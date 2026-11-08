Mike's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 11 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.
We have a full week this week. All of the bye weeks are over for power conference teams, just in time for our league playoffs! We're here to help with our Week 11 college fantasy football waiver wire pickups list.
To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 10. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. This column considers only players under 40% rostered at the time of writing. That means that some of my favorites who were hanging around between 40 and 50% won't be featured this week.
Below, read about key Week 11 waiver wire targets and stashes like Jonaz Walton, Gio Lopez, and Jack Foley. Whether you're looking for production this week or a long-term solution, we'll give you options for any-sized league.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 11 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Carson Hansen, Penn State (34%)
The Penn State backfield was a mess for the first six weeks of the season. Hansen, last year's starter for Matt Campbell at Iowa State, now has at least 15 touches in four straight games. We can finally trust him.
Who is this guy? Carson Hansen made two nifty moves on this drive to put Penn State on the board. Here he cuts back to the original PoA for a score. https://t.co/pq5eggDF14
— T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) November 7, 2026
Hansen had his first 100-yard game of the season this week against Washington. He has also scored a touchdown in five straight games. Most dropped Hansen before September was done after a slow month. The former third-round fantasy pick is finally relevant.
Damon Ferguson Jr., Pittsburgh (16%)
At what point does Ja'Kyrian Turner not get his job back? Turner tried to make a return from a lower-body injury in Week 6 against North Carolina, but only carried the ball five times. We haven't seen him since.
Damon Ferguson Jr. with an ELECTRIC run for the score! ⚡️
Pitt leads for the first time today!
#CFB https://t.co/8vjWaeOO28
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 3, 2026
In Turner's stead, Ferguson has 57 carries for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Even if Turner returns, Ferguson should do well in his timeshare against Florida State. Ferguson is the only back in the top 25 in scoring in Yahoo leagues that is still widely available.
Re'Shaun Sanford, Houston (9%)
The Houston backfield situation is super frustrating. Sanford only carried three times in the loss to Utah and only carried nine times against Oklahoma State in the game before that, after three straight games with more than 17 carries.
The pendulum went back Sanford's way in the win over Cincinnati with 126 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Houston still seems to be going with the hot hand, but Sanford has been hotter than Makhi Hughes in most games this year.
Demon June, North Carolina (14%)
Carolina's backfield is still a committee at heart, but June has led the team in carries in each of the last four games. He has scored in double figures in fantasy points on Yahoo in four straight games.
June still won't see more than 15 touches or so, but how many waiver claims are a lock for double figures? If you have a struggling back heading into your league playoffs, June's matchup against Louisville looks like a really nice one.
Ahmad Miller, Syracuse (7%)
The 3% of you who added Miller for his game against Clemson were pleasantly surprised. Even against a tough defense like Clemson, Miller ran for 101 yards, making it four straight games in double figures for fantasy points.
The Syracuse offense gets a much easier matchup with North Carolina State on Saturday. I think Nate Sheppard just scored another touchdown on that defense...
Week 11 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Legend Glasker, BYU (20%)
What we saw from Glasker in the Holy War should be the new normal for BYU. The BYU offense looked more potent with LJ Martin back. That opened up Glasker for 118 yards and a touchdown.
SEVENTY FIVE YARD BOMB!!!!
? ABC https://t.co/iLH7JONAHc
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 7, 2026
Glasker is still a freshman, so maybe we can't trust him as much as other receivers. He also has double-digit fantasy points in five straight games. Your buy window is almost closed.
Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska (37%)
Nebraska fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen after yet another tough performance against Illinois on Friday night. I'm a little nervous about this since we won't know what to expect from a new coordinator.
Whatever it is, it should involve Gilmer. He's leading Nebraska in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. A date with Rutgers awaits, which could mean a ceiling game for Gilmer.
Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech (36%)
Brown scored a touchdown against SMU to salvage his fantasy bday in a blowout loss to the Mustangs. Up next is Stanford. The Cardinal defense is still horrendous, but the offense is scoring points. That may be a good thing for fantasy purposes.
Cataurus Hicks, Pittsburgh (32%)
Hicks has actually been better since Mason Heintschel went down. Holden Geriner has thrown three of his four touchdowns this season to Hicks.
Pitt will be able to get to Florida State through the air. Hicks has caught a touchdown pass in every game that Geriner has started. That shouldn't change here.
Chris Lawson, Washington (17%)
The Huskies have been waiting for someone to step up alongside Dezmen Roebuck for most of the season. The Huskies have their man.
Lawson was the one who converted the fourth-and-Omaha to keep the go-ahead drive alive against Nebraska in Lincoln on Halloween. Quietly, Lawson has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of the last five games.
Chase Hendricks, California (33%)
It's hard to recommend any Cal player right now, but Hendricks has at least seven receptions in five straight and six of the last seven games. He has also caught a touchdown pass in two straight games.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has looked to Hendricks often since his return. The Cal offense is still a mess, but Hendricks is succeeding despite Rome (or Berkeley) burning around him.
Week 11 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Elija Lofton, Miami (FL) (20%)
Cooper Barkate took a lot of targets with Malachi Toney out, but Lofton got a big uptick as well. It was Barkate or Lofton who was targeted by Darian Mensah with the game on the line.
Lofton responded with seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown against the toughest defense he'll face for the rest of the season.
Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse (15%)
We've seen Bacheyie's breakout against Clemson coming for weeks. He has 21 receptions in the last five games. The Syracuse offense is now moving the ball, and Bacheyie is a big part of it.
Walker Lyons, BYU (21%)
Lyons has only had one dud (one reception against Central Florida) since LJ Martin went down. He caught a season-high seven passes for 97 yards in Martin's first game back.
BYU is no longer just a running offense. Losing Martin hurt the Cougars, but it helped Bear Bachmeier become a better passer. That's going to be very important if BYU can crawl back into the CFP race.
Week 11 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (31%)
Lopez was held out of the game against Merrimack. It's not like Wake needed him. They scored 77 points without him.
Lopez should be back in action when Wake takes on SMU this weekend. It's a dream matchup for Lopez to start off your fantasy playoffs.
Noah Fifita, Arizona (23%)
This isn't a great matchup against Utah, but Fifita wrecked TCU, one of the top three defenses in the Big 12, for 29.32 fantasy points. Fifita is the Arizona offense right now. He has over 300 passing yards in four straight games.
Ashton Daniels, Florida State (28%)
Daniels scored another rushing touchdown in the win over Boston College. He also scored a season-low 15.92 fantasy points. If that's the floor, I'm okay with that.
The offense has run through Daniels with Ousmane Kromah sidelined.