November 13, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 13, 2026). Zach's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! The colorful courts of the NBA Cup are back this Friday night with nine Group Play games on the schedule. The first six of those games are on the main DraftKings slate, while the main slate on FanDuel adds in the Warriors-Spurs game for a seven-game main slate. Regardless of that matchup on or off the slate, some top names stand out as great core plays to build around. Let's narrow down which stars are in the best spot and who to pair those studs up with.

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This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 11/13/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Franz Wagner, SF/PF - ORL

DraftKings: $9.5K

FanDuel: $8.9K

While Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) out for multiple games, Franz Wagner has stepped up as a fantasy beast. Even with Suggs questionable and possibly returning to the rotation, Wagner is a great option to build around as the Magic host the struggling Bucks. The Bucks have the second-worst Defensive Rating in the NBA, according to the league's official site, and they have allowed the third-most points per game in the NBA.

Wagner and the Magic won their first NBA Cup game against the Raptors and will look to stay atop Group A with a win over Milwaukee at home on Friday. Wagner has exceeded 50 DraftKings points in four straight games, including wins over the Kings and Jazz on back-to-back nights Tuesday and Wednesday. Over the four games on his team's recent road trip, Wagner averaged 29.0 points, 8.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. He has taken his multi-category production to the next level, and he is in a good spot for another big game against the Bucks.

CAREER-HIGH TYING 38 POINTS FROM FRANZ WAGNER POWERS THE MAGIC TO THE ROAD W! https://t.co/6PwkXgg3Y7 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

Jalen Smith, C - CHI

DraftKings: $5.9K

FanDuel: $5.3K

The Bulls will be without rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) for the next several weeks, leaving significant usage and production available for the rest of the roster. One option with a chance to step up and build on recent momentum is Jalen Smith, who has averaged over 30 DraftKings points per game over his last six games (despite leaving one very early with a finger injury). He produced at least 35 DraftKings points in each of his last two contests.

He scored a season-high 23 points on Wednesday against the Spurs, and he'll have more work available against the Hawks in the game with the highest over/under on the slate. He's not priced with the elite options at his position on this slate, but he does bring a very high ceiling if he can add some non-scoring production and get more usage without Wilson.

Jalen Smith had himself a GAME last night. Shot the lights out and gave Wemby plenty of problems by pulling him away from the basket, stretching the floor, and playing him physically. He’s developed into a polished player since his days in Phoenix. A great modern-day stretch big who continued to refine his craft. @JoelXLorenzi @bullsbr @bullsbr — Matt Kostoff (@HoopHound5) November 12, 2026

Also consider: Jalen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF - IND

DraftKings: $4.2K

FanDuel: $4.3K

Oubre has started six of his 10 games this season with the Pacers, including Wednesday's win over Washington. The 30-year-old wing had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals, and 33 DraftKings points in 34 minutes. It was his best fantasy performance of the season and showed he's back to full speed after easing back into the rotation with a couple of games coming off the bench.

The Knicks have been generous to opposing wings this season, and Oubre has reached double-digit scoring in five of his last six games. If he is in the lineup again on Friday, he brings both a very solid floor in a meaningful role and good upside if he contributes good non-scoring numbers again.

Kelly Oubre Jr. intercepts the pass from AJ Dybantsa and finishes with the two-handed fastbreak dunk (with replays)

https://t.co/Oh6iytUlDH — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 12, 2026

Also consider: Isaiah Stewart, Tre Jones

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 12 teams in the player pool on DraftKings and the 14 on FanDuel, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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