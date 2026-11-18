Brant's bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2026 college football season, including picks for Iowa, Georgia, Texas Tech, Kentucky, and more.
Week 11 was another reminder that nothing is safe in November. Arkansas, a team that hadn’t won an SEC game at home since 2024, ran No. 17 South Carolina out of Fayetteville, 34-6. Florida went into Lexington and knocked off Kentucky with a Philly Special two-point conversion exclamation point. Arch Manning found Raleek Brown with two seconds left to stun LSU, and UCLA moved to 10-0 for the first time in 28 years with a rain-soaked win over Illinois.
Meanwhile, Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot by running Missouri out of Sanford Stadium, and Ohio State finally snapped its two-game skid. The playoff picture is getting clearer, but there’s still plenty of room for chaos.
This week, a handful of playoff hopefuls go on the road into some tricky spots. Georgia heads to Columbia under the lights, Ohio State travels to Lincoln, Iowa visits Champaign, and Texas Tech heads to Waco. Read on to see my top five bold calls for Week 12.
South Carolina Takes Georgia to the Wire
South Carolina has been as up-and-down as any team this year. The Gamecocks had ripped off four straight wins before coming off one of the worst SEC losses of the season, getting trounced 34-6 by Arkansas. They turned the ball over four times and couldn’t finish drives in the red zone.
The catch is that they were without star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is effectively their entire offense. Sellers was listed as probable with an ankle injury but was deemed to be available only in the case of emergency right before kickoff. HC Shane Beamer said this week that he feels good about Sellers being able to play on Saturday.
Cutter Woods is in line to start tonight for South Carolina, per ESPN sources. He’s the expected starter at Arkansas with LaNorris Sellers dealing with an ankle injury. Seller has warmed up heavily taped.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 15, 2026
Georgia has looked like the No. 1 team for the majority of the season, especially in recent weeks. Since the Auburn loss, the Bulldogs have blown out Florida, Ole Miss, and Missouri by a combined score of 117-36. A win in Columbia punches their ticket to Atlanta.
But let’s not erase that Auburn loss from our memory. We saw Georgia get killed on the ground by a dual-threat quarterback that day. Byrum Brown ran for 115 yards on 26 carries, threw for 150 more, and made smart decisions with the ball all afternoon. As long as Sellers’ ankle is healthy, he can follow the blueprint that Brown laid out a few weeks ago.
Going on the road at night against a hungry team with an elite quarterback is no easy feat. Williams-Brice will be rocking for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, and the Gamecocks have nothing to lose after what happened to them last week.
Georgia may escape, but I see this one coming down to the final second.
Nebraska Hands Ohio State Third Loss in Four Games
The Buckeyes bounced back last weekend, but only won 28-19 at home against a Northwestern team that had backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol in the game with Aidan Chiles sidelined. Luke Fahey had his best game as a starter with 201 yards and three touchdowns. Still, the reality for the Buckeyes going forward is that they will be with their backup quarterback for the remainder of the year.
At three losses, CFP chances are slim but not completely gone. We did see Alabama sneak in last season, and the road win over Indiana could carry some weight. However, the Buckeyes need to start rolling if they want to get back in the mix, and I just do not see that happening.
In fact, I see the opposite happening. OSU has played defeated ever since losing Julian Sayin, dropping back-to-back games to USC and Oregon before the Northwestern win. The defense gave up 71 points during that two-game skid. Nebraska is just 1-4 in its last five, but the Cornhuskers are still a well-coached team coming off a 31-0 shutout of Rutgers, and Memorial Stadium will draw a big crowd for a noon ET kickoff.
The thing is, with these huge, successful programs, everyone wants the chance to say “we beat Ohio State.” It doesn’t matter if it is down this season. Nebraska is still going to give the Buckeyes its best shot.
I like the Huskers defense to make Fahey uncomfortable. Their offense has been bad (17 points per game in the last five), but they should be able to score enough to stay in the game.
I like Matt Rhule and company to deliver the knockout blow to the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes.
Illinois Sends Iowa Home Packing
Iowa has been extremely consistent this season, as always, and finds itself firmly in the playoff hunt at 8-2. The Hawkeyes sat at No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings, and two teams stand in their way: Illinois and Nebraska.
The Illini are 1-9 in their last 10 against Iowa, but Bret Bielema has turned this program around in recent years and stole one from the Hawkeyes in 2022. They’ve been playing great ball recently. Their only loss in the last five games was a one-score game on the road against undefeated UCLA on Nov. 13. Before that, they rattled off wins over Michigan State, Oregon, Maryland, and Nebraska.
There is one thing to monitor. Katin Houser got hurt on the Illini’s final drive in Pasadena, and Carson Boyd finished the game. Keep an eye on his status this week.
#illini Bret Bielema: Katin Houser had a broken nose at the end of the final play against UCLA. He's having surgery. I don't know what his status will be for this weekend.
"I think we'll prepare and understand Carson Boyd could be our third starting QB of the year."
— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 16, 2026
I’d have more faith in Iowa getting this done if Hank Brown were not the quarterback. Don’t get me wrong, he’s played much better than I’d ever give him credit for this season, including a 20-of-24 day in a 30-0 shutout of Wisconsin. I just trust a coach like Bielema to get a few timely turnovers off Brown.
Bielema also cut his teeth on Kirk Ferentz’s staff, and you know he wants this one badly in front of his home crowd.
This will be a low-scoring, grind-it-out game in true Big Ten West fashion. I like Illinois to put an end to the Hawkeyes’ playoff hopes.
Baylor Over Texas Tech in Waco
I was wrong in picking against Texas Tech last week. It looked great on the road in a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State, but I’m coming back for one final fade. I get that this may be bold, but that is the name of the column after all.
Baylor has been very inconsistent behind the up-and-down arm of DJ Lagway this year. He threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-31 win over Iowa State, then got sacked four times in a 28-7 loss at BYU last weekend. But when he is on, he is on. The Bears are due for a statement Lagway game.
This is also a big spot for interim head coach Joe Klanderman, who took over when Dave Aranda was fired in October. Beating a top-15 rival at McLane Stadium would be the best audition he could ask for.
This year’s Tech team just does not seem like a playoff team. It had close calls at home in recent weeks against Arizona (34-26) and West Virginia (53-48), and it fell flat on its face in a 37-24 loss at Cincinnati. The quarterback room has been in flux, too, with Thomas Castellanos taking over for Will Hammond after that Cincinnati loss, but then suffering an injury in the Oklahoma State win.
I like the Red Raiders to fall flat one more time, leaving them on the outside looking in on the playoff field. Give me the Bears in Waco.
Missouri Stomps on Kentucky’s Grave
Kentucky had its first CFP berth in sight and squandered it. Just two weeks ago, the Wildcats were 7-1, ranked sixth, and sitting alone atop the SEC. Then came a 34-6 beatdown at Tennessee and a 21-14 home loss to Florida last weekend.
Kentucky built that 7-1 start on clean football, but the turnovers have crept in. It gave it away three times in Knoxville, and the offense has scored just 20 points over the last two games. Now, it faces a tough test on the road against Missouri.
Missouri is coming off an embarrassing showing against Georgia, falling behind 31-0 before losing 48-21. But the Bulldogs are the hottest team in the sport right now. The Tigers had a brutal two-week stretch against Texas and Georgia, and are back at home against a less-talented Wildcats team. The beatings that they’ve taken the past two weeks should prepare them well for this one.
Austin Simmons is one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football, and he’s quietly having a great season. He threw for 1,952 yards and 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions through his first eight games, and he still tossed three touchdowns against Georgia’s defense despite it coming in garbage time.
Sources: Missouri has re-signed quarterback Austin Simmons for the 2027 season, which would bring back a player who projects as one of the faces of the sport. By signing now, Simmons’ return allows the staff at Missouri to retain and recruit a top roster. https://t.co/aN5PP6QIjK
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 6, 2026
I like the Tigers offense to take off against a Kentucky defense that has been very average. Give me Missouri by three scores.