November 17, 2026

Koby Hanson provides his favorite players to target with prop bets tonight (Tuesday, 11/17) in DraftKings King of the Court contest. Turn five bucks into a big payout by finding the right player to bet on every week this season!

Another King of the Court contest is upon us! We will, however, have to navigate two of the chalkiest plays in the NBA on this small five-game slate. Franz Wagner won last week, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far behind, and if Damian Lillard and the Blazers hadn't had an explosive 3rd quarter that kept SGA out of playing the 4th, I think we'd have nailed SGA last week.

With plenty of options, I'll narrow it down to five spots, including two of the more popular options on the slate, plus a few pivots I'm considering. If you are looking for any other bets or DFS help, make sure to check out the RotoBaller Premium Discord where I and other writers will be in there chatting about the upcoming slate and any updates that might pop up along the way!

In this article, I will provide my favorite picks for the DraftKings King of the Court contest on Tuesday, November 17th. And don't forget to grab a RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

How King of the Court Works

King of the Court has quickly become very popular amongst DraftKings users. It involves picking who you believe will be the player with the highest PRA (Points/Rebounds/Assists) total for the night. You don't even have to win the prop bet to win the KOTC! You simply have to make a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the player who finishes as the leader in PRA.

There are a few ways to go about it; a lot of people will take the chalk and take the small bonus bets they get with it (since you have to split the pot with hundreds of thousands of other bettors). Or if you are like me, you like to get a little different, and that can lead to some big payouts!

I hit a few of these last season, including the game where Bam Adebayo went for 83 points! That led to me landing over 1k in bonus bets!

DraftKings King of the Court Picks: The Chalk

All odds are current as of 7:00 AM and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Victor Wembanyama over 27.5 Points (-122)

One of the most popular choices on this slate will clearly be Victor Wembanyama. I actually prefer Wemby compared to Luka Doncic tonight, if we are looking at matchup only.

Big men have had quite a bit of success against the Pistons. We have seen Alexandre Sarr, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Joel Embiid all finish with 40+ PRA against them already this season. Wemby is averaging 31/12/3.7 over the last 10 games. He also has a 35% Usage rate, which is good for the third-best in the league, and is averaging an absurd 1.46 PRA per minute this season.

Wemby doesn't need a lot of minutes to finish with a ton of stats. Earlier this season, he had 54 PRA in just 25 minutes.

Wemby tried to take off from the free throw line like MJ 😳 https://t.co/j3KmGV2Sii — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 12, 2026

He has had multiple games this season with over 2.0 PRA per minute. With a game that should be relatively close, if Wemby gets over 30 minutes, we could see him at well over 60 PRA.

Note: This was written before Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler were ruled out, which makes Luka much more viable. The spread dropped from 15 points to just 7.5, and he'll surely be a popular option. If you're betting on him tonight, his safest prop is probably over 36.5 points (-110). He's averaging 39 per game on a massive 40% usage rate.

DraftKings King of the Court Picks: The Pivots

All odds are current as of 7:00 AM and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

When you are going after players such as Luka or Wemby, you definitely have a higher probability of hitting, but everyone else is taking them, too. It makes it likely that the payout will be quite minimal. So having other options in great spots, and hoping they pop off while guys like Luka maybe have a bit of a low-key game, is ideal when trying to go for as big of bonus bets as possible!

Wemby and Luka will be the top guys on the slate, but let's take a look at a few guys who could give them a run for their money.

Cade Cunningham over 38.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-109)

Keeping things here with the Pistons/Spurs game. Cade Cunningham has been crushing it over the last week; he is coming off a double-overtime win that had him finish with 52 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists. He is also coming off a 33-point performance against the Heat on Saturday. He is now coming into this one against the Spurs on two days of rest, and with a top-10 usage rate this year at just over 30%.

The Spurs have been relatively solid on defense against the PG position, but continue to give up over 25 PPG and nearly eight assists. Over the last 10 games, Cunningham has a 1.15 PRA per minute, and with this game expected to be close, he should play 36+ minutes. He is averaging 63 passes a game, and if the rest of the team can sink their shots, he should see a double-double pretty easily.

Deni Avdija over 24.5 Points (-105)

Back-to-backs against the same team are generally situations to avoid. Teams adjust their defenses to what was wrong the day before, and the big thing for Minnesota was not being able to stop Deni Avdija. I do expect them to put more pressure on Deni, but generally it leads to him getting to the line more. He is already in the top five in the NBA in free throws this year, and is coming off a 27-point performance last night against the T-Wolves.

He had 24 of those points in the first half; the Blazers started to lose control of the game, and eventually Deni played fewer minutes than he normally would. He still finished with 39 PRA, while playing roughly 5-6 minutes less than he would. Deni is 11th in the league in USG%, with 29.3%. The offense generally runs through him, and he has been shooting the three ball quite a bit more, too.

A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING FROM DENI AVDIJA. 28 PTS (11 in 4Q) | 6 AST | 4 STL | 2 BLK | 4 3PM 2 straight wins vs. OKC on back-to-back nights for the @trailblazers! https://t.co/wl4r7CQqPi — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2026

On a smaller slate like this, Deni will garner some decent ownership, but I'm hoping with Luka and Wemby on the slate we can dodge some of that and still end up with a sizeable payout. I have Deni projected in the 45-48 PRA range, which could give Wemby a run for his money if he has a down game.

Scottie Barnes over 34.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (+103)

It didn't take long for Scottie Barnes to get back into the groove; he smoked the team he is playing tonight for 30 points on Sunday. He took 27 shots, which is a little more than his average, but in a close game like this, I can see it being necessary. The Raptors have been playing a slightly tighter rotation lately, and Scottie Barnes should continue seeing 35+ minutes.

His PRA is fairly low for his production this season; especially without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, Barnes takes on a bigger role. He has soared over this line in six of his last nine games. Without Leonard in the lineup, Barnes has a 33% USG rate this season. This game should be one of the closest on the slate, and if any game has potential to go to OT, it could be this one. I also see this game getting a bit overlooked in terms of KOTC, so it might end up being a great pivot if you are looking to be different than the field.

Keyonte George over 6.5 Assists (+109)

This one might be seen as a bit of a long shot, but I really like Keyonte George now that he is the main focus of the offense. With Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. out, that really only leaves Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson to do most of the scoring. In the five games, with those two out, George is also averaging just over 11 RA a game, too. We also saw George have a near 40-point explosion against the Pelicans.

This game should be one of the higher-scoring games on the slate, and both teams should be able to keep each other close. The Jazz were keeping up with the Spurs just the other night for most of the game. This Jazz team can be scrappy, and against a Clippers defense that is allowing the third most points and averaging just over 13 RA a game to opposing PGs, this is lining up to be a great spot.

George leads the team in USG% at 31% without Markkanen and JJJ in the offense. As long as the game stays close, I like George as a long shot to make us some big bonus bets.

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Thanks for reading, RotoBallers, and good luck if you are tailing our bets tonight!

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