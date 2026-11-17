November 17, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 17, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Happy Tuesday, RotoBallers! We’ve got a tidy 11-game slate with appealing spots up and down the docket. Our night starts off with a potential shootout between the Kings and Bruins; a pair of offenses with a ton of potential. We will also see the Maple Leafs in the early window, looking to get things rolling against an overmatched Chicago defense.

Later in the night, Anaheim's red-hot second line heads to St. Louis, but is it the home team we prefer in this spot? The game of the night looks to be a stout Dallas defense rolling into The Fortress to take on the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights. Which teams will take us to glory? Read on to find out!

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NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/17/26

Tampa Bay Lightning (TB1 - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point; $21600 DK)

Defensive Addition: John Carlson ($5000 DK)

Brayden Point was placed on IR last week, but he was at practice on Monday, so he could play for Tampa Bay if he’s activated in time for this game. If not, monitor who gets the nod, because they’ll be in a great spot skating next to Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov. The Lightning were stymied by Detroit on Saturday, but otherwise they’ve been outstanding at home, scoring three even-strength goals and generating 13.76 high-danger chances per 60 minutes.

Kucherov remains one of the league's biggest threats, recording at least two points in five of his past eight games. When he scores, he does it in bunches. Guentzel doesn’t have Kucherov's upside, but he holds his own, and over the past week he’s had three multi-point outings.

2ND GOAL IN UNDER 3 MINUTES FOR KUCHEROV 🚨 And Tampa has a 3-goal lead again just like that 🤯 https://t.co/zqyQQgCSfZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 12, 2026

Trying to stop the Lightning offense will be Washington goalie Logan Thompson. He’s struggled recently, allowing three or more goals in five of his past seven starts. The defensive pairing of Cole Hutson and Jack St. Ivany has been the most generous on the squad, giving up 17.74 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. That won’t play well against aggressive forwards like Kucherov and Guentzel, making them one of the best mini-stacks you can run tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR2 - John Tavares, William Nylander, Ryan Tverberg; $143000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Darren Raddysh ($5600 DK)

On a night of mini-stacks, you can basically ignore Ryan Tverberg, who hasn’t done anything since his promotion to Toronto’s second line. Instead, look to William Nylander and John Tavares, who usually bring the offense for this trio. Nylander hasn’t scored in over a week, but he’s got 11 on the season, and it’s only a matter of time before he finds the back of the net. Like the rest of the Leafs, Tavares has struggled too, but he’s far too talented to stay this cold this long.

Tonight’s matchup is exactly the elixir that could turn the fortunes around for any struggling offense. The Blackhawks have been one of the worst defenses in hockey all year, allowing 2.97 even-strength goals and 13.68 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. Goalie Spencer Knight hasn’t lived up to the promise we saw earlier in his career, allowing over three goals per game at home. Overall, he’s surrendered three or more goals in 13 of 16 starts, saving just 88% of the shots he’s faced.

Chicago allows over 30 shots on goal per game, many of them high-danger. The Leafs need this matchup to turn their season around, and they’re too good to not take advantage of what’s in front of them. Their struggles have brought their prices down, and I’m buying the dip. They are the type of team that can break a slate, and I want to be on the right side of their offensive revitalization.

St. Louis Blues (STL1 - Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud; $14400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Philip Broberg ($4600 DK)

The Blues are my sneaky high-end stack of the night. They look like they’re really bad, scoring fewer than two even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home, but in reality they’ve just been unlucky. Advanced data shows that they should have scored 3.02 goals, a significant difference that suggests a correction is on the horizon.

On the flip side, the Ducks have allowed over three-quarters of a goal fewer than expected on the road. They, too, are in line for a correction. When those two phenomena meet, it could mean an explosion for the home offense.

Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal has been one of the worst netminders in the league, allowing three or more goals in nine of 11 starts this season. He’s saved just 74% of the high-danger shots he’s faced, and he'll face a Blues offense that has seen 14.07 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home.

Jimmy Snuggerud has shown signs of life, scoring in four of his past eight games, while Robert Thomas has scored in five of eight. You’re taking a leap of faith that both teams will regress towards expected output if you fire up St. Louis, but if things break right, you’ll get an unowned team that can put up a five-spot. That’s slate-breaking production, especially if you stack them with the right combination of Tampa or Toronto forwards.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Boston Bruins (BOS3 - Casey Mitteldstadt, Elias Lindholm, Marat Khusnutdinov; $10000 DK)

I’m itching to attack the Kings on the road. They’ve allowed just 1.96 even-strength goals per 60 minutes, but advanced data suggests they should have allowed 3.09. That’s a massive difference, and it suggests regression is coming. This may not happen against a lesser offense, but the Bruins have the best offense on the slate. They’ve scored 3.68 even-strength goals and had 13.92 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home.

We will be using the third line for Boston, especially the duo of Casey Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm. Lindholm has been on fire, recording at least one point in eight of his past ten games. During that stretch, he’s reached double-digit fantasy points five times. Mittelstadt doesn’t have the same floor as Lindholm, but he’s scored double-digit DraftKings points in four of his past ten games, which is a strong upside for a player priced at just $3300.

Boston pulls another one back, its Casey Mittelstadt! https://t.co/oBnq61jlHv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

They’ll be lining up against the defensive pairing of Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson, who have played poorly in limited minutes together, allowing 17.97 high-danger chances and 47.92 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. I'm unlikely to use all three members of this line, but Lindholm and Mittelstadt are a great value mini-stack that lets you spend up on the rest of your roster.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Jake Oettinger (DAL - $7400 DK)

What is this price? $7400 for the leading Vezina Trophy candidate is ridiculous. Sure, he’s playing on the road, facing the greatest franchise in sports history (my Golden Knights), but Jake Oettinger has a 1.48 GAA on the road this season. Before getting blown out for five goals in Washington last week, Oettinger allowed just one goal in three road games and posted two shutouts.

Vegas's 29.5 shots on goal per game is the highest on the slate, and volume equals fantasy points. Just look at what Connor Hellebuyck did on Saturday night. He allowed four goals, but still scored over 30 DraftKings points because he faced 47 shots. Clearly, that’s not a number we can expect every night, but we don’t have to shy away from big-time offenses if we get the right price on our goalie.

Even if Oettinger allowed three goals, he’d still approach double-digit fantasy points if Vegas matched their season average for shots on goal… and what if they take more and he allows fewer? This is exactly the type of matchup where a guy like Oettinger can have a ceiling game. You won’t often get him for a price this low, so when that opportunity presents itself, you jump on it. I’m rolling with Oettinger in all formats tonight for the salary savings and upside.

Others in consideration: Joel Hofer, Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman, Juuse Saros

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