Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 12 Saturday Main Slate (11/21/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
The dozen-game main slate has become the hallmark of the college football season on DraftKings. We have the BUTT Bowl, two other huge Big 12 tilts, some rain and cold in the Big Ten, and the SEC games that aren't cupcakes. Unless you consider Arkansas a cupcake. They're still on here.
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for about 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 11/21/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Conner Weigman, Houston ($9.7K)
Weigman ➡️ Overmyer
TOUCHDOWN HOUSTON
? ESPN https://t.co/wxSmjV4WEl
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 14, 2026
Weigman is going up against one of the worst defenses in college. West Virginia allows 320.8 passing yards per game. That is DEAD LAST in FBS. Weigman already has 25 passing touchdowns this season.
He will also score us some points on the ground. Houston isn't running Weigman as much as last year, but he has seven rushing touchdowns this season and averages 35.5 rushing yards. This game has the highest implied total on the slate, and should provide some huge DFS fireworks.
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest ($7.7K)
I'll play Lopez every single week if DraftKings is going to keep pricing him significantly lower than most QBs like him. Lopez averages 30 DraftKings points per game. He is way too cheap, even against a solid Georgia Tech defense.
72-YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR WAKE ?
Gio Lopez in just over one quarter:
• 12/18, 216 total yards, 2 touchdowns https://t.co/CrXzEpiDtk
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 3, 2026
John Mateer, Oklahoma ($6.7K)
This isn't a great matchup, but if new play-caller Jason Witten is going to keep running Mateer as Oklahoma did last year, I'm interested. In two games with Witten calling the plays, Mateer has 126 rushing yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season.
It was a slog in Norman last week with it raining all game, and Mateer still picked up 17.4 DK points. He had 21.9 in the first game under Witten. This Oklahoma offense is finally moving the ball with consistency, and Mateer is still really cheap.
DJ Lagway, Baylor ($6.4K)
Texas Tech's pass defense has left a lot to be desired this year. The Red Raiders are allowing 306.8 passing yards per game this year. Only West Virginia is worse in FBS.
If Lagway is ever going to have a legacy game at Baylor, it should come here. Texas Tech can score points in a hurry, but they'll give them up just as fast.
Also consider: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia ($9.6K); Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech ($8.8K); Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($8.3K); Grant Wilson, Indiana ($7K); Isaiah Marshall, Kansas ($6.2K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech ($9K)
Texas Tech RB J'Koby Williams is one of the best explosive playmakers in the country/draft.
He's a threat every time he touches the ball. https://t.co/dyv8SrXMAy
— Damian Parson? (@DP_NFL) November 19, 2026
Cameron Dickey got hurt and missed the Halloween game. Williams took over the backfield that game, and hasn't relinquished control even with Dickey back. Williams has 85.6 DK points in the last three games. Dickey was healthy for two of those.
The Baylor run defense has been pretty solid, but Williams is a threat to take it for six points every time he touches the ball. He just gets more touches now than he did earlier in the season.
Cam Cook, West Virginia ($8.1K)
West Virginia runs the ball 68.1% of the time. We're approaching service academy numbers there. Hawkins leads FBS in rushing touchdowns, but Cook is still 12th in FBS in rushing yards and has 10 total touchdowns.
Hawkins is listed as questionable, so if he can't run like he normally does, we could see Cook's biggest game of the season. Colorado ran on Houston last week. West Virginia is going to have a monster game on the ground, and Cook will be a big part of it.
Raleek Brown, Texas ($6.7K)
Brown has received right around 50% of the total carries since Hollywood Smothers went out. He has been the only effective Texas back.
In four games without Hollywood, Brown has 77.9 DK points. That's a nice return in this price range. Arkansas gives up 162.8 rushing yards per game. There will be plenty of work for Brown if this game stays close.
LJ Phillips, Iowa ($5.2K)
In two games without Kamari Moulton, Phillips has 44 carries for 251 yards. The issue is that he hasn't scored a touchdown. Iowa doesn't score a lot of points anyway, but that is mildly concerning.
Still, Phillips is stacking 100-yard games and should get another against Illinois. We can do a lot worse in this price range.
Also consider: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee ($9.2K); Bo Jackson, Ohio State ($7.7K); Dilin Jones, LSU ($7.2K); Makhi Hughes, Houston ($6.2K); Darius Taylor, Minnesota ($5.8K); Preston Rex, BYU ($4.1K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($9.5K)
Luke Fahey to Jeremiah Smith Touchdown https://t.co/GhXIJRUy8q
— wok (@wokdior) November 8, 2026
Luke Fahey hasn't been the problem for the Buckeyes with Julian Sayin out. It has been the defense. Smith hasn't missed a beat. He is averaging 32 DK points per game this season.
Smith has averaged 28.4 DK points per game with Fahey in there. His numbers have suffered a little, but it's not a huge drop-off. He doesn't have a ceiling in the 50s anymore, but Smith is still worth using. He's an instant 25 points. What other player can say that?
Jackson Harris, LSU ($8K)
Harris has at least 23 DK points in each of the last five games. Sam Leavitt may be a little all over the place at quarterback, but Harris has been as reliable as any receiver not named Jeremiah.
The Tennessee defense has been outstanding, only allowing 177.7 pass yards per game. That leaves Harris as more of a GPP play, but his ceiling is as high as anyone's.
Amare Thomas, Houston ($7.5K)
Thomas will never get a better matchup. It's true for all Houston receivers. Thomas gets the most targets at 7.5 per game, and has scored nine touchdowns in 10 games.
I want as many pieces of the Houston offense as possible, especially in the passing game. They could hang 50 points on West Virginia.
Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech ($6.1K)
The matchup for Tech is almost as good as the one for Houston, and the players in it are markedly less expensive. Johnson averages nearly seven targets per game, but he only has five touchdowns.
However, Johnson has 56.8 DK points in three games since Castellanos was reinstated. Castellanos looks his way more than Will Hammond did.
Trey'Dez Green, LSU ($5.2K)
Green has 26 targets in three games since his return. He has an insane 77.3% catch rate. You don't find numbers like that in this price range. LSU is going to have problems getting deep on Tennessee, so Green could be in for a monster game.
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma ($4.8K)
Sategna has only caught five passes in two games with Jason Witten calling plays. He would have been a total bust last week without a return touchdown.
Oklahoma has returned to a power run game, but Sategna is too talented not to be used in the passing game. Last week feels like an outlier since it was raining the whole game. Sategna cost over $7K in each of the last three weeks. He's too cheap for the talent he has.
Also consider: Charlie Becker, Indiana ($8.5K); Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest ($8.4K); Gavin Freeman, Baylor (7.6K); Chris Lawson, Washington ($6.9K); Aidan Mizell, UCLA ($5.4K); Kyler Kasper, BYU ($5.3K); Cam Coleman, Texas ($4.9K); Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern ($3.7K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Houston-West Virginia game stack
This is a tough one since the two quarterbacks cost a combined $19.3K. They are so expensive that you can't use both Cook and Thomas if you use both quarterbacks.
The response to this has to be one full stack with a runback. The West Virginia mini-stack of Hawkins and Cook can be run back with Weigman and Hughes if you're willing to go super cheap at receiver.
The better option is to choose either Hughes or Weigman for the runback. West Virginia doesn't throw enough to use DJ Epps at that price.
The Houston side is a little easier. You can run Weigman, Hughes, Thomas, and either Patrick Overmyer or Trent Walker and still run it back with Hawkins.
Texas Tech
Baylor isn't a team that I go out of my way to stack against, but you can get Castellanos, Williams, Johnson, and Terrence Carter Jr. for $28.4K. There is enough value across the board to make it work with one of the most potent offenses on the slate.
Also consider: Wake Forest, Texas, Indiana, BYU (GPP only), Ohio State (GPP only)
Favorite mini stacks:
- Wake (Gio Lopez/Hernandez)
- BYU (Bear Bachmeier/Legend Glasker/Kasper)
- Indiana (Wilson/Decker/Lee Beebe Jr.)
- Ohio State (Jackson/Smith)
- Iowa (Hank Brown/Phillips/DJ Vonnahme)
- LSU (Jones/Harris/Green)
- Baylor (Lagway/Freeman)
- Texas (Arch Manning/Brown/Coleman)
- UCLA (Ty Dieffenbach/Wayne Knight/Mizell)
- Oklahoma (Mateer/Sategna/Rocky Beers)