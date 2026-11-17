Mike's top Week 12 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
It's cupcake week in the SEC, but not all of those offenses are available. The available ones have become elite plays for our fantasy semifinals. We'll let you know who could score up there with those SEC offenses to even the score.
Wake Forest and Nebraska looked great on offense. South Carolina was a disaster without LaNorris Sellers, and VT lost to Stanford. Yikes. Cincinnati got blown off the field by Iowa State. Wisconsin and Clemson both lost, but turned in decent fantasy scores. The other defenses were solid last week.
Waivers for Week 12 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 12 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 12 - Team Offense
Wake Forest OFF
26% rostered
Wake is now just a touch above the threshold, but are we just going to ignore an offense that has scored at least 21 fantasy points in four straight games? Wake hasn't been under 13 fantasy points since the Miami game in Week 3.
GIO LOPEZ WAS PERFECT IN BERKELEY ?
16/23, 267 YDS, 4 TDS, 0 INT vs Cal
266 yards and 3 TDs in the first half alone. Wake led 34-0 at the break and is bowl eligible. https://t.co/GWBf20TzSV
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 21, 2026
This Wake offense is in an elite spot and will outscore some of those SEC ones in cupcake games.
Penn State OFF
5% rostered
Penn State has scored 52 fantasy points since the bye week three weeks ago. They came back out of the bye like they had the entire offense figured out.
All they had to do was keep feeding Carson Hansen. I could have told them that. It's better late than never! We saw Nebraska demolish Rutgers on both sides of the ball last week. Penn State could have a huge score this week as well.
Auburn OFF
3% rostered
Auburn is fresh off their best offensive performance of the year (17.75 fantasy points) against Mississippi State. This week they get the cupcake of Samford.
The Bulldogs are 4-7 overall, but they allowed 45 points to VMI. Virginia Tech, a very average offensive unit, scored 70 on VMI. Auburn could have a monster day here. At the very least, they should top that 17.75-point mark.
Arizona OFF
8% rostered
BYU is the only team to hold Arizona's offense under 12 fantasy points. That includes the vaunted defenses of TCU and Utah. Noah Fifita is getting better down the stretch.
Kansas State has been a mess lately. TCU left a lot of meat on the bone last week. That's meat that Arizona won't leave.
Can’t stop watching this throw from Fifita to Mizell.
A perfect ball late in the 4th to set up the Wildcats to take the lead moments later.
One of Noah’s many terrific plays that may not be remembered due to the outcome… but absolutely should be. https://t.co/fpZRlCvSso
— Cole Banker (@colebankertv) November 15, 2026
Mississippi State OFF
3% rostered
This one required a bit of a leap of faith. Kamario Taylor is out. AJ Swann struggled enough that Parker Puckett got another chance and did reasonably well against Auburn.
He didn't turn it over. Fluff Bothwell is still playing. He alone should get enough against Tennessee Tech to make this waiver claim worthwhile.
If you have an offense that is struggling lately or that has a bad matchup, this is one spot where you can use Mississippi State.
Other offenses to consider:
Duke vs. Clemson, Iowa State vs. Central Florida, Florida vs. Vanderbilt
Waiver Wire Adds Week 12 - Team Defense
UCLA DEF
21% rostered
Does UCLA have the BEST defense in college football?
-1st in EPA/play
-1st in yards/play
-1st in Pass EPA/play
-1st in Pass Success Rate
That is a CFP-caliber defense. https://t.co/qyiZkyPVCF
— LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) November 9, 2026
Let's talk about how ridiculous this is for a minute. UCLA's defense has scored 131 fantasy points this year on Yahoo. That's nine points more than Notre Dame, who is in second place.
Notre Dame is on 98% of rosters. UCLA is barely on a fifth of rosters. If you don't have the UCLA defense, you're missing a huge opportunity. Defenses don't score much in college fantasy leagues, yet UCLA is averaging 13.1 fantasy points per game.
UCLA specializes in havoc plays and forcing turnovers. The Bruins have 21 sacks and have forced 30 turnovers. Those are huge numbers before you factor in the three touchdowns. This defense can get you into the finals. Remember what Oregon did to Michigan last week?
Auburn DEF
22% rostered
Auburn's defense has 7 sacks, 13 TFL, four forced turnovers, and held Mississippi State to 3-16 on third down with three minutes left. Best game of the season from that group.
— Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) November 15, 2026
The Auburn defense has been good most weeks. It's the offense that stalls out. Samford has only scored more than 21 points twice this season. They have played an all-FCS schedule.
Auburn has 29 fantasy points in the last two games alone. If UCLA isn't available in your league, Auburn is the next-best thing. They could have a monster game against the overmatched Bulldogs.
Duke DEF
6% rostered
Clemson scored just six points at home last week against a Georgia Tech team that has been abused by the middle of the ACC all season long. I guess that means that Clemson is no longer in the middle of the ACC.
If that is true, Duke could be in for a big day. Duke lost points against Miami last week, but before that game, they had double-digit fantasy points in four straight games. A struggling offense like Clemson should start a new streak.
Arizona DEF
1% rostered
Despite a couple of tough matchups in recent weeks, the Arizona defense is still scoring fantasy points. They have 25 sacks on the season. 10 of those are in the last four games.
Arizona has forced five turnovers in the last two games. They forced three against a Utah team that has done a great job taking care of the ball.
This is all about matchup. Kansas State's offense has been bad without Avery Johnson. Dillon Duff looked better last week against TCU, but he still only led the Wildcats to 10 points.
TCU relies on limiting scoring chances. Arizona pressures the quarterback and forces turnovers. That's a great combination against an inexperienced quarterback.
Penn State DEF
6% rostered
It's not just the Penn State offense that is enjoying a revolution of late. The defense has forced six turnovers in the last four games. They also have six sacks.
We saw the Nebraska defense shut out Rutgers last week. The sacks and turnovers are nice, but there is a good bonus in fantasy leagues for shutting out another team.
The Rutgers offense has been awful lately. It wasn't just Nebraska. Nebraska's defense is admittedly better than Penn State's, but this is still a really good matchup.
It's good enough to take Penn State here instead of taking a chance on the beleaguered Mississippi State unit, even against a team like Tennessee Tech.
Penn State will take care of the ball and control the clock to take some of the burden off the defense.
Other defenses to consider:
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech, Utah vs. TCU, Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Tech