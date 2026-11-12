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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 10 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.

Tight end start-sit calls are always among the toughest of the week. Luckily, we're here to guide your lineup decisions with our Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings. Navigate the table below to see where key TEs such as Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, and Darren Waller stand, among all others.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 George Kittle TE 25
2 2 Brock Bowers TE 29
3 3 Isaiah Likely TE 42
3 4 Travis Kelce TE 43
3 5 Tyler Warren TE 44
3 6 Trey McBride TE 45
4 7 Sam LaPorta TE 47
5 8 Dalton Kincaid TE 55
5 9 Hunter Henry TE 56
5 10 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 59
5 11 T.J. Hockenson TE 64
5 12 Tucker Kraft TE 65
5 13 Brenton Strange TE 68
5 14 Tyler Higbee TE 73
6 15 Chig Okonkwo TE 74
6 16 Mike Gesicki TE 78
6 17 Pat Freiermuth TE 80
6 18 Juwan Johnson TE 91
6 19 Darren Waller TE 94
6 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 103
6 21 Colby Parkinson TE 105
6 22 Darnell Washington TE 106
6 23 Mark Andrews TE 108
6 24 Dalton Schultz TE 110
6 25 Eli Raridon TE 114
7 26 Michael Mayer TE 120
7 27 AJ Barner TE 124
7 28 Gunnar Helm TE 125
7 29 Kenyon Sadiq TE 128
7 30 Greg Dulcich TE 130
7 31 Mason Taylor TE 140
7 32 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 142
7 33 Tommy Tremble TE 151
7 34 Elijah Higgins TE 156
7 35 Noah Fant TE 161
8 36 Noah Gray TE 162
8 37 Oronde Gadsden II TE 167
8 38 Charlie Kolar TE 168
8 39 Davis Allen TE 175
8 40 Theo Johnson TE 179
8 41 Nate Boerkircher TE 182
8 42 Austin Hooper TE 186
8 43 Dawson Knox TE 187
8 44 Foster Moreau TE 189
8 45 Drew Sample TE 190
8 46 Luke Farrell TE 192
8 47 Josh Cuevas TE 196
8 48 Blake Whiteheart TE 202
8 49 Jonnu Smith TE 203
8 50 Matthew Hibner TE 204
8 51 Eric Saubert TE 208
8 52 Mitchell Evans TE 209
8 53 Daniel Bellinger TE 210
8 54 Brock Wright TE 213
8 55 Gavin Bartholomew TE 214
9 56 Luke Schoonmaker TE 215
9 57 Tanner Koziol TE 216
9 58 Jack Endries TE 217
9 59 Mo Alie-Cox TE 219
9 60 John Bates TE 221
9 61 James Mitchell TE 223
9 62 Oscar Delp TE 233
9 63 Ben Sinnott TE 235
9 64 Cade Stover TE 237
9 65 Jackson Hawes TE 238
9 66 Jeremy Ruckert TE 239
10 67 Jake Briningstool TE 241
10 68 Charlie Woerner TE 246
10 69 Will Kacmarek TE 249
10 70 Teagan Quitoriano TE 250
10 71 Drew Ogletree TE 257
10 72 Mark Redman TE 266
10 73 Tyler Conklin TE 268
10 74 Ian Thomas TE 276

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has seen a tremendous increase in volume lately, allowing him to rank as a steady TE1 option in fantasy football. Fannin caught 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards across Weeks 7 and 8, demonstrating a larger role and an improved rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-year tight end did cool off a little in Week 9, as he caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, and both receptions came in overtime.

However, the Browns started Shedeur Sanders last Sunday with Watson ruled out, and so we can likely chalk Fannin's lower target share up to the change in quarterback. Watson is expected to return to his post as the starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and we'd expect Fannin's workload to soar once again. There is arguably no pass catcher that Watson trusts more than Fannin, and the 22-year-old finds himself in an even more central role with wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) uncertain to play this week.

The Browns have a Week 11 bye, but then they return to action with another stretch of very favorable matchups against the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and Colts. As long as Watson and Fannin continue to demonstrate a strong rapport, the Bowling Green product should continue to rank as a mid-range TE1 with additional upside.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely will look to build on his breakout season in 2026. In Week 9, Likely hauled in five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Raven tight end has caught 46 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, already the most fantasy points he has scored in his NFL career.

He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. In Week 5, Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against this Commanders secondary. While rain could be a factor on Thursday night, Likely is a certified TE1 and should be started in all formats in Week 10.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since quarterback Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards. In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks fifth-highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers.

Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets this season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch.

He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again, though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller:

Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Hunter Henry
vs
Tommy Tremble
Hunter Henry
vs
Elijah Higgins
Hunter Henry
vs
DK Metcalf
Hunter Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Gray
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Charlie Kolar
Hunter Henry
vs
Davis Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Hunter Henry
vs
Austin Hooper
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
Foster Moreau
Hunter Henry
vs
Drew Sample
Hunter Henry
vs
Luke Farrell
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Cuevas
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Higgins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Davis Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Drew Sample
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Luke Farrell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eli Raridon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mason Taylor
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tucker Kraft
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tucker Kraft
vs
Davis Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Hooper
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drew Sample
Tucker Kraft
vs
Luke Farrell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eric Saubert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mason Taylor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tommy Tremble
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Elijah Higgins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Fant
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Gray
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Davis Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Theo Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Austin Hooper
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dawson Knox
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Foster Moreau
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Drew Sample
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Luke Farrell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Josh Cuevas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jonnu Smith
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Matthew Hibner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eric Saubert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Fant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Gray
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mike Gesicki
vs
Davis Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Theo Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Gesicki
vs
Drew Sample
Mike Gesicki
vs
Luke Farrell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mike Gesicki
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eric Saubert
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Eli Raridon
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Mason Taylor
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darren Waller
vs
Elijah Higgins
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Fant
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Gray
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darren Waller
vs
Davis Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Theo Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Darren Waller
vs
Austin Hooper
Darren Waller
vs
Dawson Knox
Darren Waller
vs
Foster Moreau
Darren Waller
vs
Drew Sample
Darren Waller
vs
Luke Farrell
Darren Waller
vs
Josh Cuevas
Darren Waller
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Darren Waller
vs
Jonnu Smith

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Frank Ammirante's Week 10 Bold Predictions
Updated Week 10 WR Rankings
Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
TNF DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown


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Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Mason Plumlee

Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
A.J. Brown

Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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