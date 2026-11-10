November 10, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Austin Championship Presented By Compliance Solutions (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Austin Championship Presented by Compliance Solutions. Only two tournaments remain in the 2026 PGA TOUR season, with the FedExCup Fall continuing with a new tournament in Austin this week before concluding at the RSM Classic at Sea Island next week.

This tournament is a brand new addition to the PGA TOUR this year, and it will be the first time a professional tournament visits the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The course is well-known as one of the best in the Austin area and has earned spots on many prestigious lists. Now, the PGA TOUR will visit at a key time for players looking to move into the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall to secure their fully exempt status for next season at the end of The RSM Classic. Players higher in the standings can earn a spot in two early Signature Events next season by finishing in the Aon Next 10, which are players ranked No. 51 through No. 60 at the end of the season.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Doug Ghim ($9.8K)

I've been backing Ghim regularly throughout the FedExCup Fall, and the 30-year-old is set up for success again this week based on his recent form and local ties to Austin. He is one of several University of Texas alumni in the field this week and will likely be a crowd favorite.

Ghim was at No. 93 in the FedExCup Standings at the start of the FedExCup Fall, and he has climbed all the way to No. 58 with a strong stretch. He has posted four top-20 finishes in his four FedExCup Fall events and has finished in the top 20 in 10 of his last 14 events, dating back to April.

In the last few weeks, Ghim finished runner-up at the Bank of Utah Championship and T6 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He is still looking for his first PGA TOUR victory but has come very close with excellent form lately.

From over the green to IN 👏 Doug Ghim drops it in for eagle on the par-4 13th at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. https://t.co/6z8sMkSCjc — PGA Tour (@PGATour) October 29, 2026

Ghim leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Total Strokes Gained over the last six months and has the all-around game that gives him both a high ceiling and a high floor, especially on a course that should be a home game.

Austin Smotherman ($9.1K)

Smotherman was the only player ahead of Ghim at the Bank of Utah Championship, claiming his first PGA TOUR victory in his 100th start. After taking a couple of weeks off, he returned to action for start No. 101 and picked up win No. 2 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Coming off those back-to-back wins, he ranks No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall Standings and is in a great spot to claim one of the Aon Next 10 spots.

The 32-year-old is from California, but like Ghim, he also played college golf in Texas, competing at SMU in Dallas. His familiarity with Texas courses could help him this week, and the fact that the fairways and greens are Bermuda grass should also play to his strengths.

Over the last three months, he ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, third in the field in Total Strokes Gained, and seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach. He was having a fine but not spectacular season until catching fire in those back-to-back victories.

Austin Smotherman began this month with zero PGA Tour wins. He now has two PGA Tour wins. "Stop it." 😂 https://t.co/d5yIAymbm9 — PGA Tour (@PGATour) October 26, 2026

His current form is outstanding and makes him a great option to include in your lineups this week, especially at his salary, which is barely in the top 10 in the field.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

David Ford ($8.3K)

Ford missed multiple months with ankle and foot injuries, but the 24-year-old has put together a strong finish to the season. He will have status next year regardless of his finish since he can use a medical extension, but he may not need it after charging to No. 112 in the FedExCup Fall standings.

He earned his PGA Tour card by finishing No. 1 in the PGA Tour University standings last season, and he has made the cut in nine of his 14 PGA TOUR events this season, despite playing through the injury at the beginning of the year. He has five top-25 finishes this season, including three in his five FedExCup Fall events.

Ford finished T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship and solo fifth last week at the World Wide Technology Championship. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in the last three months and ranks in the top 10 in Total Strokes Gained.

Now that he's healthy, Ford is in a position to continue his emergence alongside the many young stars who have been able to pick up wins over the last few months on the PGA TOUR.

Stephan Jaeger ($7.9K)

Jaeger has also had a strong FedExCup Fall and has climbed to No. 78 with four made cuts in four events, including three straight finishes in the top 26. His best finish of the season was a T4 a few weeks ago at the Baycurrent Classic, which was his fourth top-10 finish of the year.

Over the last 30 days, Jaeger leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach, and over the last three months, he ranks third in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.

He won the 2024 Texas Children's Open, his first PGA TOUR win, after racking up six wins on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has a strong short game and solid overall form, making him a strong fit for a variety of courses and giving him the potential to go low and contend again in Austin.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Alvaro Ortiz ($7.3K)

I had Ortiz in my DFS picks last week, and he delivered huge value with a T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship. He paced the entire field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green for the week and converted most of his scrambling opportunities with only four bogeys or worse in his four rounds. His top-10 finish earned him a spot in this week's Austin Championship.

The 30-year-old from Mexico won't have to deal with as much pressure as he did playing in his home country, where he almost snagged his first career PGA TOUR win. His impressive T34-T6 on the Mexico Swing over the last two weeks shows how high his ceiling can be as a rookie next season

Before his PGA TOUR success in the last two weeks, Ortiz had a very strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour, securing his spot on the 2027 PGA TOUR thanks to finishing fifth on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. He claimed a pair of wins, triumphing at the UNC Health Championship at the end of May and at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in September.

The moment Alvaro Ortiz realized his dream of becoming a PGA Tour pro ❤️ He carded a final-round 63 @SimmonsBankOpen for a four-shot win to clinch TourBound. What dreams are made of. https://t.co/nZR84B39rT — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 13, 2026

Even though that victory secured his spot on the PGA TOUR, he reeled off three more top-25 finishes to finish the Korn Ferry Tour season, including a T9 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

While this will be his first PGA TOUR event in the United States this season, his recent form from the Korn Ferry Tour is strong enough to make him a solid underdog play at just over $7K.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full value plays post on the premium dashboard.

Kensei Hirata ($6.5K)

Hirata is another international player who rolls in hot to the Austin Championship this week. The 25-year-old from Japan finished in the top 20 on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his status this season, but he has only made 11 cuts in his 25 events, which is why he's No. 132 in the FedExCup Fall Standings with two events remaining.

He has been gathering momentum over the last month, though, with a T34 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, a T11 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, and a solo fourth at last week's World Wide Technology Championship.

Over the last 30 days, Hirata ranks ninth in the field in Total Strokes Gained and 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach. His iron play has been strong enough to carry him on this heater, and it could be enough to keep him on the PGA TOUR if he can carry it through the next two weeks.

Hole out for the rookie 🎯 Kensei Hirata drains it from 135 yards for an eagle 🦅 https://t.co/hkRL2jdVkO — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 1, 2026

Hirata is a great bargain play at this salary based on his recent momentum and can be a cheap way to round out your roster if you are stuffing stars in other spots. While he isn't a "safe" pick, his recent form gives him the potential to be an outstanding value at this salary.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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