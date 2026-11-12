Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 11 Friday Slate (11/13/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
As if 2026 hasn't been strange enough, we have a DFS slate on Friday the 13th. We also have two ranked teams in action and an ACC tilt that might be very enjoyable. I predict we'll see a snow-covered Buffalo in Colorado, More orange than gold in the Rose Bowl, and Ashton Daniels throw four interceptions and run for four touchdowns. You know...typical Friday the 13th stuff.
It's likely little to none of that will happen, but we still have three fun games on tap. It's never easy to play in Folsom Field, even when the home team is struggling. Ask any current or former Big 12 teams.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 11/13/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Conner Weigman, Houston ($8.7K)
Checking all the right boxes ✔️
✅ 17/24 Completions
✅ 227 Passing Yards
✅ 2 TDs
Conner Weigman Highlights vs. Cincinnati ?
@UHCougarFB https://t.co/RpfXlW8VnS
— Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 8, 2026
Utah was the only team to hold Weigman under 26 DraftKings points. Southern did as well, but that's because Weigman only played half the game.
Weigman is everything we want in a DFS quarterback. He always gains 20 or more rushing yards, and he doesn't turn the ball over. Weigman has scored three touchdowns in every game but the Utah game since the opening week against Oregon State. He's about as consistent as they come.
Holden Geriner, Pittsburgh ($6.2K)
It's tough if you're not willing to pay up for the two highest-priced quarterbacks. Ty Dieffenbach's 303 passing yards last week came on only eight completions. We can call that fluky.
So the question becomes: would we rather risk Isaac Wilson turning the ball over several times, or Geriner not doing much offensively? I'm going with the higher floor in Geriner.
He's not efficient, nor does he have a great deep arm. What he does have is a rapport with Cataurus Hicks, who is a threat to break any play for a touchdown. On this slate, that's enough.
Also consider: Ashton Daniels, Florida State ($8.5K); Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA ($6.8K); Isaac Wilson, Colorado ($5.8K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Wayne Knight, UCLA ($8.3K)
The Illinois run defense has been better lately, but that's because teams have been taking to the air against them. UCLA is not going to do that. Knight had his first 100-yard game since October 10 last week. He seems to like those.
Wayne Knight just outran everyone ?
The RB's 13th TD of the year gives No. 8 @UCLAFootball a 10-0 lead at Minnesota
Watch on FOX https://t.co/OZ5YMig3yX
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 7, 2026
Knight has scored at least one touchdown in every game. His floor is pretty high, which is exactly what we want when paying top dollar for any player that's not a quarterback.
UCLA is fourth in the nation in yards per carry. I'm old enough to remember what Nate Sheppard did to this defense. Knight could do even more.
Damon Ferguson Jr., Pittsburgh ($6.9K)
Pitt placed the odds of Ja'Kyrian Turner playing at 50/50, which is an improvement on recent weeks. Due to that status and a short week, even if Turner plays, Ferguson will likely get plenty of carries regardless.
Ferguson has double-digit DK points in every game in relief of Turner, culminating in a monster 35.6 points last week against Georgia Tech.
Re'Shaun Sanford II, Houston ($5.6K)
It is a true committee backfield in Houston right now, with Makhi Hughes getting a dozen carries last week and Sanford getting 15. Sanford outgained Smith and scored a touchdown.
Both are going to be viable against Colorado, but if you're only using one of them, Sanford still appears to be the guy to have.
Also consider: Makhi Hughes, Houston ($5.9K); Amari Thomas, Florida State ($5.5K); JaQuail Smith, Colorado ($4.3K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Collin Dixon, Illinois ($8.6K)
Dixon had a monster game against a pretty good defense last week. With Katin Houser back, Dixon has been rolling in 20 DK points per game.
What a catch by Illinois WR Collin Dixon to take a two-possession lead over Oregon.
Illinois up 21-10 with 2:29 left. https://t.co/8g8hEsqIDv
— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 24, 2026
I'm not a fan of the price hike against a team like UCLA, but the only chance for Illinois to win this game is to do it through the air. There is potential for another huge game for Dixon. UCLA's defensive lapses have come on deep passes.
Amare Thomas, Houston ($7K)
The Colorado defense has been decent lately, but decent won't stop Thomas. He has 81.7 DK points in the last three games alone. Those three games were against Utah, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State. Two of those defenses are good units.
Houston is still fighting for a CFP spot, and optics still matter. If they can win this game in blowout fashion, they will.
Cataurus Hicks, Pittsburgh ($6.3K)
Hicks has been Geriner's favorite target since he took over the quarterback job. He has two 100-yard games in his last three contests. The only reason that he missed the mark against Georgia Tech is because Pitt quit throwing.
Florida State can score a lot of points. The Seminoles' pass defense is also the weak spot. Geriner and Hicks will be able to get a few big plays on this secondary.
Micahi Danzy, Florida State ($4.5K)
Duce Robinson's absence has opened up a lot more opportunities for Danzy. He has 40.5 DK points in the last two games without Robinson.
Florida State has plenty of injuries in the backfield. Both Ousmane Kromah and Quintrevion Wisner are out. Add that to Pitt's strong run defense, and Florida State will have to throw the ball to have any chance in this game.
Also consider: Joseph Williams, Colorado ($7.8K); Patrick Overmyer, Houston ($5.4K); DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado ($4.9K); Aidan Mizell, UCLA ($4.4K); Jasen Lopez, Florida State ($3.6K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Houston
Colorado's defense is not bad, but there is a lot of talent on this Houston team. There are five players that I'll have scattered across all lineups, so a five-man stack will pay off big if Houston scores points in Boulder.
Weigman, Hughes, Sanford, Thomas, and Overmyer will only cost you $31.6K of your $50K budget. That encompasses most of the Houston offense and still leaves you plenty for the WR, Flex, and Superflex positions.
Run this back with Wilson and Williams. That still leaves you $3.8K for the flex spot, which is enough on this slate.
Pittsburgh
Many will use Ferguson and Hicks together and stop there. I don't mind adding Geriner to the stack since he is relatively cheap. The way to the Florida State defense is the passing game.
If you can't wait on injury news, a Pitt passing stack of Geriner, Hicks, Carson Kent, and Censere Lee could pay off if Pitt slings the ball around.
Mini Stacks
FSU: Daniels/Danzy/Lopez
Illinois: Houser/Dixon/Clement
UCLA: Knight/Mizell
Colorado: Wilson/Williams/Moore (GPP only)