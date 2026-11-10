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2026 Austin Championship PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

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Jackson Koivun - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Tournament Preview

2026 Austin Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons) course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The tournament features a 120-player field and marks the seventh stop of the FedExCup Fall. With just two events remaining on the schedule, players will be looking to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, as those who finish inside the top 100 will secure full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

Despite being a first-year event, the Austin Championship has already experienced some controversy surrounding its sponsorship. When the tournament was initially announced, popular golf YouTube channel Good Good was expected to serve as the title sponsor. However, following a controversial advertisement involving Callaway, Good Good was removed from its sponsorship role. Earlier this month, Compliance Solutions was announced as the event's new presenting sponsor.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

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Austin Championship - Tournament Information

  • Dates: November 12th – November 15th, 2026
  • Location: Austin, Texas, United States
  • Course: Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons)
  • Course Type: Parkland
  • Par: 72 (4x 3’s / 10x 4’s / 4x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,451 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: MiniVerde UltraDwarf Bermudagrass.
  • Fairways: Tifway 419 Bermudagrass
  • Rough: Bermudagrass
  • Bunkers: 42
  • Water Hazard(s): - (In-Play on 6 Holes)
  • Purse/ Winner: $6,000,000 /$1,080,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 500
  • Field: 120 Players
  • Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death

 

Austin Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Tom Fazio (1999)
  • Renovations: Tom Fazio (2022)

Comparable Courses:

  • TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – Valero Texas Open – RESULTS
  • TPC Craig Ranch – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – RESULTS

Designer Link (Tom Fazio):

  • Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) – Tom Fazio (2010) – Corales Puntacana Championship
  • Quail Hollow Club – Tom Fazio Renovation (1997, 2016, 2013) – Truist Championship
  • Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) – Tom Fazio Renovation (1999) – The RSM Classic
  • The Riviera Country Club – Tom Fazio Renovation – The Genesis Invitational

Comparable Location (Austin, Texas):

  • TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – San Antonio, Texas – Valero Texas Open
  • Colonial Country Club – Fort Worth, Texas – Charles Schwab Challenge
  • Memorial Park Golf Course – Houston, Texas – Texas Children's Houston Open
  • TPC Craig Ranch – McKinney, Texas – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Comparable Yardage (7,451 Yards):

  • El Cardonal at Diamante – 7,452 Yards – World Wide Technology Championship
  • Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – 7,466 Yards – Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • Memorial Park Golf Course – 7,475 Yards – Texas Children's Houston Open

Comparable Greens (Bermudagrass):

  • Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry
  • Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii
  • PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
  • Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
  • Sedgefield Country Club – Champion bermudagrass .120” – Wyndham Championship
  • East Lake Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass .115” – Tour Championship
  • The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship
  • Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic

 

Austin Championship - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, November 12th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, November 13th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, November 14th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, November 15th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

 

Austin Championship - Weather

 

Austin Championship - Course/Tournament History

The Austin Championship joins the PGA TOUR schedule for the first time in 2026, bringing professional golf back to Austin following the conclusion of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2023. Austin Country Club hosted the Match Play from 2016 through 2023, with Sam Burns winning the tournament's final edition. While the Austin Championship introduces a new event and a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format, it continues the TOUR's presence in a city that has developed a strong connection with professional golf. As the penultimate stop of the FedExCup Fall, the tournament also carries added importance for players looking to secure their TOUR cards or improve their position in the standings before the season concludes.

The inaugural event will take place at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, located in the Texas Hill Country just outside Austin. Designed by Tom Fazio, the course opened in 1999 as the resort's second Fazio-designed layout, joining the Fazio Foothills Course, which debuted in 1986. Fazio Canyons underwent an extensive renovation in 2022, with the original bunker improvements eventually expanding into a broader restoration project. Fazio and his design team oversaw the seven-month process, and the course reopened in October 2022. The Austin Championship will mark its first appearance as a PGA TOUR venue.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2026 Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons) Austin, Texas, United States

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2026 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

 

Austin Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

The Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is a 7,451-yard, par-72 layout designed by Tom Fazio. Situated in the Texas Hill Country just outside Austin, the course first opened in 1999 and will make its PGA TOUR debut at the 2026 Austin Championship. The layout consists of four par 3s, ten par 4s and four par 5s, offering a combination of scoring opportunities and challenging holes. In 2022, the course underwent a major renovation that included improvements to the tee boxes, bunkers, greens and irrigation system.

Fazio Canyons is defined by its natural Hill Country surroundings, with rolling terrain, mature oak and sycamore trees, limestone cliffs and significant elevation changes throughout the property. Short Springs Branch, a limestone-bottomed creek, also runs through the course, adding another layer to the layout. The combination of uneven terrain, tree-lined fairways and strategically placed hazards creates a test that requires players to balance distance with accuracy off the tee.

There should be several opportunities to make up ground, particularly on the four par 5s and shorter par 4s. Five of the par 4s measure under 410 yards, allowing players to attack with shorter irons and wedges into the greens. The longer hitters should also have opportunities to reach the par 5s in two, making those holes important scoring opportunities throughout the week. However, the challenge becomes more demanding on the back nine, where steeper elevation changes, forced carries and narrower corridors place a greater premium on execution.

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 18

 

Austin Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)

Good Drives Gained

Greens in Regulation Gained

Par 3 Scoring: 226+ Yards

    Par 4 Scoring: 400-500 Yards

    Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

    Birdies or Better %

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    Austin Championship - The Field

    The inaugural 2026 Austin Championship features a 120-player field, with just 23 golfers ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 51 Austin Smotherman headlines the field as the highest-ranked player in this week's tournament.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Winner - British Open
    • Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
    • Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
    • Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    • Open Qualifying
    • Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    • Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    • Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
    • PGA TOUR University
    • Top 100 (Medical)
    • 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Major Medical Extension
    • Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
    • Minor Medical Extension
    • Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

    Exemptions:

    • Christiaan Maas: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Tommy Morrison: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Miles Russell: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Cole Sherwood: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • Denny McCarthy WD / Hayden Springer IN
    • Matt Wallace WD / Ben Silverman IN
    • Alvaro Ortiz IN via top 10 finish / Ben Silverman OUT
    • Harry Hall WD / Ben Silverman IN
    • Ben Silverman WD / David Skinns IN
    • Ben James WD / Jimmy Stanger IN
    • Michael Kim WD / Paul Peterson IN

     

    Austin Championship - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Austin Championship at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Fazio Canyons), ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DP World Tour*/ Korn Ferry Tour**
    (Recent -> Past)
    Jackson Koivun +1550 T21-T65-T5-T24-T29
    Doug Ghim +1650 T6-T17-2-T17-T19
    Blades Brown +2150 WON-T19-2**-T17**-T17
    Andrew Novak +2800 WON-T44-T17-T7-MC
    Jordan Smith +2800 T8-T16-T4-T26-T21*
    Chris Kirk +2900 T12-T6-T21-T10-T72

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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