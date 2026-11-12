2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 10 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 10 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 10.
The wide receiver position is always the deepest in fantasy football, which can make deciding between two players with similar outlooks a challenge. That's where we come in with our Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Below, see where players on the start-sit bubble such as Jameson Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Adonai Mitchell, A.J. Brown, Tank Dell, Jalen Coker, and Germie Bernard stand, among all others.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|10
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|12
|2
|5
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|17
|2
|6
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|19
|2
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|20
|2
|9
|Chris Olave
|WR
|21
|3
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|22
|3
|11
|Drake London
|WR
|23
|3
|12
|Christian Watson
|WR
|24
|3
|13
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|26
|3
|14
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|27
|3
|15
|Nico Collins
|WR
|28
|4
|16
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|30
|4
|17
|DJ Moore
|WR
|31
|4
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|33
|4
|19
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|34
|4
|20
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|37
|4
|21
|George Pickens
|WR
|38
|5
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|46
|5
|23
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|57
|5
|24
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|58
|5
|25
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|60
|5
|26
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|62
|5
|27
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|67
|5
|28
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|69
|5
|29
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|70
|5
|30
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|72
|5
|31
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|75
|6
|32
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|76
|6
|33
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|82
|6
|34
|Tank Dell
|WR
|83
|6
|35
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|84
|7
|36
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|85
|7
|37
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|86
|7
|38
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|88
|8
|39
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|89
|8
|40
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|93
|8
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|95
|8
|42
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|96
|8
|43
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|97
|8
|44
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|98
|8
|45
|Malik Washington
|WR
|99
|8
|46
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|100
|8
|47
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|104
|8
|48
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|112
|8
|49
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|117
|8
|50
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|119
|8
|51
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|121
|8
|52
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|122
|8
|53
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|129
|8
|54
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|131
|8
|55
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|132
|8
|56
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|133
|8
|57
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|134
|8
|58
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|138
|8
|59
|Savion Williams
|WR
|139
|8
|60
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|141
|9
|61
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|143
|9
|62
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|145
|9
|63
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|146
|9
|64
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|148
|9
|65
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|149
|9
|66
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|152
|9
|67
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|153
|9
|68
|Tre Harris
|WR
|155
|9
|69
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|157
|9
|70
|Deion Burks
|WR
|158
|9
|71
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|159
|9
|72
|Chris Bell
|WR
|160
|9
|73
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|164
|9
|74
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|165
|9
|75
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|166
|10
|76
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|169
|10
|77
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|170
|10
|78
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|171
|10
|79
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|172
|10
|80
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|174
|10
|81
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|176
|10
|82
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|177
|10
|83
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|178
|10
|84
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|180
|10
|85
|Jack Bech
|WR
|181
|10
|86
|Tory Horton
|WR
|183
|10
|87
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|184
|10
|88
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|185
|10
|89
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|191
|10
|90
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|193
|11
|91
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|194
|11
|92
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|195
|11
|93
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|197
|11
|94
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|198
|11
|95
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|199
|11
|96
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|205
|11
|97
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|206
|11
|98
|John Metchie III
|WR
|207
|11
|99
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|211
|11
|100
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|218
|11
|101
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|224
|11
|102
|Bo Melton
|WR
|226
|11
|103
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|227
|11
|104
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|228
|11
|105
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|229
|12
|106
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|231
|12
|107
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|234
|12
|108
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|240
|12
|109
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|242
|12
|110
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|243
|12
|111
|Myles Price
|WR
|247
|12
|112
|Tai Felton
|WR
|248
|12
|113
|Cody White
|WR
|251
|12
|114
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|252
|12
|115
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|255
|12
|116
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|256
|12
|117
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|259
|12
|118
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|260
|12
|119
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|262
|12
|120
|Derius Davis
|WR
|263
|13
|121
|Camden Brown
|WR
|267
|13
|122
|Dareke Young
|WR
|270
|13
|123
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|271
|13
|124
|Tay Martin
|WR
|272
|13
|125
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|273
|13
|126
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|275
|13
|127
|Colbie Young
|WR
|280
|13
|128
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|281
|13
|129
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|282
Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has put together a productive 2026 campaign so far. He leads the Texans with 384 receiving yards and also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. Collins also ranks second on the team in receptions with 28, behind only tight end Dalton Schultz (35 receptions). Collins, who has drawn 39 total targets in 2026, missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. Most recently, Collins caught all four of his targets for 55 yards (13.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 44-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.
Collins has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in six out of his seven appearances this season. According to RotoBaller, Collins averages 12.9 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring settings, ranking 13th in the NFL. Collins and the Texans have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.
The Browns have one of the stoutest passing defenses in the NFL, allowing just 201.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Still, RotoBaller ranks Collins as its No. 15 wide receiver for Week 10 (half-PPR), and he should safely remain in all starting lineups.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remains involved in the passing game each week. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards (354), tied for second in targets (37), third in receptions (26), and tied for third in touchdown receptions (two) in 2026. Meyers is behind only fellow wide receiver Parker Washington in yards and targets, and is behind Washington and tight end Brenton Strange in receptions.
Most recently, Meyers earned six targets in a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, and recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch). Meyers and the Jaguars get a Week 10 matchup with a Tennessee Titans defense that allows 258.3 passing yards per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. The Titans also allow 24.9 points per game (22nd in the NFL). Meyers ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 wide receiver for Week 10, and he has a favorable matchup against the Titans.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was able to return to practice as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. It's good to see Brown back at practice after he missed each of the last two games due to knee and ankle injuries.
Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Brown will travel with the team to Munich for the Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. It appears that Brown is trending in the right direction ahead of this contest. If active, Brown could be a legitimate WR2 option for fantasy managers this weekend against the struggling Lions secondary. Fantasy managers will need to continue monitoring his status throughout the week.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Nabers has been on the injury report due to a knee issue stemming from his torn ACL, which he suffered in September 2025.
Although the knee has cost him some practice time, he has not missed a beat on the field, hauling in 53 of 78 targets for 648 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Week 5, Nabers decimated this Commanders secondary, catching 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie. Fantasy managers can start the star receiver without hesitation in Week 10, as he offers WR1 value against Washington.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jameson Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Adonai Mitchell, A.J. Brown, Tank Dell, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jameson Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Adonai Mitchell, A.J. Brown, Tank Dell, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard:
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