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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's Week 10 Picks (2026)

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Cam Ward - Fantasy Football Rankings, Superflex QB Rankings

Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Cam Ward, Jordyn Tyson, Jordan Watkins, Kaleb Johnson, and Tyler Higbee.

We're headed to the stretch run of the fantasy football season. If you're sitting pretty at the top of the standings, your goal is to maintain your position and secure a first-round bye. If you're a bubble team on the cusp of contention, you're in a must-win spot every week. Even if you're at the bottom, you're not eliminated until you've lost eight games (in most leagues).

With that in mind, it's always a good idea to look at my Week 10 Bold Predictions, where I'm trying to find fringe players that could have spike weeks. These are players that you're debating whether or not to fire up in your lineup. Last week, I hit with Harold Fannin Jr. thanks to an impressive touchdown in overtime. Caleb Douglas also didn't hurt you, but I had a huge miss on Malik Willis.

This week, we're riding with Cam Ward, Jordyn Tyson, Jordan Watkins, Kaleb Johnson, and Tyler Higbee. Find out why these fringe starters could be in line to hit their respective ceilings this week.

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Cam Ward Finishes as a Top-15 QB for Week 10

There's no question that Cam Ward has been a major disappointment in his second season. We haven't seen the leap that I expected from Ward, especially with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll joining the team. I thought Daboll would help Ward take the next step in his development, just like he did with Josh Allen back in the day. Definitely not an Allen-like leap; I'm just mentioning him as an example of Daboll doing good work with quarterbacks.

But that hasn't been the case in the first half of the season, as Ward has only 1,483 passing yards on 6.0 yards per attempt, putting up six touchdowns and five interceptions. Simply put, he's been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. However, we have to acknowledge that we saw a glimmer of hope with Ward back in Week 8 before their bye.

Facing the Bengals without his best wideout, Carnell Tate, Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. What was even more intriguing was the rushing output, as Ward totaled a season-high seven attempts for 41 yards. If that can become more of a common occurrence, Ward could be in line for some more fantasy production.

Up next is a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but this is a brick wall of a defense against the run. That could force Ward to the air more often, especially as the Titans play from behind as double-digit home underdogs. That could create the ideal game environment for Ward to emerge as a sneaky streamer. Ward is currently consensus QB25 in Week 10 rankings, so a top 15 finish certainly qualifies as a bold take.

 

Jordyn Tyson Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 10

Jordyn Tyson made his return in Week 9, playing limited snaps en route to four catches for 30 yards. However, it's worth noting that Tyson had a red-zone target where he almost found the end zone before ultimately fumbling the ball. With that said, the main takeaway here is that this is a first-round rookie who saw five targets in a limited role. If you watch the tape, you see that Tyson showed the ability to get open at a high rate.

I'm bullish on Tyson for the rest of the season. It wouldn't surprise me to see him make a major impact down the stretch. There's a chance that this can start in Week 10 in a pivotal home game against the division rival Panthers. What intrigues me here is how optimistic betting markets are on Tyson for this week. Despite a marginal role in his first game back, they've listed Tyson's receiving yards prop at 41.5. That's only three yards fewer than Jalen Coker.

What makes this interesting to me is that it shows that oddsmakers believe Tyson will have an enhanced role in his second game back. This makes sense because it's logical for the Saints to ease in their rookie, but now that he showed his talent on the field, it also makes sense to play him more snaps in his second game. This matchup against the Panthers has massive implications, so look for the Saints to get their talented rookie more involved.

 

Jordan Watkins Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 10

Jordan Watkins delivered in a big way last week, catching all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. While Deebo Samuel has a chance to return, Mike Evans remains sidelined for the Niners. New acquisition Keenan Allen figures to play a more marginal role in his first game as he adapts to a new scheme. Wide receivers traded midseason typically take time to get rolling, and I expect that to happen with Allen as well.

That leaves Watkins in a great spot in a potential shootout against a vulnerable Cowboys defense. This game has a total of 55.5 points, which is the highest on the slate. Needless to say, you're going to want to fire up pieces in this game. It wouldn't surprise me to see Watkins get loose downfield once again in this game.

If he's still out there on your waiver wire and you're in a tight spot, it makes sense to start him here. Roll the dice on a receiver coming off a big game, forced into an enhanced role due to injuries, set for a great matchup vs. an exploitable defense.

 

Kaleb Johnson Finishes as a Top-20 RB for Week 10

With Josh Jacobs injured, there are question marks in the Packers' backfield once again. However, I'm expecting Kaleb Johnson to lead the committee here. He ran well in Week 9, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Yes, MarShawn Lloyd didn't play in that game, but he's been largely ineffective for the Packers.

You're not going to see Matt LaFleur go back to what he was doing before. He's likely to switch it up and ride the hot hand, which looks like Johnson this time around.

Sure, the matchup against the Vikings is far from ideal, but volume is king here. You're likely going to see 10-12 carries with red zone work from Johnson here. With how effective Jordan Love and the passing game have been, Johnson should have a chance to find the end zone. Remember, Ollie Gordon II gashed this Vikings defense earlier this year. Don't let the matchup push you off Johnson.

 

Tyler Higbee Finishes as a Top-12 TE for Week 10

The Rams are riddled with injuries at wide receiver, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, leaving Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield as the top targets on the perimeter. But instead of trying to decide which wideout goes off for the Rams, I'd rather ride with a tight end. Look for the Rams to go with a run-heavy approach with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, with Tyler Higbee as the potential top target.

Higbee has three games with 60+ yards this season, and Terrance Ferguson remains sidelined. The Rams are expected to blow out the Cardinals here, as they're double-digit road favorites. It's a must-win game for them given their upcoming schedule, and the Cards are vulnerable vs. tight ends. To that end, Higbee is my favorite TE streamer pick for this week, with a decent chance to crack the top-12.

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