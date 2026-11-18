RotoBaller's Mike Marteny's ESPN College Football Pick'ems for Week 12. Picks with confidence points for Week 12 of the 2026 NCAA college football season. Expert upsets, targets, avoids, and predictions.
I had my best week of the season in Week 11. I actually led the group with 47 points. Rad and BKNoleGirl both had 42 points. Youngster Biggie and Cright14 both had 41 points. Let's See Brucies and MIZ#2 both had 40 points.
BamaBoy held onto first place with 416 points. Ted is only six points behind. Cright14 turned a strong week into a jump to third place. Rad is the only other entry over 400 points. 13 more entries are at 380 points or more, and have a realistic chance of getting to the top with three weeks remaining.
This looks like the easiest week in a while, so I'm sure I'll have a terrible one.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
College Football Pick'em Overview.
This article is about the confidence game mode. You can also read my against-the-spread picks here every week for every game, so you know how I'm leaning toward that version of the game. Each week, I will recap who's dominating the group before I get into the picks. If you're going to beat everyone, all of the readers will know about it!
Let's get to the countdown! I will count them up from least confident (1) to most (10). You know, for dramatic effect. If I do change my pick or points sometime during the week, I will try to update the article or post it on X. Otherwise, you know all of my picks each week.
Week 12 doesn't feature any ranked vs. ranked matchups, but we do get the BUTT Bowl. Cupcake week strikes again!
(1) Nebraska over Ohio State
Ohio State struggled to beat a Northwestern team on its backup quarterback and has lost to USC and Oregon with Julian Sayin out. This is not the same team that we watched in the first two months of the season. Not even close.
Nebraska scored 31 points last week after firing offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. It was against Rutgers, but don't let them have their moment. This is a point-stealing mission.
Ohio State can be had, and Nebraska's offense looks better. The Cornhuskers did a really good job on Charlie Becker, so maybe they can partially contain Jeremiah Smith. Maybe.
(2) Missouri over Kentucky
It looks like the public doesn't think much of Kentucky's ranking either. I was hoping to get a leg-up on most of the field here, but maybe most of you are starting to pay attention to some things.
The first thing to notice here is that Missouri is a heavy favorite in Vegas, despite Kentucky having a number next to its name. FPI is also 61.5% in favor of Missouri.
So, maybe the public at 57% is a bargain after all.
(3) Memphis over Navy
The public is overwhelmingly on Memphis (97%), but I don't trust this. The Tigers have been gouged on the ground in the last two games. Army ran for 320 on Memphis. Navy will do the same.
Jackson Gutierrez (Navy, QB, 67% rostered) is on a heater ?
57.12 points vs Temple: 180 rush yds, 5 rush TDs + 178 passing
Last 5 games:
- 46
- 46
- 50.12
- 19.8
- 57.12
? 14 rush TDs in that span
? 178 rush yds a game https://t.co/zgSYe1SIHF
— College Fantasy Football All Day (@cffallday) November 8, 2026
I'm seriously considering flipping to Navy, but the Navy defense has also struggled against the run. I'm hedging just in case Navy wins. There are a lot of "gimmes" this week. This is one of the more dangerous gimmes.
(4) UTSA over UAB
The Blazers have quietly been playing good football there in Birmingham. UTSA has been better on the road this year, but two of their three road wins were by five points or less.
They also lost by 31 in Boca Raton. UAB is a 7-3 team that has figured some things out. I think UTSA wins, but it could be a lot closer than we want it to be.
(5) Tennessee over LSU
I'm a big believer in the Tennessee defense, which says something about the easy games on this slate. The question mark is whether Faizon Brandon has better command of this offense than he did when he was benched for George MacIntyre.
Brandon looked really good after MacIntyre went down last week. Mac isn't expected to miss any time, so we may have a QB controversy again for the Vols. It will be a hot-hand situation, but that may make Tennessee even better.
(6) Texas Tech over Baylor
It's one of the best defenses in the Big 12 against the best offense over the last three weeks. Tech should be able to control this game. If that happens, Baylor doesn't have the offense to keep up.
Thomas Castellanos goes OFF against Oklahoma State
12/23 passing
263 passing yards
4 passing TDs
38 rushing yards
Big 12 Offensive Player of the YEAR ⚫️? https://t.co/FflsJMg4au
— Scarlet and Black Insider (@SBInsiderHQ) November 15, 2026
(7) BYU over Kansas
The Jayhawks are much better now than they were a month ago. Isaiah Marshall has been outstanding since returning to the lineup. He will test the BYU defense in this one.
The issue is the rest of the Kansas offense. BYU is capable of holding Marshall in check and limiting the big plays that he got against West Virginia.
The Kansas defense has played well most of the season and did a great job on Michael Hawkins Jr. last week. This could be a lower-scoring game than most expect.
BYU has a more well-rounded offense than West Virginia does. Kansas will have to be able to cover deep to win this game. Since I expect a close game, I'm not as confident in BYU hanging on.
They lost to UCF on the road as well earlier this season, though they were without reigning Big 12 Player of the Year LJ Martin in that one.
(8) Iowa over Illinois
Iowa’s Tony Diaz is such a fun player. Was super dynamic at UT Rio Grande Valley last season and has made some splashy plays for the Hawkeyes this year. https://t.co/x9JuKeWF8j
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 31, 2026
It's amazing what happens when Iowa has a quarterback who can complete a pass downfield. Hank Brown doesn't do it that often, but he does it enough to keep defenses from stacking the box.
The Illinois run defense is better than it was earlier in the season, but they also haven't faced a run game like Iowa's. This will be much like last week for Illinois. They're good enough to get a score or two, but not more against a defense like this.
(9) UCLA over Michigan
The only thing right in Ann Arbor right now is the attitude of Bryce Underwood. The rest of the team is in shambles, the fans hate the coach (even more than the last one), and the offense is disjointed.
Even the defense got gouged by Oregon with a backup quarterback. The fans are as blue as the helmets there at the Big House.
UCLA has BY FAR the best defense in college football, and I’m tired of people pretending it’s close.
The numbers speak for themselves:
• 10-0 record
• #1 nationally in total defense (199.4 YPG)
• #2 in passing defense (120.4 YPG)
• #6 in scoring defense (14.1 PPG)
• 29 takeaways
• Opponents converting just 28% on third down
This defense is the biggest reason UCLA remains UNDEFEATED.
— CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 15, 2026
UCLA is not the type of defense that you want to face in a situation like that. The defense is founded on creating havoc. UCLA forces a lot of turnovers and gets a lot of sacks.
No matter who starts at quarterback for Michigan, it's going to be a really long day.
(10) Miami (FL) over Virginia Tech
This feels like a prime spot for a Miami letdown, but the Hokies just lost to freaking Stanford. It wasn't just a loss. They got blown out by Stanford.