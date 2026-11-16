2026 RSM Classic betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Sea Island Golf Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to St. Simons Island, Georgia, this week for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The 145-player field will compete in the final event of the FedExCup Fall, giving players one last opportunity to improve their standing before the season concludes. Those who finish inside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings will secure full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.
The Seaside Course also recently completed a multi-million-dollar restoration ahead of this year's tournament, reopening on October 19 after several months of work. The project included a complete turf replacement, infrastructure upgrades, and several design changes to key holes, adding approximately 152 yards to the tournament layout while maintaining the course's traditional coastal character.
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Tournament Information
- Dates: November 19th – November 22nd, 2026
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, United States
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course & Plantation Course)
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Round 1 – Thursday: Seaside Course or Plantation Course
- Round 2 – Friday: Seaside Course or Plantation Course
- Round 3 – Saturday: Seaside Course
- Round 4 – Sunday: Seaside Course
- Purse/ Winner: $7,400,000 /$1,332,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 500
- Field: 145 Players
- Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death | 18, 18, 17, 18, 17, 18
Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course Information
- Course Type: Coastal
- Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
- Length: 7,157 Yards
- Greens: TifEagle Bermudagrass
- Fairways: Paspalum
- Rough: Paspalum
- Bunkers: 47
- Water Hazard(s): 14 (In-Play on 13 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 7,200 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 11.5 ft.
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 67.78 (-2.22)
- 2024: 70.02 (+0.02), Rank 13 of 51
- 2023: 67.58 (-2.42), Rank 53 of 58
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Pebble Beach – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – RESULTS
-
Similar coastal influence, with wind playing a role in club selection and overall course management. Both layouts reward accuracy and strong approach play rather than relying solely on distance off the tee.
-
- Port Royal Golf Course – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – RESULTS
-
Shares several characteristics with Sea Island, including a coastal setting, shorter overall length and exposure to unpredictable wind. Both courses place a premium on accuracy off the tee and second-shot execution, making distance less important than positioning and course management.
-
- Harbour Town – RBC Heritage – RESULTS
-
A particularly relevant comparison to Seaside, with its coastal exposure, shorter layout, narrow driving corridors and smaller greens. Both courses reward accuracy off the tee and precise iron play, while windy conditions can make scoring more difficult.
-
- Waialae Country Club – Sony Open in Hawaii – RESULTS
-
Similar to both Sea Island layouts in its coastal setting, shorter length and emphasis on positioning rather than power. Players need to control their tee shots and consistently find the right sections of the fairway to create scoring opportunities with their approach play.
-
Comparable Location (St. Simons Island, Georgia):
- Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia – Masters Tournament
- East Lake Golf Club – Atlanta, Georgia – TOUR Championship
Comparable Yardage (7,157 Yards):
Comparable Greens (TifEagle bermudagrass):
Comparable Average Green Size (7,200 sq. ft.):
Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Plantation Information
- Course Type: Coastal
- Par: 72 (4x 3’s / 10x 4’s / 4x 5’s)
- Length: 7,060 Yards
- Greens: TifEagle bermudagrass
- Fairways: Platinum paspalum
- Rough: TifTuf bermudagrass
- Bunkers: 81
- Water Hazard(s): 10 (In-Play on 10 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 6,100 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 11.5 ft.
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 68.21 (-3.79)
- 2024: 70.80 (-1.20), Rank 28 of 51
- 2023: 69.76 (-2.24), Rank 51 of 58
- 2025: 68.21 (-3.79)
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Pebble Beach – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – RESULTS
-
Similar coastal influence, with wind playing a role in club selection and overall course management. Both layouts reward accuracy and strong approach play rather than relying solely on distance off the tee.
-
- Port Royal Golf Course – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – RESULTS
-
Shares several characteristics with Sea Island, including a coastal setting, shorter overall length and exposure to unpredictable wind. Both courses place a premium on accuracy off the tee and second-shot execution, making distance less important than positioning and course management.
-
- Harbour Town – RBC Heritage – RESULTS
-
A particularly relevant comparison to Seaside, with its coastal exposure, shorter layout, narrow driving corridors and smaller greens. Both courses reward accuracy off the tee and precise iron play, while windy conditions can make scoring more difficult.
-
- Waialae Country Club – Sony Open in Hawaii – RESULTS
-
Similar to both Sea Island layouts in its coastal setting, shorter length and emphasis on positioning rather than power. Players need to control their tee shots and consistently find the right sections of the fairway to create scoring opportunities with their approach play.
-
Comparable Location (St. Simons Island, Georgia):
- Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia – Masters Tournament
- East Lake Golf Club – Atlanta, Georgia – TOUR Championship
Comparable Yardage (7,060 Yards):
- Hurstbourne Country Club– 7,056 Yards – ISCO Championship
- PGA WEST (La Quinta Country Club) – 7,060 Yards – The American Express
- Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 7,071 Yards – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Comparable Greens (TifEagle bermudagrass):
Comparable Average Green Size (6,100 sq. ft.):
RSM Classic - TV Information (ET)
RSM Classic - Weather
RSM Classic - Course/Tournament History
The RSM Classic was established in 2010 through a partnership between the PGA TOUR, tournament host Davis Love III and the Davis Love Foundation. Originally known as the McGladrey Classic, the event has been held annually at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. Since its debut, the tournament has become a regular stop on the PGA TOUR schedule, attracting a mix of established veterans and rising players. The event has also developed a reputation as a place where first-time TOUR winners can emerge, with several recent champions capturing their maiden victories, including Sami Välimäki in 2025, Maverick McNealy in 2024 and Ludvig Åberg in 2023.
The tournament utilizes two courses at Sea Island Golf Club, the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course. Both layouts have distinct characteristics, creating a different test for players during the opening two rounds. The Seaside Course has hosted the event since its inception in 2010, while the Plantation Course was added to the tournament rotation in 2015. Players compete across both courses during the first two rounds before the weekend action moves to Seaside, where the champion is ultimately determined.
The Seaside Course has a history dating back to 1929, when it was originally designed by Harry S. Colt and Charles Alison before Tom Fazio transformed the layout into its current 18-hole configuration in 1999. Situated along the Georgia coastline, the links-style course is defined by its tidal creeks, salt marshes, rolling dunes and exposure to coastal conditions. Following its multi-million-dollar restoration in 2026, Seaside features updated turf throughout the course, improved irrigation and drainage systems, restored dunes and several strategic adjustments to the layout. The project also added approximately 152 yards to the tournament setup while preserving the course's traditional coastal character.
The Plantation Course has a similarly rich history, first opening as a nine-hole layout in 1928 before undergoing a complete redesign by Davis and Mark Love in 2019. The renovation incorporated elements of the original design while creating a more open layout with fewer bunkers, traditional architectural features and strategically challenging green complexes.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2010-Present
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside & Plantation Course)
|St. Simons Island, Georgia
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2015-Present
|The RSM Classic
|2010-2014
|McGladrey Classic
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 253 (-29) – Ludvig Åberg (2023)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 60 – Doug Ghim (1st Rd., 2025), Mackenzie Hughes (3rd Rd., 2023), Sebastian Munoz (1st Rd., 2022), Tyler McCumber (4th Rd., 2022), Tommy Gainey (4th Rd., 2012)
Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course Guide/ Scorecard
The Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club is a par-70 layout originally designed by Harry S. Colt and Charles Alison in 1929 before being redesigned by Tom Fazio in 1999. Measuring 7,157 yards for the 2026 RSM Classic, the course is 151 yards longer than its 7,006-yard setup last season. Seaside features two par 5s, four par 3s and 12 par 4s, with a coastal links-style design characterized by sweeping dunes, native grasses, marshland and natural vegetation.
Ahead of this year's tournament, Seaside underwent a multi-million-dollar restoration led by Love Golf Design and MacCurrach Golf Construction, reopening on October 19. The project focused on preserving the course's traditional character while improving playing conditions and making several strategic updates. The restoration included a complete turf replacement, with salt-tolerant Paspalum installed across the tees, fairways and rough, while the greens received new TifEagle Bermudagrass. Crews also upgraded the irrigation and drainage systems, restored the surrounding dunes, rebuilt greenside bunkers and added a practice putting green near the first tee.
Several of the most notable changes involved the 10th and 15th holes. The 10th green was moved back 20 yards and lowered approximately two feet, while No. 15 received a new back tee and a repositioned green that was shifted closer to the water and lowered slightly. The left greenside bunker on No. 15 was also removed. Overall, the renovation added approximately 152 yards to the tournament setup, creating a longer test for this year's field.
|Hole
|2025 Yardage
|2026 Yardage
|Change in Yardage
|1
|417
|432
|+15
|2
|415
|396
|−19
|3
|204
|214
|+10
|4
|429
|429
|0
|5
|409
|426
|+17
|6
|179
|192
|+13
|7
|582
|581
|−1
|8
|368
|371
|+3
|9
|452
|480
|+28
|Out
|3,455
|3,521
|+66
|10
|418
|436
|+18
|11
|425
|437
|+12
|12
|223
|224
|+1
|13
|408
|421
|+13
|14
|442
|446
|+4
|15
|565
|565
|0
|16
|407
|441
|+34
|17
|192
|196
|+4
|18
|470
|470
|0
|In
|3,550
|3,636
|+86
|Total
|7,005
|7,157
|+152
Seaside's coastal setting plays a significant role in how the course is approached, with its exposed layout making wind direction and strength important factors throughout the week. Players will need to control their ball flight and adjust club selection accordingly, particularly on approach shots. While the fairways provide some room off the tee, strategically placed bunkers, marshland and water hazards still place a premium on accuracy and course management.
Compared to the Plantation Course, Seaside presents a greater challenge when navigating coastal conditions. The two par 5s, Nos. 7 and 15, offer important scoring opportunities, particularly for players capable of reaching the greens in two. However, several demanding par 4s require strong driving and precise approach play, while the par 3s can become especially difficult when the wind picks up. Distance control and trajectory management will be essential to avoiding costly mistakes.
The putting surfaces add another layer to the challenge, with undulation and changing coastal conditions placing an emphasis on approach accuracy. Players who consistently find the correct sections of the greens should have opportunities to convert birdies, while missing in the wrong spots can lead to difficult recovery shots. Overall, Seaside rewards a well-rounded game, with accuracy off the tee, quality iron play and the ability to manage changing wind conditions all playing important roles.
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Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course - Notable Par 3s
The four Par 3s on the Seaside Course at Sea Island range from 192 to 224 yards, placing a premium on precision and smart club selection.
Hole 6 | Par 3 | 192 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.891 (Difficulty Rank - 10)
A downhill par three protected by a bunker in front and water behind the green, this hole is made tricky by swirling winds and requires the right club selection.
Hole 12 | Par 3 | 224 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.98 (Difficulty Rank - 4)
This long par three is at the mercy of the wind. Playing to the center of the green, regardless of pin position, will be the aim of all players. A large bunker protects the right side of the green making it attractive as players must negotiate the marsh short and left.
Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course - Notable Par 4s
There are twelve Par 4s on the Seaside Course at Sea Island, with the majority of those holes ranging from 400-450 yards.
Hole 13 | Par 4 | 421 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.868 (Difficulty Rank - 11)
This signature hole plays once again at the mercy of the wind. Players have to negotiate the marsh running the entire left side of the hole while paying attention to the three large fairway bunkers protecting the right side. An uphill shot to the green protected by a large front bunker makes birdie on this hole a bonus.
Hole 16 | Par 4 | 441 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.835 (Difficulty Rank - 14)
Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course - Notable Par 5s
The Seaside Course at Sea Island has only two par 5s: No. 7 and No. 15.
Hole 7 | Par 5 | 581 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.715 (Difficulty Rank - 17)
The lone par five on the front side is flanked with water to the right and dunes to the left. A good tee shot, depending on the wind, can leave a player with the opportunity to reach this green in two shots. A large fairway bunker complicated a second shot lay-up due to a large fairway bunker left and dunes to the right. The green has a substantial movement and is protected by marsh long and right.
Hole 15 | Par 5 | 565 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.308 (Difficulty Rank - 18)
Long hitters can carry the fairway bunker stretching across the left side to have a shot at reaching this par five. Players unable to carry the bunker must play right on the tee shot and lay up for a short third shot. The raised green is very well protected with bunkers left and right, and back pin positions can provide a difficult two-putt.
Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 13, 16
Sea Island Golf Club Plantation Course Guide/ Scorecard
The Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club is a par-72 layout originally designed by Walter Travis in 1928 before undergoing a complete redesign by Davis and Mark Love in 2019. Measuring approximately 7,060 yards for the PGA TOUR setup, the course features four par 5s, four par 3s and ten par 4s. The renovation incorporated several elements of traditional golf architecture, including classic bunkering, railroad ties, bulkheads and distinctive green complexes. The updated layout also offers a more open feel, with fewer bunkers and a greater emphasis on strategic positioning.
Plantation provides a relatively generous driving test, with average fairway widths of approximately 43 yards. However, players still need to be mindful of trouble, as water comes into play on 10 holes and strategically placed bunkers protect several greens. The course features 81 sand bunkers and relatively small putting surfaces averaging around 6,100 square feet, putting an added premium on approach play and distance control.
There are plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the layout, particularly on the four par 5s and several shorter par 4s. The 10th is a notable risk-reward hole, measuring just 327 yards in the tournament setup and giving longer hitters the option to challenge the green off the tee. The closing hole presents another opportunity to gain a stroke, with the 560-yard par 5 reachable in two. However, water runs along the left side of the green, while bunkers guard the right, creating a challenging approach for players looking to finish their rounds with a birdie.
Overall, Plantation offers a balance of scoring opportunities and strategic challenges. Players who can take advantage of the par 5s while consistently finding the smaller greens should have an advantage.
Sea Island Golf Club Plantation Course - Notable Par 3s
The four Par 3s on the Plantation Course at Sea Island range from 156 to 219 yards, placing a premium on precision and smart club selection.
Hole 7 | Par 3 | 156 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.00 (Difficulty Rank - 3)
The island par three green, the largest green on the course, makes an inviting target. Hole locations on the large undulating green can make hitting the green only the first test to overcome for par.
Sea Island Golf Club Plantation Course - Notable Par 4s
There are ten Par 4s on the Plantation Course at Sea Island, with the majority of those holes ranging from 350-400 yards.
Hole 10 | Par 4 | 327 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.705 (Difficulty Rank - 14)
This short, drive-able par four provides the golfer with numerous options. The boldest player may try and go for the green, but the danger lurks with the left edge of the green guarded by the water. More conservative players face a lay-up decision to avoid the “principal’s nose” bunkers. Once negotiated, the players will find a small, gently undulating green surface.
Hole 13 | Par 4 | 437 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.782 (Difficulty Rank - 9)
Sea Island Golf Club Plantation Course - Notable Par 5s
The course features just two par 5s, the 8th and 18th holes, both of which played under par in 2025. The 8th was particularly favorable for scoring, averaging 0.743 strokes under par and ranking as the easiest hole on the entire course.
Hole 8 | Par 5 | 529 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.257 (Difficulty Rank - 18)
This par five will be reachable depending on the wind. With bunkers on both sides of the fairway, players hitting good drives have the opportunity to reach the green but must negotiate a lake running the right side of the fairway. A back right hole location provides a tough shot even with a short iron.
Hole 18 | Par 5 | 560 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.686 (Difficulty Rank - 16)
This reachable par five finishing hole can provide a great finish end to the round. The water off the tee will only affect the longest hitters, but all players will have to deal with the water eventually. Players hitting to this green with second or third shots will face water lining the left side and bunkers protecting the right side. This birdie hole can give some chances at eagle.
Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 7, 18
RSM Classic - Key Statistics
The RSM Classic features a unique two-course rotation at Sea Island, with players competing on both the Seaside and Plantation courses. With coastal conditions, relatively short layouts, and plenty of scoring opportunities, here are the key statistics to watch for this week.
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Although neither course is particularly long by PGA TOUR standards, strong driving remains important at Sea Island. Plantation offers a relatively generous driving test, while Seaside features more exposure to coastal wind and strategically positioned hazards. Players who consistently find the fairway and position themselves well off the tee should have an advantage, particularly when conditions become more difficult.
Strokes Gained: Approach
- Approach play is one of the most important statistical categories this week. Both courses feature relatively small greens, requiring players to be precise with their irons and consistently find the correct sections of the putting surfaces. With plenty of scoring opportunities available, golfers who can generate birdie looks from the fairway should have an advantage.
Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)
- Putting will always be an important component at Sea Island, especially with the low scores typically required to contend at the RSM Classic. Both courses feature Bermudagrass putting surfaces, making performance on this grass type worth monitoring. With birdies likely to be available throughout the week, gaining strokes on the greens will be important for keeping pace with the field.
Strokes Gained: Total (Windy Conditions)
- Wind can be one of the biggest variables at Sea Island, particularly on the exposed Seaside Course. Coastal conditions can make club selection and trajectory control more difficult, placing an added premium on players who are comfortable adjusting their game when the wind picks up.
Fairways Gained
- Fairways Gained is another important factor across both layouts. While Plantation provides more generous fairways, Seaside features several tighter driving corridors and greater exposure to coastal hazards. Finding the fairway should make approaching the smaller greens considerably easier, particularly when players are dealing with changing wind conditions.
Par 3 Scoring: 200-225 Yards
- Two of the four par 3s on the Seaside Course fall within the 200-225-yard range, while both par 3s on the Plantation Course also measure within this distance.
Par 4 Scoring: 400-450 Yards
- Eight of the 12 par 4s on the Seaside Course measure between 400 and 450 yards.
Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards
- Both par 5s on the Seaside Course fall within the 550-600-yard range, along with one of the two par 5s on the Plantation Course.
Birdies or Better %
- The RSM Classic has historically been a birdie-heavy event, and players will need to take advantage of the scoring opportunities available across both courses. The opening two rounds provide plenty of chances to go low, particularly on Plantation, before the field shifts to Seaside for the weekend.
Bogey Avoidance
- While making birdies is important, avoiding mistakes is equally valuable at Sea Island. The coastal conditions can create difficult scoring stretches, particularly on Seaside, where marshland, water hazards, and strategically positioned bunkers can punish errant shots.
Proximity Gained: 100-150 Yards
- Approach shots from 100-150 yards will be common throughout the week, particularly on the shorter par 4s and reachable par 5s. With relatively small greens at both courses, players need to be precise with their wedges and short irons to generate consistent birdie opportunities.
Comparable Courses and Event History
-
Previous success at Sea Island and other comparable courses has proven to be a valuable indicator of future performance at the RSM Classic.
RSM Classic - The Field
The 2026 RSM Classic features a 145-player field, including nine golfers ranked inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 18 Michael Brennan headlines this week's field, while defending champion Sami Välimäki returns to Sea Island looking to successfully defend his title.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
- Winner - British Open
- Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
- Past Champion of Respective Event
- Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
- Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
- PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Open Qualifying
- Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
- Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
- PGA TOUR University
- Top 100 (Medical)
- 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Major Medical Extension
- Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
- Minor Medical Extension
- Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
Debutants in the Field (Event):
-
A.J. Ewart, Adrien Saddier, Benjamin James, Brooks Koepka, Calen Sanderson, Chandler Blanchet, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Chatfield, Emilio Gonzalez, Erik Van Rooyen, Jackson Koivun, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Jordan L. Smith, Kensei Hirata, Li Haotong, Marcelo Rozo, Marco Penge, Max Greyserman, Neal Shipley, Nick Dunlap, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Højgaard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Stefano Mazzoli, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Tyler Collet, Zachary Bauchou
Exemptions:
- Greyson Sigg: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Calen Sanderson: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- Sami Valimaki – 2025
- Maverick McNealy – 2024
Ludvig Aberg – 2023
- Adam Svensson – 2022
- Tyler Duncan – 2019
- Mackenzie Hughes – 2016
- Kevin Kisner – 2015
- Chris Kirk – 2013
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- Ludvig Åberg (WD), Nick Hardy (IN)
RSM Classic - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ Korn Ferry Tour* and their last results at the RSM Classic. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ Korn Ferry Tour*
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the RSM Classic
(Recent -> Past)
|Benjamin James
|+2050
|2-T16-MC-T5-2
|-
|Michael Brennan
|+2050
|WON-T13-T10-T42-WON
|T51
|Keith Mitchell
|+2200
|T8-T2-T34-T38-T44
|T18-MC-MC-T39-T12
|Blades Brown
|+2350
|#-WON-T19-2*-T17*
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|+2600
|#-T6-T17-2-T17
|T7-T42-MC-T40-T18
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|+2800
|T33-T37-T47-WON-T40
|T7-T8
|Jackson Koivun
|+2900
|MC-T21-T65-T5-T24
|-
RSM Classic - Recent Horses for Courses
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Eric Cole
|T21
|T15
|T3
|T39
|-
|Patrick Rodgers
|T7
|T17
|-
|T10
|T57
|Vince Whaley
|T34
|T8
|T13
|-
|T63
|Austin Eckroat
|T41
|T17
|T8
|-
|-
|Michael Thorbjornson
|T7
|T8
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Fishburn
|T34
|T8
|-
|-
|-
|Mackenzie Hughes
|T51
|T5
|2
|MC
|2
|J.T. Poston
|T7
|T5
|T44
|T21
|MC
RSM Classic - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside and Plantation Course)
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brendon Todd
|MC
|MC
|T28
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|T3
|MC
|MC
|Hank Lebioda
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Sepp Straka
|-
|MC
|-
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|T62
|MC
|-
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T46
|T51
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T35
|T51
|Peter Malnati
|-
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T40
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|T29
|David Lipsky
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|MC
RSM Classic - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Sami Valimaki (-23)
- Price: 60-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|20th
|9th
|21st
|19th
|6th
- 2024: Maverick McNealy (-16)
- Price: 35-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|13th
|4th
|6th
|26th
|12th
- 2023: Ludvig Aberg (-27)
- Price: 12-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|1st
|1st
|14th
|12th
|4th
- 2022: Adam Svensson (-19)
- Price: 150-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|10th
|4th
|15th
|23rd
|1st
- 2021: Talor Gooch (-22)
- Price: 40-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|49th
|3rd
|2nd
|2nd
|6th
RSM Classic - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Sami Valimaki
- T18 – Butterfield Bermuda Championship (PGA)
- T2 – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
- T72 – Baycurrent Classic (PGA)
- MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
- MC – Procore Championship (PGA)
- 2024: Maverick McNealy
- T17 – Butterfield Bermuda Championship (PGA)
- T6 – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
- WD – ZOZO Championship (PGA)
- T16 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
- MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
- 2023: Ludvig Aberg
- T10 – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
- T13 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
- T2 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
- T10 – BMW PGA Championship (DPWT)
- WON – Omega European Masters (DPWT)
- 2022: Adam Svensson
- T39 – Cadence Bank Houston Open (PGA)
- MC – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
- T59 – ZOZO Championship (PGA)
- T69 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
- T54 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
- 2021: Talor Gooch
- 60 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (PGA)
- T11 – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
- T5 – THE CJ CUP (PGA)
- T11 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
- T4 – Fortinet Championship (PGA)
RSM Classic - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
2025: Sami Valimaki
- Tournament Debut
2024: Maverick McNealy
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|2023
|2020
|2019
|T58
|MC
|T53
2023: Ludvig Aberg
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club
|2022
|MC
2022: Adam Svensson
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|2021
|2018
|2015
|MC
|MC
|MC
2021: Talor Gooch
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|Sea Island Golf Club
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|MC
|T23
|MC
|MC
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
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