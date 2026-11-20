November 20, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 11/21/26 (Matchweek 11). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! European play returns next week with the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. We are also coming off another International Break. Some players will be fatigued, and most will have rested. Rotation is inevitable due to the surplus of domestic and international fixtures. As always, check lineups before kickoff! This weekend will feature matchups at Coventry City and Tottenham. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek 11.

The top favorite for today is Tottenham Hotspur (-185) vs. Ipswich Town FC (+470). I will guide you through this five-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21st.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

EPL DFS Goalies

Đorđe Petrović - DK $5.2K || FD $11

Opponent - vs. Nottingham Forest

Đorđe Petrović is on a strong run of form heading into this fixture against Nottingham Forest. The keeper has made six saves, conceded one goal, and recorded four clean sheets over his last five matches in all competitions. For context, in his first seven fixtures to start the season, he made 16 saves, conceded 14 goals, and recorded zero clean sheets. He has a strong chance to record his fifth clean sheet this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, in their last five domestic matches–excluding splits–rank fifth-worst in Goals For Per 90 and third-best in Shots Per 90. This screams save volume for Petrović. Especially given Bournemouth’s recent defensive woes, conceding the second-most Goals Against Per 90 in the league’s last five matches. Petrović is one of the higher-salaried goalies. However, he offers the perfect balance of both floor and ceiling. If managers need to save even more salary, look at James Trafford of Leeds United below.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Zion Suzuki (DK $5.3K || FD $12) vs. Sunderland AFC

James Trafford (DK $4K || FD $9) vs. Chelsea FC

EPL DFS Forwards

Dominic Solanke - DK $8.1K || FD $17

Opponent - vs. Ipswich Town FC

This slate features several prime matchups and defenses to exploit. However, Tottenham has arguably the most optimal matchup at home against Ipswich Town FC. First and foremost, Ipswich Town have conceded the most goals in their last five domestic matches (13), tied with Sunderland AFC. Examining the visitor’s last five matches from a Per 90 against viewpoint, they rank in the bottom five in both Goals and Big Chances Created. They also rank in the bottom ten in In-the-Box Shots, In-the-Box Goals, and Penalty Area.

Excluding Tottenham’s run of three straight wins, their form has been rather subpar at best. Although in their last five domestic matches–excluding splits–they rank in the top ten in Goals Per 90, second in Shots Per 90, and fifth in Chances Created Per 90. Dominic Solanke mirrors Tottenham’s recent offensive boost compared with other clubs on the slate and their own strikers. Solanke is the only striker in one of these prime matchups that has shot volume.

In his most recent five appearances–three starts–he has produced one goal, one assist, 11 shots, three chances created, one cross, two tackles, two interceptions, and four blocks.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Nicolas Jackson (DK $9.7K || FD $22) vs. Sunderland AFC

Yan Gboho (DK 7.6K || FD $16) vs. Crystal Palace FC

EPL DFS Midfielders

Jack Rudoni - DK $8.4K || FD $18

Opponent - vs. Crystal Palace FC

Jack Rudoni and the rest of Coventry City have another prime home matchup against Crystal Palace FC. The Eagles, from a Per 90 against viewpoint in their last five domestic matches–excluding splits–rank bottom three in every meaningful metric. This pairs well with Coventry’s recent form. The hosts rank fifth in Goals Per 90 in their last five domestic matches, excluding splits. They also are the best in Big Chances Created Per 90. Their only downfall is their low shot volume, although Palace’s defense will help in that department.

In Jack Rudoni’s last five fixtures, he has amassed three goals, 11 shots, eight chances created, 30 crosses, ten corners, five tackles, three interceptions, and six clearances. Rudoni is the focal point of Coventry’s offense, similar to Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and Morgan Rogers at Chelsea FC. The Coventry catalyst is also the only set piece taker, too. Given his role, matchup, and salary, he is hard to fade, especially in ‘CASH’ contests.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Mohammed Kudus (DK $8.8K || FD $18) vs. Ipswich Town FC

John McGinn (DK $8.6K || FD $20) vs. Sunderland AFC

EPL DFS Defenders

Milan van Ewijk - DK $4.1K || FD $11

Opponent - vs. Crystal Palace FC

Defense is expected to be the hardest position to predict this weekend. Although many will be tracking down Pedro Porro (DK $7.1K || FD $10) in the prime matchup against Ipswich Town FC. Nonetheless, as mentioned above, Crystal Palace’s defense ranks bottom of the league in every facet. Furthermore, they concede the most crosses on the slate. This sets up Milan van Ewijk for a ceiling performance.

The wingback attacks the flank when possible, and his ability to adjust on the fly is one of his best traits. Over his last five domestic matches, he has managed one shot, seven chances created, 12 crosses, 11 tackles, 13 interceptions, 19 clearances, and two blocks. On FanDuel’s platform, van Ewijk offers even more value thanks to his defensive peripherals. With a prime home matchup and his team expected to control possession for most of the match, van Ewijk can deliver a ceiling performance in the first match after the International Break.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Pep Chavarria (DK $4.7K || FD $8) vs. Leeds United

Ian Maatsen (DK $4.1K || FD $11) vs. Sunderland AFC

Corner Takers

AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Justin Kluivert

Nottingham Forest: Neco Williams/Morgan Gibbs-White

Aston Villa FC: John McGinn

Sunderland AFC: Enzo Le Fée

Chelsea FC: Jordan Henderson/Cole Palmer

Leeds United: Harry Wilson

Coventry City FC: Jack Rudoni

Crystal Palace FC: Yéremy Pino/Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur: Mohammed Kudus/Mateus Fernandes

Ipswich Town FC: Saša Lukić/Julio Enciso

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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