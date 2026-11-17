November 17, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for The RSM Classic (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for this week's 2026 The RSM Classic. This week is the last official tournament of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, with the FedExCup Fall wrapping up at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The field will rotate between the Plantation Course and the Seaside Course for the first two rounds before the cut. After the cut, the final two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course. The stakes are especially high this week, as the players in the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall Standings will earn full exemption for the 2027 season. Players who are higher in the standings can earn a spot in two early Signature Events next season by finishing in the Aon Next 10, which are players ranked No. 51 through No. 60 at the end of this week's event.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage on the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Doug Ghim ($9.8K)

Ghim has been a regular in my PGA DFS picks throughout the FedExCup Fall, and the 30-year-old is still looking for his breakthrough win after an impressive run during the FedExCup Fall. He finished T35 at the Austin Championship last week and has climbed from No. 93 to No. 62 in the FedExCup Fall events. If he can post another good week this week, he could move up into the Aon Next 10.

Before his T35 last week, he posted four top-20 finishes in four FedExCup Fall events, and zooming further out, he has finished in the top 20 in 10 of his last 14 events, dating back to April. This fall, he has a runner-up finish at the Bank of Utah Championship and a T6 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

From over the green to IN 👏 Doug Ghim drops it in for eagle on the par-4 13th at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. https://t.co/6z8sMkSCjc — PGA Tour (@PGATour) October 29, 2026

Ghim ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Total Strokes Gained over the last six months, so he comes in with strong recent form. He also has a solid history at this event, making the cut in five of his six previous appearances with two top-20 finishes, including a T7 last year.

Brian Harman ($8.9K)

Harman is part of the "Sea Island Mafia," the nickname given to the close-knit group of PGA TOUR players who call the Sea Island area home. He has played this event 14 times in his career, and he has posted plenty of strong results with four top-15 finishes, including a co-runner-up finish in 2023.

He did miss the cut at this event last year, but he comes into this year's "home game" with more on the line. He's sitting at No. 71 in the FedExCup Fall Standings with a high finish needed to secure his spot in the early-season Signature Events next year. He has made the cut in 18 of his last 21 events on the PGA TOUR with eight top-25 finishes.

He was right in the mix last week in Austin before a rough back nine on Saturday. He ranks fourth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last six months and 11th in Total Strokes Gained.

With such an extensive course history and good long-term form, the fact that Harman flashed last week in Austin could be a great indication for a strong showing at home to finish the season. Harman brings both a good floor and ceiling, while also offering significant savings.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Chris Kirk ($8.8K)

Kirk ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last six months and is 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Over the last three months, his Strokes Gained: Putting and his Total Strokes Gained have improved, and he ranks 12th in the field in Total Strokes Gained during that timeframe.

The 41-year-old starts the week at No. 107 in the FedExCup Fall, and his tournament winner exempt status runs out at the end of this season. He'll need a good week to secure his status for next season. He has had a strong FedExCup Fall, with four straight top-25 finishes before missing the cut last week at the Austin Championship. He didn't have to deal with the Monday finish, though, so he should be fresher for this season finale.

Before the FedExCup Fall, he posted a T8 at the Rocket Classic, which was his first top-10 finish of the season. For most of the season, his approach game was on target, but his putter was ice cold. He did find a way around that problem in Texas, though, where he finished T36 in April:

142 yards and IN! Chris Kirk is 4-under in his last 3 holes @ValeroTxOpen. 📺 Golf Channel https://t.co/NF6sDPhnJA — PGA Tour (@PGATour) April 4, 2026

Kirk has a long and impressive history at this event, and with his putter turning around, he could be in contention again this week. He finished T15 in the debut of this tournament, back when it was called The McGladrey Classic. He has six top-25 finishes in his 16 career appearances, including a victory in 2013 (officially part of the 2014 season).

His recent form has helped him climb to within striking distance of the top 100, and Kirk's familiarity with the course should help him finish the season with a strong showing at Sea Island.

Denny McCarthy ($7.8K)

McCarthy opted not to play the Austin Championship after his solid showing in Mexico, and he'll look to move into the Aon Next 10 with a big week this week. He starts the event at No. 79, which should keep him in the top 100 and fully exempt for next season.

He finished T6 at the World Wide Technology Open in his last start, leading the field in Strokes Gained: Approach for the week. He has the kind of short game that typically plays well at this week's venue, and he ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 34th in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last three months. He's usually one of the best putters on the PGA TOUR, but his numbers have been slightly down lately, hiding his improved iron play a bit.

McCarthy's game is a good fit for the course, and he has made the cut in seven of his last eight tournaments at Sea Island. He has four top-25 finishes, including three top-10 finishes over that span, with a personal best of T5 in 2023.

While he, Harman, and Kirk don't fit the model of "young rising stars" who have been winning often this season and also recently at this tournament, the veterans each have enough form and experience to be solid options at their salaries this week, leaving managers plenty of flexibility to find a young emerging option in other roster spots.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Pierceson Coody ($7.4K)

Coody does fit the model of a younger player who has been near a breakthrough but is still looking for his first PGA TOUR victory. Each of the last five winners of this event has been claiming their first PGA TOUR win--Talor Gooch, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Aberg, Maverick McNealy, and Sami Valikmaki. Could Coody be the next to join them?

The 26-year-old from Texas has flashed a strong upside with 13 top-25 finishes in his 31 PGA TOUR events this year. He finished runner-up back at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was part of a run of four straight top-25 finishes to start the season. He had a quiet summer, but he has rediscovered his form over the last month with a T6 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, a T33 at the World Wide Technology Championship, and a T18 last week in Austin.

Coody is typically excellent off the tee, and his approach game has been sharp during his most recent surge. He ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last month and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

In contrast to the other veterans highlighted above, Coody has only played this event twice, missing the cut in 2024 and finishing T51 last year. He isn't a perfect fit for the course, but his strong recent form gives him good upside and potential to produce a big week this week at Sea Island.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full value plays post on the premium dashboard.

Lee Hodges ($6.9K)

Hodges isn't looking for his first PGA TOUR win after winning at the 2023 3M Open, but he is trying to lock up his 2027 PGA TOUR card. He's starting the week at No. 105 in the FedExCup Fall standings, and he'll have plenty to play for if he makes it to the weekend.

The 31-year-old from Alabama has had six top-25 finishes in his 25 PGA TOUR starts this season and bounced back from two missed cuts in Mexico with a T26 in Austin last week.

Aside from his spot near the bubble, what makes Hodges stand out as an underdog play this week is that he has a very strong history at Sea Island. He has made the cut in four of his five career appearances at this venue, and he finished T5 in 2024 and T4 last year to finish out the season. If he can post another strong showing like that, he will likely climb into the top 100, and based on those results, his overall game is a good fit for this week's course.

As a play under $7K, Hodges is a high-risk play, but he could be a swing for the fences that pays off and leaves you plenty of salary to spend on the rest of your roster as well.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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