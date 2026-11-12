X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (11/12/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 12, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

A rousing week of NHL hockey continues with our third straight day with six or more games. Tonight’s slate is highlighted by a battle of two original six teams, as the Canadiens head to Boston to face the Bruins. This one has all the makings of a classic game. Do we like either team for fantasy purposes? 

The night ends with the Kings hosting the Islanders. LA was a major disappointment for us on Tuesday night. They once again look well positioned for a big game. Are we going to trust them, or is the burn still too fresh? Read on to find out the answers to these and other DFS questions. 

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/12/26

Ottawa Senators (OTT1 - Drake Batherson, Dylan Cozens, Tim Stuetzle; $16500 DK)

Defensive Addition: Jake Sanderson ($6100 DK)

Attack the Avalanche, you say? Yes, I do! Colorado has allowed 3.23 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road this year. Only one other team on tonight’s slate has allowed more than that, and only two teams have an expected goals allowed per 60 minutes higher than Colorado’s 2.96. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood has given up three goals in three of his past four starts, and in all but one road game. 

Their defensive pairing of Brett Kulak and Cale Makar has been wretched in limited ice time together, giving up 27.22 high-danger chances and 54.43 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. Clearly, those numbers are a bit skewed by a small sample size, but their 8.44 expected goals allowed speaks volumes about how poorly this duo has been. It wouldn't shock me if the Avs made a switch before puck drop, but if they don’t, this is the pairing we want to attack. 

We will do that with Ottawa’s top line of Drake Batherson, Dylan Cozens, and Tim Stuetzle. More importantly, we can add defender Jake Sanderson, who returned to the lineup in late October and has produced four multi-point games since then. He’s also posted at least three SABS (shots and blocked shots) in 60% of the games he’s played, giving him a decent floor. He’s the quarterback on the power play for the Senators, making him an important piece of any Ottawa tournament stack. 

Boston Bruins (BOS1 - David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, JJ Peterka; $17400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Charlie McAvoy ($5500 DK)

Ottawa may have a slightly better top-line matchup, but for my money I’d prefer to run Boston's top line tonight. Superstar forward David Pastrnak is better than anything you’ll get from the Senators, with 24 goals and assists in 18 games. He’s been on a tear recently, riding a four-game point-scoring streak that’s seen him net one goal and five assists, combining for 18 shots on goal. 

He’s scored at least 14.5 DraftKings points during this run, pacing a line that includes value linemates Pavel Zacha and JJ Peterka, both of whom have had two multi-point games over the last two weeks. The Bruins host a Montreal team that has allowed nearly a full goal fewer than expected on the road this year, a run of luck that will break at some point. 

 

Goalie Jacob Fowler has saved an unsustainable 96.2% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road. He’s not keeping that up, especially not against a team playing as well as Boston. The defensive pairing of Alex Carrier and Kaiden Guhle has allowed 15.16 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. 

They’ll offer no help to Fowler, and should get taken to school by Pastrnak and company. This slate lines up nicely, as Boston and Ottawa pair together without having to punt your defense. That’s my preferred avenue if I’m running just one tournament lineup tonight. 

Dallas Stars (DAL1 - Jamie Benn, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston; $15700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Thomas Harley ($5400) 

Dallas piques my interest more than any team outside of Boston and Ottawa. I like how they’ve configured their top line, adding Jamie Benn after trying a plethora of lesser players who don’t have the veteran's reliability. He’s getting older, but Benn has been playing well lately, scoring a point in four of his past five games while sitting at a near-minimum $3000 price point. 

His low cost helps you afford linemates Mikko Rantanen, who has double-digit fantasy points in eight of nine games, and Wyatt Johnston, who has double-digit fantasy points in eight of ten; a pair of guys who can break a slate. Defender Thomas Harley should still be on the top pairing with Miro Heiskanen injured, and he’s been white-hot. He’s scored at least 12.8 DraftKings points over his past four games, surpassing 18 three times. He’s a SABS beast, averaging 4.6 over his past 10 games. 

 

The Stars haven’t broken out at home yet, but they should, as their expected goals are 0.72 higher than their actual production. On the other side of the ice, the Jets have given up a quarter-goal fewer than expected on the road while allowing a robust 14.27 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Goalie Stuart Skinner has allowed three or more goals in six of his past nine games and has a 4.00 GAA on the road in seven starts. You can take your shots against him away from home, and to do so with a line this affordable, yet with a ton of upside, is ideal. 

 

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Buffalo Sabres (BUF3 - Ryan McLeod, Josh Doan, Jason Zucker; $9600 DK)

I’m not sure there’s a better matchup tonight than the Sabers, and their third line looks to be the best on the team. They’ll be lined up against Chicago’s defensive pairing of Artyom Levshunov and Ethan Del Mastro. They’ve given up 22.52 high-danger chances, 37.54 scoring chances, and over five expected goals per 60 minutes at home. 

Those are high numbers in any situation, but to be that bad at home is eye-opening. Goalie Spencer Knight is a turnstile, having allowed at least three goals in 83% of his 14 starts this season. It’s been money attacking him, and we will do so again with one of the better value lines on the slate. 

Josh Doan is probably the most aggressive player on this line, having taken at least three shots on goal in four of his past five games. Jason Zucker is the veteran who's done it before, and although he’s slumped a bit this year, he's had three or more shots on goal in 38% of his games this season. Ryan McLeod hasn’t done much this year, but he’s had strong games in past seasons, and at just $2900 he doesn’t need to do much to pay off his price. 

Even if you don’t run a full stack, a mini-stack of Doan and Zucker should give you the savings you need to spend up at other positions while still taking advantage of this matchup. 

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Linus Ullmark (OTT - $7500 DK)

Let’s try this again! We liked Linus Ullmark on Tuesday night, priced $500 higher at $8000, but he didn't start while still recovering from an injury. He’s once again expected to be healthy enough to start this game and comes in at a great price point of just $7500. He was more of a cash-game-only option at his higher price earlier this week, but today he’s squarely in the conversation for all formats. 

Ullmark hasn’t allowed more than two goals in any game this year, having saved 25 or more shots in half of his starts. Tonight, he faces a Colorado team that takes more than 30 shots per game, giving him a chance for a ceiling game. The Avs are a scary team to run a goalie against, but they look due for some negative regression on the road. 

They’ve scored nearly a full goal more than expected, and if they regress, they’re far less of a challenge. We always risk getting blown out when we use a goalie against Colorado, but if Ullmark can hold them to three or fewer goals, he should be fine with the expected shot volume.

Others in consideration: Joel Hofer, Jeremy Swayman, Colton Ellis, Jesper Wallstedt

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Drew Doughty Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen to Remain Out Thursday

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

PGA Core 4: Austin Championship (Premium)
Top NBA Bets: Player Prop Picks (11/11)
Patrick's PGA Picks: Austin Champ. (Premium)
NHL Heat Map - 11/11/26




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Sacramento Kings

Mason Plumlee Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
Caleb Wilson

Good to Go Wednesday
Tyler Herro

Cleared to Face the Lakers
Trey Murphy III

Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Josh Hart

Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Immanuel Quickley

Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 TNF Matchup Ratings
D/ST Strength of Schedule For Weeks 10-17
Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections
Bold Predictions for the Second Half