington (17%)

The Huskies have been waiting for someone to step up alongside Dezmen Roebuck for most of the season. The Huskies have their man.

Lawson was the one who converted the fourth-and-Omaha to keep the go-ahead drive alive against Nebraska in Lincoln on Halloween. Quietly, Lawson has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of the last five games.

Chase Hendricks, California (33%)

It's hard to recommend any Cal player right now, but Hendricks has at least seven receptions in five straight and six of the last seven games. He has also caught a touchdown pass in two straight games.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has looked to Hendricks often since his return. The Cal offense is still a mess, but Hendricks is succeeding despite Rome (or Berkeley) burning around him.

 

Week 11 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Elija Lofton, Miami (FL) (20%)

Cooper Barkate took a lot of targets with Malachi Toney out, but Lofton got a big uptick as well. It was Barkate or Lofton who was targeted by Darian Mensah with the game on the line.

Lofton responded with seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown against the toughest defense he'll face for the rest of the season.

Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse (15%)

We've seen Bacheyie's breakout against Clemson coming for weeks. He has 21 receptions in the last five games. The Syracuse offense is now moving the ball, and Bacheyie is a big part of it.

Walker Lyons, BYU (21%)

Lyons has only had one dud (one reception against Central Florida) since LJ Martin went down. He caught a season-high seven passes for 97 yards in Martin's first game back.

BYU is no longer just a running offense. Losing Martin hurt the Cougars, but it helped Bear Bachmeier become a better passer. That's going to be very important if BYU can crawl back into the CFP race.

 

Week 11 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (31%)

Lopez was held out of the game against Merrimack. It's not like Wake needed him. They scored 77 points without him.

Lopez should be back in action when Wake takes on SMU this weekend. It's a dream matchup for Lopez to start off your fantasy playoffs.

Noah Fifita, Arizona (23%)

This isn't a great matchup against Utah, but Fifita wrecked TCU, one of the top three defenses in the Big 12, for 29.32 fantasy points. Fifita is the Arizona offense right now. He has over 300 passing yards in four straight games.

Ashton Daniels, Florida State (28%)

Daniels scored another rushing touchdown in the win over Boston College. He also scored a season-low 15.92 fantasy points. If that's the floor, I'm okay with that.

The offense has run through Daniels with Ousmane Kromah sidelined.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Sam Darnold

in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Deshaun Watson

Expected to be Inactive Sunday, Should Return in Week 10
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Drake Powell

Called Up by Brooklyn on Saturday
Yves Missi

Remains Out for Sunday
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
Nic Claxton

Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Jalen Smith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play Sunday, Expected to Return in Week 11
Joel Embiid

Expected to Play Sunday in Chicago
Keegan Murray

Carries Questionable Tag Versus Miami
Lamar Jackson

Out 6-9 Weeks, Plans to Return Later This Season
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Will Play in Week 9
Emeka Egbuka

Expected to Play in Week 9
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Still Sidelined Sunday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Ruled Out Versus Mavericks
Ja Morant

Hamstring Injury Might Not be as Bad as Feared
Brandon Ingram

Remains Out for Sunday
Isaiah Jackson

Won't Suit Up Sunday
Egor Demin

Ruled Out Sunday Against Dallas
Deandre Ayton

Exits Saturday with Lower-Leg Injury
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstatment Being Delayed Over Bonus Dispute
Onyeka Okongwu

(throat contusion) Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Nets
Gary Payton II

Good to Go on Saturday
Gui Santos

Back in the Lineup Saturday
Draymond Green

Cleared to Play Saturday Versus Orlando
Anthony Davis

Ruled Out Again on Saturday
Jaylon Tyson

Misses Fifth Straight Game
Cam Skattebo

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 9 Against Eagles
Sam Merrill

Misses First Game of the Season
Christian Kirk

Placed on Injured Reserve with Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen

Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Demarcus Robinson

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Pat Bryant

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Mack Hollins

Activated From Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 9
Elijah Mitchell

Eagles Elevate Elijah Mitchell for Week 9
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Brian Robinson

Jr. Placed on Injured Reserve With Hamstring Injury
DJ Moore

Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Jordyn Tyson

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kendre Miller

Saints Release Kendre Miller
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
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