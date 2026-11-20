November 20, 2026

NBA player prop bets and statistical analysis for Friday, November 20. Matchup advantages, projection edges, and value lines for tonight's slate.

We're back for another Friday slate of NBA Cup action! Nine games are on the schedule, highlighted by a Western Conference showdown between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets. We have some excellent matchups for some lead guards, as well as some sneaky good spots for role players, too.

For today's picks, I'll include the best odds available at one of the books I use, but I'll also include the price at Novig, which is one of our partners and absolutely one of the best sports prediction markets out there.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for Friday's NBA slate!

NBA Player Prop Bets

Keyonte George OVER 23.5 Points (+104 Novig)

It's been a brutal start to the season for the Jazz. They started 1-12 and have already lost Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. to injuries for a decent chunk of time. But George has been tremendous in their last two games, scoring 30 points in each and leading Utah to wins over the Clippers and Lakers in L.A.

KEYONTE GEORGE DROPS 30 TO LEAD UTAH TO VICTORY ON THE ROAD! 30 PTS

10 AST

5 3PM https://t.co/OgYbJWapNG — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2026

The Jazz are only 4.5-point underdogs at home tonight against the Suns. While Phoenix has been improving since their slow start, the Suns are still allowing the fourth-most points to opposing point guards this season. George has taken at least 17 shot attempts in four straight games and does a great job getting to the free-throw line, where he's shooting 83% on 6.5 attempts per game.

Utah has looked much better during this win streak, and I think they'll battle Phoenix in this one. Look for George to lead the way again and have a big night scoring the basketball.

Coby White OVER 16.5 Points (-104 Novig)

The Hornets continue to deal with a bunch of injuries to start the season. Kon Knueppel remains out, and now Grayson Allen and Dennis Schroder will join him on the sidelines tonight. Charlotte did get Brandon Miller back on track as he dropped 28 points against the Lakers on Tuesday, while White added 19 points and played his most minutes of the season (25.6).

coby with a cleeean 3 🧼 @CobyWhite | @Lowes https://t.co/fazmJxvG7G — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 13, 2026

White has had a massive usage rate since returning, topping 30% in all but one game and hitting 42% usage against Phoenix when he scored 21 points in 19 minutes. He's averaging .65 points per minute this season, but that number has been held down by some poor shooting in his first four games as he took some time to shake off the rust after missing the entire preseason.

He's been at .93 points per minute over his last three games, and much more efficient from the field. It's very clear that White and Miller (along with Naz Reid) will have to carry this offense tonight if they're going to compete with Atlanta in this game. If White plays 25 minutes again tonight, I love his chances of crushing this number, as I expect him to be hoisting up a lot of shots once again.

Franz Wagner OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-104 Novig)

This might be the low-hanging fruit, but I have a hard time not picking "point-Franz" tonight against the Nets. It's a great spot for him and the Magic to get back on track after they dropped Wednesday's game to the Sixers. Brooklyn has lost five of their last six games, and they've been giving up huge point totals to their opponents.

Wagner, meanwhile, has been on fire and the key to Orlando's strong start as he holds down the fort until Paolo Banchero returns. He has 39 or more PRA in five of his last six games, with the one game that he went under being 38 exactly, missing on the hook (against a solid Boston defense).

Wagner has both a high usage rate and high assist rate, while being a very solid rebounder. He should be on triple-double watch tonight against the Nets, and I think he cruises over this number.

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NBA Value Player Props

Jamal Shead OVER 12.5 Points + Assists (-109 DraftKings)

I really like watching Shead play basketball. He's an old-school pass-first point guard who is really good at setting up his teammates. He's also been looking to shoot the ball more often on offense lately, scoring 19 points against the Knicks last weekend and then adding 15 points against the Wizards on Wednesday.

Jamal Shead has been the best player on the court for about 6 minutes straight. Taking over... Again. https://t.co/8SZbWL4R3q — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) November 10, 2026

The Raptors are down multiple rotation players tonight and 6-point underdogs in Detroit. No RJ Barrett or Collin Murray-Boyles means more minutes and shots for the rest of the core players. Scottie Barnes should be back in the lineup, but Shead's role as the sixth man should be intact, and I look for him to be a big part of their offense during his minutes on the floor in this one.

Isaac Okoro OVER 15.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (+117 Novig)

The best game on the board to target for props is likely the Bulls-Wizards contest that has a 238.5 total and only a 2.5-point spread. Neither team plays much defense, and both teams like to play at a high pace. Those extra possessions mean extra stat opportunities for the players involved, but you also have to be careful because Vegas has priced up a lot of players as a result of the elite game environment.

One player who still has a very low bar to clear is Chicago swingman Isaac Okoro. He's been really good since entering the starting lineup and has 19 or more PRA in his last four games. He's a good rebounder from the wing and has at least two assists in five straight games, too. He's not going to shoot much, but can knock down open threes in the corner when given the opportunity.

Ivica Zubac OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+127 Novig)

The Pacers big man has a fantastic matchup tonight as the Pacers will face the Cavs in Cleveland. Indiana continues to be without Tyrese Haliburton and could be without their backup point guard, Andrew Nembhard, too. But Cleveland is missing Evan Mobley and a few key rotation pieces, too. I have no confidence in the Cavs to blow anyone out, and they're coming off a loss to Memphis earlier this week that was a good reminder that their defense remains a big weakness this season.

One area where opponents have thrived is on the glass against the Cavs, especially opposing centers, as Cleveland has allowed the most rebounds to them in the league this year.

Even undersized centers Bam Adebayo and Jalen Smith had double-digit boards against Cleveland in the last week. Zubac is a beast on the boards when he gets the minutes. His game log is a bit shaky due to some blowouts and poor matchups, but he's healthy and capable of playing 30 minutes in a close game.

If this game ends up being competitive throughout, which I think it does, then I think we see 10 or more rebounds easily from Zubac, who will be able to camp out in the paint while being attached to Jarrett Allen on defense.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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