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NBA Best Bets: Player Prop Picks (Monday, 11/16/26)

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Alex Sarr - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups

NBA player prop bets and statistical analysis for Monday, November 16. Matchup advantages, projection edges, and value lines for tonight's slate.

The NFL had its time in the spotlight yesterday, but now that the NBA season is in full swing, basketball owns Mondays once again. No one cares about the Chargers or the Ravens (outside of Baltimore), right? There's one crappy NFL game tonight, but a pretty sweet 8-game NBA slate without a single double-digit spread (no blowouts tonight, right?)

For today's picks, I'll include the best odds available at one of the books I use, but I'll also include the price at Novig, which is one of our partners and absolutely one of the best sports prediction markets out there.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Monday's NBA slate!

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NBA Player Prop Bets

Fred VanVleet OVER 13.5 Points (+100 FanDuel)

Compare at Novig at -102

The Rockets didn't even need their veteran point guard last night to dispatch the Wizards with ease. Since he sat out of the first half of a two-game set, FVV is expected back in the lineup and tonight and should be well-rested for his matchup with a surging Heat team.

VanVleet has been surging himself, considering that he's scored at least 16 points in four of his last five games and six of his last eight. We're seeing him log around 30 minutes now pretty consistently, and he's really improved his efficiency this season compared to others. He's taking fewer shots, but better shots, as his role is really to help run the offense, play good defense, and provide veteran leadership.

But FVV can still get buckets and knock down open looks. He has a solid matchup here tonight as the Heat have allowed the most points in the NBA to opposing point guards this season. Miami is playing well and should be able to hold their own here, which means a high likelihood of a high-scoring close game where our player prop targets see their full allotment of minutes.

Cam Spencer OVER 7.5 Assists (-104 Novig)

Spencer is going to draw another start for the Grizzlies tonight as Ty Jerome has already been ruled out. Memphis has also been without another guard, Scotty Pippen Jr., now for nearly two weeks. That leaves Cam running the offense tonight, with Jevon Small likely backing him up.

Spencer was fantastic on Saturday while filling in for Jerome, racking up eight assists in a win over Brooklyn. His only other start this season was back on Halloween, when he dropped 10 points and 13 assists on the Kings in just 25 minutes.

Washington is allowing the second-most assists to opposing point guards this season. Plus, they are in the second half of a back-to-back tonight after getting drubbed by the Rockets last night.

This game has a healthy 232.5 total, and Memphis is only a 3.5-point favorite. We need the Wizards to keep it close, but I think they will, especially with the Grizzlies a little undermanned due to a few other injuries.

Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 22.5 Points (-108 Novig)

The Warriors were embarrassed by the Spurs the other night, and their rookie standout Lendeborg was very vocal about how hard he took it. With Stephen Curry out for the next month, this is going to be Yaxel's team as far as being the lead scorer, and he couldn't ask for a better matchup tonight as the Pelicans come into this one in the midst of trade talks, turmoil, and six straight losses.

They finally stopped the bleeding on defense a bit on Saturday, limiting the Nuggets to 116 points. But they had allowed 138 or more points in four straight games before that. Getting Yves Missi back and playing Herbert Jones more minutes will help, but I still don't see the Pelicans stopping the Warriors or Lendeborg tonight.

The first time these teams met, Yaxel had 23 points in only 27 minutes, and Stephen Curry had 25 points in 20 minutes. Without Curry in the lineup, expect Lendeborg to take close to 20 shots tonight. I think he can clear this bar relatively easily, and we've already seen him go for 25 or more five times this year.

 

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NBA Value Player Props

Day'Ron Sharpe OVER 3.5 Assists (-108 Novig)

The Nets have a very non-traditional offense in that they don't have a pass-first point guard on their roster or in their starting lineup. The offense runs through Julius Randle and Day'Ron Sharpe at the power forward and center positions. Both players are averaging close to five assists per game to lead the team, but it's been Sharpe who has been the most reliable passer lately.

The big man has four or more assists in five straight games and six of his last seven. Over this most recent five-game stretch, he's averaging over seven assists per game and registered a 13-assist game against the Hawks as part of a poor man's triple-double (12-10-13).

The only concern here is foul trouble, as he's definitely found his way into it this year and will have to spend some time covering Joel Embiid. I think he has the potential to play 25+ minutes tonight in what should be a pretty competitive game, and four assists could be a breeze with Egor Demin back in the lineup as another perimeter shooter who can knock down shots when fed by Sharpe's passes.

Alexandre Sarr OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125 Novig)

Hey, we had this prop last week, too, in Wednesday's article. And guess what he did in that game? He easily went over with eight boards in just 25 minutes against the Pacers.

Since that game, Sarr has had two masterpieces in a row, including a really solid effort last night against the Rockets, even in a game they lost by 28 points.

That makes eight games in a row with at least eight boards. We just need seven tonight! It's pretty clear that Anthony Davis doesn't mind deferring to Sarr on the boards so far this year, so look for him to continue to stack up rebounds while he's out there.

Cedric Coward OVER 10.5 Rebounds + Assists (-120 FanDuel)

Compare at Novig at -122

If ain't broke, then don't fix it! If you read this column last week, you'll remember that I have been on this prop for Coward for a while. He was at 9.5 last week, but his continued solid play has pushed this number up to 10.5 now.

However, Coward is still crushing the over on 10.5 over his last three games, logging rebound and assist totals of 15, 13, and 16. He has 9+ in every single game this season, and continues to be both a force on the boards and a secondary shot-creator in this offense.

With Ty Jerome out tonight, look for Coward to help initiate the offense along with Cam Spencer and Cam Boozer. We saw him play 33 minutes in Saturday's game against Brooklyn, and I think we'll see another 30+ minutes for him tonight as the Grizzlies need to lean on him a bit more with Jerome and others out.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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