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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Friday 11/13/26)

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Franz Wagner - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Injury News

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 13, 2026). Zach's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! The colorful courts of the NBA Cup are back this Friday night with nine Group Play games on the schedule. The first six of those games are on the main DraftKings slate, while the main slate on FanDuel adds in the Warriors-Spurs game for a seven-game main slate. Regardless of that matchup on or off the slate, some top names stand out as great core plays to build around. Let's narrow down which stars are in the best spot and who to pair those studs up with.

Make sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord. Our community is there 24/7 to tackle questions on every aspect of fantasy sports. Come join us!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 11/13/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

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NBA DFS Core Plays

Franz Wagner, SF/PF - ORL

  • DraftKings: $9.5K
  • FanDuel: $8.9K

While Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) out for multiple games, Franz Wagner has stepped up as a fantasy beast. Even with Suggs questionable and possibly returning to the rotation, Wagner is a great option to build around as the Magic host the struggling Bucks. The Bucks have the second-worst Defensive Rating in the NBA, according to the league's official site, and they have allowed the third-most points per game in the NBA.

Wagner and the Magic won their first NBA Cup game against the Raptors and will look to stay atop Group A with a win over Milwaukee at home on Friday. Wagner has exceeded 50 DraftKings points in four straight games, including wins over the Kings and Jazz on back-to-back nights Tuesday and Wednesday. Over the four games on his team's recent road trip, Wagner averaged 29.0 points, 8.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. He has taken his multi-category production to the next level, and he is in a good spot for another big game against the Bucks.

 

Jalen Smith, C  - CHI

  • DraftKings: $5.9K
  • FanDuel: $5.3K

The Bulls will be without rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) for the next several weeks, leaving significant usage and production available for the rest of the roster. One option with a chance to step up and build on recent momentum is Jalen Smith, who has averaged over 30 DraftKings points per game over his last six games (despite leaving one very early with a finger injury). He produced at least 35 DraftKings points in each of his last two contests.

He scored a season-high 23 points on Wednesday against the Spurs, and he'll have more work available against the Hawks in the game with the highest over/under on the slate. He's not priced with the elite options at his position on this slate, but he does bring a very high ceiling if he can add some non-scoring production and get more usage without Wilson.

Also consider: Jalen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF - IND

  • DraftKings: $4.2K
  • FanDuel: $4.3K

Oubre has started six of his 10 games this season with the Pacers, including Wednesday's win over Washington. The 30-year-old wing had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals, and 33 DraftKings points in 34 minutes. It was his best fantasy performance of the season and showed he's back to full speed after easing back into the rotation with a couple of games coming off the bench.

The Knicks have been generous to opposing wings this season, and Oubre has reached double-digit scoring in five of his last six games. If he is in the lineup again on Friday, he brings both a very solid floor in a meaningful role and good upside if he contributes good non-scoring numbers again.

Also consider: Isaiah Stewart, Tre Jones

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 12 teams in the player pool on DraftKings and the 14 on FanDuel, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Pelle Larsson

Questionable Against Cleveland
Klay Thompson

Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Out 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Hand
Morez Johnson Jr.

Cleared to Play Against Minnesota
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Cam Skattebo

Giants Would Like Cam Skattebo to Get 15-20 Carries Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Jared Goff

Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Grant Williams

Set to Make Season Debut
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Jonathon Brooks

Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Set to Suit Up Thursday
LeBron James

Sidelined on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
George Pickens

Participating in Practice on Thursday
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Woody Marks

Not Practicing on Thursday
David Montgomery

Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Rhamondre Stevenson

Trying to Play in Week 10
Josh Jacobs

to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Address Brandon Aiyuk's Repayment Dispute
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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