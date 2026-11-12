2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 10 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.
Tight end start-sit calls are always among the toughest of the week. Luckily, we're here to guide your lineup decisions with our Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings. Navigate the table below to see where key TEs such as Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, and Darren Waller stand, among all others.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|George Kittle
|TE
|25
|2
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|29
|3
|3
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|42
|3
|4
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|44
|3
|6
|Trey McBride
|TE
|45
|4
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|47
|5
|8
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|55
|5
|9
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|56
|5
|10
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|59
|5
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|64
|5
|12
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|65
|5
|13
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|68
|5
|14
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|73
|6
|15
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|74
|6
|16
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|78
|6
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|80
|6
|18
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|91
|6
|19
|Darren Waller
|TE
|94
|6
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|103
|6
|21
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|105
|6
|22
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|106
|6
|23
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|108
|6
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|110
|6
|25
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|114
|7
|26
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|120
|7
|27
|AJ Barner
|TE
|124
|7
|28
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|125
|7
|29
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|128
|7
|30
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|130
|7
|31
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|140
|7
|32
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|142
|7
|33
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|151
|7
|34
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|156
|7
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|161
|8
|36
|Noah Gray
|TE
|162
|8
|37
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|167
|8
|38
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|168
|8
|39
|Davis Allen
|TE
|175
|8
|40
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|179
|8
|41
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|182
|8
|42
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|186
|8
|43
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|187
|8
|44
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|189
|8
|45
|Drew Sample
|TE
|190
|8
|46
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|192
|8
|47
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|196
|8
|48
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|202
|8
|49
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|203
|8
|50
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|204
|8
|51
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|208
|8
|52
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|209
|8
|53
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|210
|8
|54
|Brock Wright
|TE
|213
|8
|55
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|214
|9
|56
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|215
|9
|57
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|216
|9
|58
|Jack Endries
|TE
|217
|9
|59
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|219
|9
|60
|John Bates
|TE
|221
|9
|61
|James Mitchell
|TE
|223
|9
|62
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|233
|9
|63
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|235
|9
|64
|Cade Stover
|TE
|237
|9
|65
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|238
|9
|66
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|239
|10
|67
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|241
|10
|68
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|246
|10
|69
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|249
|10
|70
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|250
|10
|71
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|257
|10
|72
|Mark Redman
|TE
|266
|10
|73
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|268
|10
|74
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|276
Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has seen a tremendous increase in volume lately, allowing him to rank as a steady TE1 option in fantasy football. Fannin caught 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards across Weeks 7 and 8, demonstrating a larger role and an improved rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-year tight end did cool off a little in Week 9, as he caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, and both receptions came in overtime.
However, the Browns started Shedeur Sanders last Sunday with Watson ruled out, and so we can likely chalk Fannin's lower target share up to the change in quarterback. Watson is expected to return to his post as the starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and we'd expect Fannin's workload to soar once again. There is arguably no pass catcher that Watson trusts more than Fannin, and the 22-year-old finds himself in an even more central role with wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) uncertain to play this week.
The Browns have a Week 11 bye, but then they return to action with another stretch of very favorable matchups against the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, and Colts. As long as Watson and Fannin continue to demonstrate a strong rapport, the Bowling Green product should continue to rank as a mid-range TE1 with additional upside.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely will look to build on his breakout season in 2026. In Week 9, Likely hauled in five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Raven tight end has caught 46 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns in eight games, already the most fantasy points he has scored in his NFL career.
He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. In Week 5, Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against this Commanders secondary. While rain could be a factor on Thursday night, Likely is a certified TE1 and should be started in all formats in Week 10.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since quarterback Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards. In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks fifth-highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers.
Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets this season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch.
He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again, though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller:
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