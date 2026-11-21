November 21, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 21, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Generally, on a 12-game slate, I’ll have up to a dozen lines on the Heat Map. Tonight that number is a solid eight, and it’s because most of those lines stand out so much more than the rest based on the data presented. On the one hand, a path this clear makes it easy to write an article, but it also puts a lot of eggs in a small basket, and I would hate to add lines just to hit some imaginary quota. When the road is clear, you drive it and don’t take any unnecessary detours.

Goalies are also coming into more focus, with a half dozen or so separating themselves as the guys to use most nights. That makes things much easier, as the position is one of the most volatile in all of sports. Many of them feature on tonight’s Heat Map, with the best of the bunch getting the write-up below. Who are these mystery teams and goalies? Read on to find out.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/21/26

Minnesota Wild (MIN1 - Matt Boldy Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov; $22900 DK)

Defensive Addition: Quinn Hughes ($7000 DK)

It’s really nice when a team with a ceiling like the Wild has an appetizing matchup; you don’t have to think, you just lock them into your lineup. The Canucks may be the worst team in the league, giving up 3.43 even-strength goals and 15.01 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. Goalie Leevi Merilainen has allowed three or more goals in 13 of his past 14 starts, and has a 3.28 GAA in home starts.

Vancouver’s defensive pairing of Zeev Buium and Filip Hronek is terrible, giving up 3.97 expected goals, 37.95 scoring chances, and 18.53 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home. They’ll be tasked with stopping Minnesota's high-powered top line. Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, and Kirill Kaprizov may be the league's most fearsome trio, and this is the best matchup they’ll have in a long while.

KIRILL THE THRILL GOES BETWEEN HIS LEGS FOR HIS 18TH GOAL OF THE SEASON 🚨 https://t.co/hoy43saopU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

The Wild put up four goals the last time these two teams met, and the Canucks have gotten arguably worse since then. In that game, Ek, Boldy, and Kaprizov combined for one goal, three assists, and 10 shots on goal; an average game for this line. Over their past 10 games, they’ve combined for 47 goals and assists, breaking slates left and right. Simply put, there’s no line with a higher ceiling than the Wild, and they should be your top option on this slate.

As an added bonus, if you can put it that way, Quinn Hughes may miss this game, which means you can get his replacement on the power play, most likely Brock Faber, at a discount. If so, fire away and turn it into a four-man onslaught.

Utah Mammoth (UTA1 - Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, Vincent Trocheck; $19100 DK)

Defensive Addition: Mikhail Sergachev ($6300 DK)

The Mammoth have been one of the better home teams in the NHL this season, yet they could be even better. The team has scored 2.82 even-strength goals per 60 minutes, but advanced data suggests that they should have scored nearly half a goal more. It’s scary to think that a team that has played so well could be merely scratching the surface of what they’re capable of.

The top line of Logan Cooley, Vincent Trocheck, and Clayton Keller may be playing their best hockey of the year right now. They’ve combined for 13 goals and assists over their previous four games, and add defender Mikhail Sergachev, and that number rises by two more. The key with Sergachev is that he’s a beast with SABS (shots and blocked shots), averaging five per game over his past ten starts. That’s a great floor, especially since he runs point on the team’s top power-play line.

Tonight, they get the benefit of facing Anaheim, which has allowed 3.16 even-strength goals and 16 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. Goalie Lukas Dostal has saved fewer than 70% of the high-danger shots he’s faced on the road; a bad look given how much pressure his defense allows. That’s a big reason why he’s surrendered three or more goals in eight of his past nine starts. I still like the Wild more, but this is a great matchup for a team playing well, and you can stack them for nearly $4000 less than Minnesota.

Boston Bruins (BOS1 - David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie; $16200 DK)

Defensive Addition: Charlie McAvoy ($4800 DK)

I’m much higher on Minnesota and Utah, but let’s not totally sleep on the Bruins tonight. Washington has completely fallen apart defensively, giving up the most fantasy points to opposing wingers. That’s bad news when one of the wings they’ll face tonight is David Pastrnak. Pasta has shifted into more of a facilitator role over the past couple of seasons, leading to far more assists than we are used to seeing from him.

Make no mistake, though: the high-scoring sniper still exists, and he’s recently shown signs of life. Over his past three games, Pastrnak has two goals and 16 shots on goal. He may have an itchy trigger finger, slowly but surely asserting himself offensively.

Make that two points for David Pastrnak tonight ✌️ (via @TNTSportsUS) https://t.co/HJS4GqIPKg — NESN (@NESN) November 19, 2026

Washington goalie Logan Thompson, once a top netminder in the league, has lost his ability to stop pucks. He’s given up three or more goals in six of his past seven games and has been pulled in two. The team has shuffled their defenders, but adding Justin Holl next to Martin Fehervary isn’t the answer.

Ask any Toronto or Detroit fan their opinion about Holl, and they’ll let you know just how bad he is. He consistently had an expected goals allowed of near four during the tail end of his career on those teams, and it’s not like he’s getting better at this point, especially paired with a guy who has been equally bad, which Fehervary has been. This pairing, along with Thompson’s struggles, makes me want to take shots with Boston tonight.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Seattle Kraken (SEA1 - Bobby McMann, Jordan Eberle, Berkly Catton; $14000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Vince Dunn ($5000 DK)

I called it cheating to use a stack this expensive as my value play Thursday night, but I’ll do it again tonight with the exact same lineup. Why do the Kraken qualify as a value stack if their price rose to a healthy $14000? It’s because you can still stack them somewhat comfortably with any of our other main stacks, including the Wild, who are insanely expensive. Any time I can get a team’s top line in a prime matchup as my secondary stack, that counts as value.

It’s not like Seattle was a disappointment either on Thursday, as my boy Berkly Catton rewarded our confidence with a hat trick. He’s one of the league's better young snipers, and as my NHL life partner Sean Goodwin (@bignumber55) put it, “the Seattle top line is going to make people money this year.” I may be paraphrasing, but he’s mentioned it a few times in our Discord.

The Kraken have been one of the league's better road teams, averaging 3.11 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. The Sharks are one of the worst defenses in the league, giving up 2.67 even-strength goals and 13.98 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Advanced data suggests things could get worse, as the team was expected to allow nearly half a goal more. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov has given up two or more goals in all but one start, and has surrendered three or more goals in nine of 16 starts. He’s a guy we want to attack, and to do so with our value stack is a nice bonus.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Linus Ullmark (OTT - $8200 DK)

I wrote up Linus Ullmark on Thursday night, and he didn't start. I’d hate to waste that great piece of literature, so here’s a bit of what I said:

“On Tuesday, I called Jake Oettinger, the current Vezina Trophy favorite, and I think I may have misspoken because Linus Ullmark still exists. Ullmark has been incredible this season, posting a 1.42 GAA while winning 10 of his 11 starts. He’s allowed more than two goals just once, and that was against Colorado. Ullmark hasn’t scored fewer than 10 DraftKings points in any game this year, giving him the highest floor at the position and cementing him as a strong cash-game play even at $8200.”

Tonight, he faces a Kings offense that has scored just 2.05 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road, which doesn’t give me pause. The Kings don’t put much pressure on opposing goalies, producing under 12 high-danger chances per 60 minutes, but even if they did, Ullmark wouldn’t buckle. He’s saved 95% of the high-danger shots he’s faced at home.

He may be hard to get in tournaments, especially when Joel Hofer is nearly $1000 cheaper and has a similar ceiling, but no goalie is safer than Ullmark if you want to lock up at least 10 points and find upside elsewhere.

Others in consideration: Joel Hofer, Connor Hellebuyck, Jeremy Swayman

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