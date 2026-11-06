Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 10 Saturday Main Slate (11/7/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
There are a ton of big games this weekend, but most of them are on the later slates. We still have some big-time players since Alabama-LSU was moved to the afternoon. We have Texas and Missouri in an old Big 12 clash. We also have a plethora of teams that you won't want to touch in DFS.
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for about 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 11/7/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State ($9.8K)
7 straight 300-yard games. Drew Mestemaker just tied Mason Rudolph's Oklahoma State record ?
27/42, 323 YDS, 5 TDS, 1 INT vs Iowa State
The most consistent QB in this class.
https://t.co/Uk7Se6WR2e
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) November 5, 2026
Mestemaker is a lock for 300 yards at this point. He has at least 31 DraftKings points in every game except the disaster against Tulsa in the opener. He's a guaranteed 30. No one else can offer that.
Conner Weigman, Houston ($8.6K)
Houston usually runs more than they throw, but Cincinnati is allowing 298.6 passing yards per game this year. That's in the bottom 10 of FBS.
We should see the best of Weigman in this one. Even if Houston doesn't throw as much as they should, Weigman has 249 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground this year.
Mason McKenzie, Boston College ($7.5K)
McKenzie gets it done with his legs! ?
? @accnetwork x @BCFootball https://t.co/qP5UDlYAa7
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 26, 2026
We don't often find this kind of rushing upside in this price range. Of course, McKenzie isn't much of a threat throwing the ball. He'll take care of the ball most of the time, but he's not going to hit 200 passing yards.
We are playing him solely for his rushing ability. McKenzie is averaging 96.5 rushing yards per game this year. If he were a RB, he wouldn't be this cheap.
JC French IV, Cincinnati ($6.9K)
Texas Tech was able to stop French from running, but he still threw for 263 yards. Houston's defense has struggled against most teams. Utah was the exception. Is that becoming the rule?
Even if it is, French is priced too low for his upside. There are a lot of great QB plays on the main slate this week. I could build 20 lineups and not use the same combination in any of them.
Blake Barnett, Kansas State ($4.5K)
Whenever we have a minimum-priced starter, I pay attention. I pay more attention when the starter is facing a struggling defense like Oklahoma State's. Barnett piled up 25 DraftKings points last week in his first start. We can't afford to fade him.
Also consider: Sam Leavitt, LSU ($9.2K); LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina ($8.3K); Keelon Russell, Alabama ($7.8K); Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt ($6.5K); Tait Reynolds, Clemson ($5.6K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State ($9.5K)
Hawkins is averaging 157.4 yards of offense per game. He's very active in both the run game and the passing game. The only thing that he doesn't do regularly is score touchdowns.
That may be changing. He scored three last week in Ames. Hawkins is an elite play, but it's going to be tough to stack Oklahoma State on this slate.
Cole Tabb, Cincinnati ($7.8K)
COLE TABB IS THE MOST SLEPT-ON RUNNING BACK IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL ??
65 CAR, 14 REC, 760 YDS, 12 TDS through 7 games
9.6 yards a carry, the best in the Big 12, and PFF's highest-graded running back in the country. Every TD this season.
https://t.co/Ajug9SRP5k
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 30, 2026
Gi'Bran Payne returned last week, and it didn't slow Tabb down at all. Despite Payne running for 67 yards, Tabb still had 147 total yards and a touchdown.
Tabb is averaging 34.4 DraftKings points over his last three games. If he can put up 26.7 DK points against a defense like Utah, I'm not scared of Houston.
Quintrevion Wisner, Florida State ($5.9K)
You never know what you're going to see when a new coach comes into town. Wisner handled the load with Ousmane Kromah out, but he was banged up against Clemson.
If Wisner can't go, Amari Thomas becomes an elite play. He was the only back side from Wisner who got carries last week.
Jarvis Green, Clemson ($4.2K)
Johnson is expected to start with Gideon Davidson out. Even if Chris Johnson Jr. gets the start, Green is the back I'm after. He has more carries as the backup over the last couple of weeks.
This isn't a great matchup, but if Green gets around 15 touches, he'll be excellent for the price range.
Also consider: Wayne Knight, UCLA ($8.6K); Dilin Jones, LSU ($7.9K); Raleek Brown, Texas ($7.3K); Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon ($6.4K); Cam Wallace, Penn State ($5.4K); Jabree Coleman, South Carolina ($5K); Bo MacCormack III, Boston College ($4.9K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Umari Hatcher, Syracuse ($8.2K)
Hatcher has 85 targets and 60 receptions this season. No one else has more than 34 targets and 22 receptions. Hatcher is the alpha receiver for the Orange, and Steve Angeli knows where to go to move the ball.
Amare Thomas, Houston ($7.3K)
Instead of messing around with the dual alpha situation at Oklahoma State, I'm going for the next true alpha in Thomas. Thomas averaged 7.6 targets and five receptions per game.
If Houston decides to air it out against the Bearcats, we could see a monster game out of Amare.
Jackson Harris, LSU ($6.9K)
Harris has 138.6 DraftKings points in his last four games against FBS opponents (all SEC teams). He has been the elite target for the Tigers this year.
This is the first time that we have seen a real jump in price, but if you look at the teams that gave Alabama trouble this year, they all had strong passing games. The way to a win is through Leavitt and Harris.
Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt ($6.7K)
Sherrill is the alpha of a team that doesn't pass a whole lot, but he still has at least four receptions in every game and at least five in each of the last seven games. His floor is around the safest you'll find in this price range.
Josh Manning, Kansas State ($4.9K)
Manning has 13 receptions in the two games that the Wildcats have played without Avery Johnson. Johnson was holding him back. K-State doesn't have much of a vertical passing game, but those PPR points sure add up in guys priced below $5K.
Micahi Danzy, Florida State ($4.3K)
The Seminoles lost Duce Robinson. That will mean a lot more targets for Danzy. Danzy has broken 20 DK points in two of the last three games. We can forgive him for missing against Miami. He won't be off the mark against Boston College.
Also consider: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($9.5K); Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State ($7.5K); Cayden Lee, Missouri ($6.7K); Patrick Overmyer, Houston ($5.4K); Kyler Kasper, BYU ($5.2K); Mazeo Bennett Jr., South Carolina ($4.8K); Calvin Russell III, Syracuse ($4.6K); Trey'Dez Green, LSU ($4.5K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Oklahoma State
The Pokes are going to be really tough to stack, but we have enough value on the rest of the slate to make it happen. Mestemaker, Hawkins, Wyatt Young, and Bowick cost an exorbitant $34.6K.
However, we have a minimum-priced starting QB and enough value at WR to pull that four-man stack off. I have a feeling that most DFS players will stop at three Cowboys or use Miles Coleman over Young.
Florida State
I feel like the Seminoles could go overlooked on this slate. The coach just got fired, and Boston College had been good defensively until last week. Ashton Daniels, Wisner, Danzy, and Jayvan Boggs will only cost you $23K of your $50K cap.
Also consider: Kansas State, Houston, LSU, Alabama(GPP only), Vanderbilt (GPP only)
Favorite mini stacks:
- Utah (Devon Dampier/Wayshawn Parker)
- BYU (Bear Bachmeier/Legend Glasker/Kasper)
- Cincinnati (French/Tabb/JV Gibson)
- Syracuse (Angeli/Hatcher)
- Kansas State (Barnett/Manning)
- South Carolina (Sellers/Bennett/Nyck Harbor)
- LSU (Leavitt/Jones/Harris/Green)
- Vanderbilt (Curtis/Sherrill)
- Houston (Weigman/Thomas/Overmyer)