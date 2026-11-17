Mike's Week 12 college football betting picks against the spread for Tuesday, November 17 through Friday, November 20, 2026. Free CFB betting predictions, odds analysis, and ATS picks from RotoBaller.
It was another week of Microsoft Outlook and accessories going down, air traffic being grounded, the middle of the SEC getting exposed as frauds, Wake Forest napalming the ACC, and Big 12 chaos. So, yeah, just a normal week in 2026. We even got a Sunday college football game for the first time in six years.
It's cupcake week in the SEC, so some big wins are coming their way. Before that happens, we still have some midweek MACtion, Sun Belt and AAC Thursday, and a loaded Friday slate.
If you have questions about any of these games or the SEC cupcake games this weekend, you can jump into our Discord channel, and I can try to help you out. You can also reach out to me on X at @mikemarteny.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
CFB Betting Picks for Week 12
I will pick every college football game every week. Not a top five. Not a top 10. All of them. Big deal, right? Lots of people make picks. Well, I do them all against the spread. I take the odds for each game, average them across all Vegas casinos, and round to the nearest half. There will be no ties here. Ties are for the other (European) football.
You should know who you're listening to. I've been doing this since 2014, and I have most of my record available for viewing here. This can help you determine which teams I usually pick correctly or incorrectly.
I've had trouble finding the 2019 and 2020 articles, so the page is still under construction. All of the picks from 2014-2018 and 2021-2025 are accurate and accounted for. The all-time totals are still under construction, but I will omit 2019 and 2020 for now.
If any of you know how to recover old WordPress documents or how to get back into broken internet links, I would love to hear from you. Ideally, I would like to make my stats as complete as possible.
Let's tackle the 12 picks before the Saturday games before we check out the results of Week 11. The early results are looking much better than last week.
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan (-14.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
That's a lot of points for a rivalry game, but EMU hasn't looked good in a month.
Pick: Western Michigan -14.5
Ball State at Ohio (-11.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Bobcats haven't covered a spread in a month and have lost the last two games outright. This feels high.
Pick: Ball State +11.5
Miami (OH) (-9.5) at Kent State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This seems high, but I don't trust Kent at all. I want some action tonight, but I think I'm leaving this alone.
Pick: Miami (OH) -9.5
Akron at Massachusetts (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Is Pop Watson playing or not? UMass needs to win out to get to a bowl game. Akron is just trying to take baby steps to get out of the MAC gutter.
Pick: Massachusetts -3.5
Central Michigan at Buffalo (-1.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
I trust this Buffalo ground game. Jadyn Glasser has been a revelation, but he doesn't play defense.
Pick: Buffalo -1.5
Rice at Temple (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Oh man...I want no part of this one. It's like a service academy game with a lot less talent.
Pick: Rice +2.5
Iowa State at Central Florida (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Aiden Flora is going to be a big problem for UCF. The over 52.5 looks like a winner too.
Pick: Iowa State -2.5
Clemson at Duke (-12.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Clemson defense will keep Duke close for a while, but the offense isn't abysmal.
Pick: Duke -12.5
Bowling Green at Toledo (-15.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Toledo is capable of covering this, especially with Conner Wolendzak back in action. I still don't trust them.
Pick: Toledo -15.5
(16) Oregon (-15.5) at Michigan State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
That's a lot of points, but Michigan State has had real trouble scoring against lesser defenses.
Pick: Oregon -15.5
UTEP at Air Force (-22.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
UTEP has no answer for an option.
Pick: Air Force -22.5
New Mexico (-7.5) at Wyoming
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Tyler Hughes is still listed as doubtful, but Landon Sims looked pretty good last week. This is going to be a very low-scoring game. I don't see either team winning by a touchdown.
Pick: Wyoming +7.5
CFB Betting Picks - Week 10 Results
I promised transparency, and you will get it, warts and all. I don't like to be wrong, but I will admit when I am. Why listen to someone if they won't admit the good or the bad?
You can track my wins and losses on this sheet. I have everything updated from 2014-18 and 2021-present. I'm still looking for missing articles from 2019 and 2020 to get a running total of all of my picks. Winners against the spread will be in bold. My results will follow.
Western Michigan (-14.5) at Akron: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Western Michigan used two quarterbacks. They combined for one incompletion. It was that kind of day for Akron.
Kent State at Bowling Green (-5.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I lost to the half on the five points. It was that kind of week.
Ohio (-1.5) at Miami (OH): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Ohio's win streak is over spectacularly. The Bobcats controlled the game in the first half, but a 20-point fourth quarter from the home team broke it open.
Buffalo (-2.5) at Ball State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
You can bet Ohio is hoping Buffalo loses again. They don't want to face this run game again. Messiah Burch ran for 209 yards in this one.
Sacramento State at Central Michigan (-17.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Sacramento State defense had its worst game in a month.
Massachusetts at Toledo (-14.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Pop Watson was hurt on the first drive. It was a disaster after that.
Memphis (-4.5) at South Florida: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It took Memphis scoring again within the last minute to cover this.
Louisiana (-10.5) at Louisiana-Monroe: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This game was never in question, thanks to the Louisiana defense. Lunch Winfield only had 65 passing yards.
Florida State at Pittsburgh (-3.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Holden Geriner will be back in this offense when healthy. Corey Dailey isn't ready yet.
Illinois at (5) UCLA (-9.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Aidan Mizell coming-out party only resulted in an eight-point win.
(17) Houston (-10.5) at Colorado: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Where did that come from? Colorado is the team providing clarity in the Big 12 race.
Duke at (7) Miami (FL) (-13.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It was a spirited effort by Duke. All of the leading gainers were on that Duke team last year. What could have been if Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate had stayed in Durham...
Cooper Barkate doing his best Malachi Toney impression for Miami against his former team. Last year with Mensah at Duke he was third in the country in 1st down + TD receptions (51).
He’s going to be drafted in April. Underrated player. https://t.co/VnvlmGu1Ub
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 14, 2026
(13) Wake Forest at SMU (-1.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
GIO LOPEZ DROPS IT IN THE BUCKET TO CARLOS HERNANDEZ ⚡️
RANK WAKE FOREST IN THE TOP 8. https://t.co/XZWk1Jqr4A
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 14, 2026
I told you that Wake Forest was good. I've been telling you for two months.
Northwestern at (20) Ohio State (-13.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Ohio State beat Northwestern with a backup quarterback by just nine points...at home! USC should not be getting as much credit as they are for beating this iteration of Ohio State.
Cincinnati at Iowa State (-2.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The gap between Nate Sheppard and Aiden Flora is not a large one.
AIDEN FLORA SCORED 3 TOUCHDOWNS BEFORE THE FIRST QUARTER WAS OVER ??️
28 CAR, 4 REC, 254 YDS, 3 TDS vs Cincinnati
Does #21 deserve Heisman votes? ?
https://t.co/fuo3CinMBi
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) November 15, 2026
That is the fourth game of 190 or more rushing yards this year for Flora.
Auburn (-2.5) at Mississippi State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Is Auburn going to get credit for a quality win like Alabama is? Don't bet on it.
Syracuse (-2.5) at North Carolina State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It's honestly impressive how North Carolina State keeps finding ways to lose and how committed they are to their craft. Syracuse scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to steal one in Raleigh.
Hilarious end to Syracuse vs NC State as a guy with a cast picks it off https://t.co/0chF9yLjxK
— gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) November 14, 2026
Wisconsin (-8.5) at Maryland: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Whether Malik Washington was hurt or not isn't the issue. The fact that he is likely not the best quarterback on the roster and kept starting anyway is.
Cardell Williams only threw two incomplete passes against a defense that has been a problem for most teams they have played. This was a great performance by Maryland.
James Madison (-4.5) at Connecticut: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Did Billy Napier really ruin James Madison too?
Georgia Tech at Clemson (-13.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I knew better. I didn't expect an outright loss by two touchdowns at home to the worst team in the ACC, but that's what Clemson is now.
Nebraska (-15.5) at Rutgers: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
You might want to curb that celebration a little, Nebraska fans. It's Rutgers. You can be excited about the defense, but the jury is still out on the offense.
(3) Alabama (-17.5) at Vanderbilt: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I won't say that Vanderbilt played well because they didn't. This is what Alabama is when Keelon Russell can't run. He was maybe at 60% of himself, but his arm was close to 100%.
East Carolina (-12.5) at Charlotte: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
There is no reason that Charlotte can't build a good team there. The first order of business is to get Conner Harrell to stay.
UAB at Temple (-2.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
People have forgotten about UAB, but that's fine. We'll sneak up on them with Rod Robinson II in DFS for bowl games.
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina (-1.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Not only did Deuce Bailey not throw an interception for the first time in over a month, but he only had three incompletions. When he's good, he's really good.
Kansas State at TCU (-10.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
That stupid half! I should have backed off when I heard that Dillon Duff was starting. There was no way he was going to be as bad as Blake Barnett.
Tulane at Rice (-2.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Rice was shut out in the second half. This was an overcorrection, but not a massive one. Tulane only won by three.
Kennesaw State (-7.5) at Sam Houston: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Landon Varnes has been a difference-maker for the Owls.
(8) Tennessee (-2.5) at Texas A&M: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
There was never a doubt. This line was a total joke.
New Mexico State at Missouri State (-1.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Da Bears! Missouri State can still get a bowl invite if they win out.
Florida International at Delaware (-5.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
FIU's defense played well, but they were worn out in the fourth quarter.
(22) Missouri at (1) Georgia (-15.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Losing to Auburn was a blip on the radar. Georgia is really one of the three best teams in the country.
Boston College at (5) Notre Dame (-29.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Notre Dame is a much more well-rounded team than last year. A lot of that has to do with CJ Carr.
(18) USC at (9) Indiana (-9.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
This is why Curt Cignetti wins. Indiana paid millions for Josh Hoover, but he hadn't played well in a month. He hadn't been terrible, but he hasn't played well.
Cignetti benched Hoover's millions for Grant Wilson, who took apart the USC defense. I don't know if Hoover gets the job back or not, but there are maybe five sitting coaches who would do that, especially considering Hoover's low turnover numbers.
Baylor at (10) BYU (-7.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I gave Baylor too much credit for the dismantling of UCF in Orlando, but hey, BYU couldn't do it...
Michigan at (16) Oregon (-11.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Maybe Oregon paying a backup quarterback an estimated seven figures wasn't such a bad idea after all...
Dylan Raiola has thrown 8 touchdowns without an interception in his last 3 games.
20/28, 341 PASS YDS, 4 TD, 0 INT.
If Oregon can make the playoff, Raiola could give them a chance to compete for a national championship. https://t.co/skG2b5Ya2H
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 14, 2026
Arizona State at Central Florida (-3.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Arizona State got up early, flew across the country, and beat the hell out of UCF. Ole Miss couldn't make it eight hours to Norman.
California at Virginia (-10.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Cal is the worst decent team I have seen in a while. Is it coaching? Most people thought that Tosh Lupoi would be successful, but Cal has been awful this year.
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa (-5.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I didn't have Javon Ross as the best receiver in this game on my bingo card. This was a great performance by Tulsa.
Nevada (-7.5) at Northern Illinois: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
NIU gave up MACtion for this? Someone needs to be fired.
Georgia Southern (-5.5) at Georgia State: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
That's four in a row for the Eagles. This is what happens when you stock your team with a lot of in-state talent and play a rival. It means something to these guys.
Jacksonville State (-7.5) at Western Kentucky: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This was an absolutely brutal loss.
@realbeaverswag https://t.co/WLuCeyDbf8
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 15, 2026
One of the most bizarre endings that I have ever seen. 2026 isn't letting us down.
Middle Tennessee State at Liberty (-21.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I knew that MTSU was heading in the right direction, but I ignored it.
Fresno State at Texas State (-9.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I love watching Texas State as a non-partisan observer. Being a fan of this team would give me a heart attack. It's exciting football for those of us without a dog in the fight.
Oh, and this is one of the best fake field goals I've seen in a while.
FRESNO STATE WITH THE FIELD GOAL FAKE FOR A TOUCHDOWN!!! ? https://t.co/tM6s3lkM2V
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) November 14, 2026
(19) Mississippi (-1.5) at Oklahoma: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I should have come back and maxed this out after the travel SNAFU (yes, it is an acronym). $2 beers and pouring rain... you knew it was going to be cinema.
Bobby Stoops on the sideline
In rain gear
Fist high
ON A SPECIAL TEAMS TD
THIS IS OKLAHOMA
— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 15, 2026
Bob Stoops could have watched this game from anywhere in the stadium. He could have stayed in a warm, dry suite. Instead, he was out there with the fans that he called out to show up.
This is why Bob rebuilt Oklahoma from the ashes of the Howard Schnellenberger/John Blake years.
Washington (-3.5) at Michigan State: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
There is a non-zero chance that Chris Lawson is the best WR on this Washington team, and he barely played in September.
CHRIS LAWSON AGAIN ‼️ @UW_Football
Watch on @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/CmkmuuqX21
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 14, 2026
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech (-17.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Blake Baker and the La Tech defense dominated this game.
Kansas at West Virginia (-2.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Isaiah Marshall out-Michael Hawkins Jr.-ed Michael Hawkins Jr.
Isaiah Marshall chunk play ?♂️
? ESPN2 https://t.co/3OOCGzdVXV
— Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 14, 2026
Oregon State at (24) Boise State (-14.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I bailed on this game after Braden Atkinson was ruled out, but Maalik Murphy (yes, he's still there) went nuts on this Boise defense. The Boise pass defense will be the thing that keeps an underdog from making a CFP run.
Still hope for the Beavers ?
That makes four 75-yard touchdown drives in a row ?
OSU 41 | 46 BSU https://t.co/BrNqMT6ue2
— USA Sports (@usasports) November 15, 2026
Appalachian State (-1.5) at Marshall: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Old Mountain Feud had as much juice as ever. So did Jaquari Lewis.
Florida at (11) Kentucky (-3.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
This was redemption for Aaron Philo. Yeah, Florida has four losses, but they have some of the best wins this season. Florida won on the road against Texas and Kentucky.
Louisville (-3.5) at North Carolina: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The North Carolina defense continues to be a force, but the final play was the real story.
Tempers flare between Louisville and North Carolina
Things got chippy after Louisville took a knee to end the game in its 16-14 win against North Carolina. https://t.co/1bmBbxgMII
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 15, 2026
Minnesota at Penn State (-11.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I guess it's better late than never for Penn State. Where was this fire when the season still mattered? Of course, Matt Campbell not riding Carson Hansen from the start of the season needs to be questioned.
San Jose State at Air Force (-11.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Air Force has a lab out there in Colorado Springs where they are using AI to build cyborg option quarterbacks. They have been arguably better without Liam Szarka, leaning on both Evan Medders and Kemper Hodges.
Troy at South Alabama (-2.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Traevon Dunbar's big night brings the Belt back to Mobile.
(2) Utah (-2.5) at (23) Arizona: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
ESPN is just mad that the best game of the week was once again in the Big 12.
Still can’t get over this moment. First off, major props to the Arizona crowd, cause this is top notch college football environment. When I think College Football, this is it.
Mo Bamba blaring
Game on the line
Crowd preparing to rush the field
But Dampier has ice in his veins. What. An. Answer.
— The Utah Coalition (@TheUteCoalition) November 15, 2026
This is why Utah should be the top-ranked team in the country. UCLA is the only other team that has found a way to win week in and week out. To me, this is more a testament to how good Arizona is than an indictment of Utah.
(6) Texas at (21) LSU (-4.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Honestly, this is a game that both teams should have lost. It was a battle of who could turn the ball over faster. There is a lot of wasted NIL money on that field, particularly on the LSU side.
Not Jackson Harris. That guy has earned every cent and then some. It's more on the quarterbacks. BOTH quarterbacks.
LSU’s Jackson Harris has played his way into potential top 50 pick. His production has been insane in SEC play.
The Hawaii transfer is now up to 43 receptions for 693 and 8 TDs in his last seven games https://t.co/nbxfz8oMp3
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 15, 2026
LSU lost consecutive home games for the first time since 1994. Not even Brian Kelly in the disastrous 2025 season accomplished that.
Purdue at (15) Iowa (-17.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Imagine that...smashing another Iowa under paid off. The defense is once again elite, but this year, the offense is pulling its weight, and not just the running backs. Hank Brown is solid enough to lead Iowa to the CFP.
Stanford at Virginia Tech (-14.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This is the equivalent of James Franklin losing to Temple in his first year at Penn State. Come to think of it, this Stanford team might be worse than that Temple team.
UNLV at New Mexico (-14.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Another elite defense wasted by a struggling offense. The thing is that this New Mexico offense really shouldn't be struggling. I understand that Jack Layne was supposed to quarterback this team.
However, you still have a running back with 14 touchdowns in 10 games. There is no reason for the offense to be this bad.
Jackson Arnold was benched for one series in the first quarter. When he came back in, he took over for UNLV and led the Rebels to an unlikely win.
(17) South Carolina (-7.5) at Arkansas: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
South Carolina was without LaNorris Sellers and Matt Fuller, but still. Getting blown out by Arkansas? Really?
Arkansas has won its first SEC home game since Oct. 5, 2024, with a 34-6 victory over No. 17 South Carolina. https://t.co/529HtrxjIX
— Matt Jones (@ByMattJones) November 15, 2026
North Texas (-2.5) at UTSA: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Believe it or not, the Roadrunners still have an outside shot at the CFP. I love UTSA, but no part of me wants them in the CFP. They struggle on the road, and there is no way they would get a home game.
(12) Texas Tech at (25) Oklahoma State (-3.5): HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The over hit, mostly because Thomas Castellanos has made this Texas Tech offense a force. This is what it was supposed to look like with Will Hammond.
There were rumblings last year that maybe Hammond wasn't the guy, and that's why Tech got Brendan Sorsby, then Castellanos. It had nothing to do with health.
Utah State (-2.5) at San Diego State: MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Aztecs became the first team since Utah to score 30 points on them. This was an anemic offense coming into this one, but Lucky Sutton and Javion Kinnard owned the game.
Wyoming (-8.5) at UTEP: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Landon Sims looked like Josh Allen against this defense.
Colorado State at Washington State (-9.5): MISS!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Colorado State is the worst defense I've seen in a very long time. Washington State came into the game without an FBS win...
@KirbyVorhees9 98 YARDS TO THE CRIB.
✅ Longest rushing TD in school history
✅ Longest rushing TD in @pac12 history
✅ Longest rushing TD in the country this season
?CBSSN https://t.co/qkWVEZWS4x
— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 15, 2026
@JulesDugger02 scores our 10th TD of the night‼️
? CBSSN https://t.co/6HmTu5hxIC
— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 15, 2026
North Dakota State (-6.5) at Hawaii: HIT!
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
NDSU's defense is carrying the team in its first FBS season.
College Football Betting Season Results
I had another winning week, but just barely. I finished 34-33 this week, putting me at 292-338 this season. However, I did much better on my higher bets this week, so I'm hopeful that I gained some decent ground.
The weekly totals follow the bet. Season totals are in parentheses.
1. 1-4 (29-25) = 4
2. 11-14 (103-125) = -44
3. 15-11 (110-108) = 6
4. 5-3 (37-54) = -68
5. 2-1 (13-25) = -60
I only ended up gaining 16 points this week, but for only one game over .500, I'll take it. I'm still 162 points down on the season heading into cupcake week.
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