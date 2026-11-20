November 20, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 18, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! After a small, turbo-style Thursday Slate, Group Play for the NBA Cup resumes this Friday night, so get ready for some colorful courts as the backdrops for more fantasy basketball goodness. The first six games of the evening are on the main slate on DraftKings, while FanDuel includes the Suns-Jazz matchup as well, setting up a total of seven games on the board in the main contests on that site.

Several key players are on the injury report, which could radically impact lineups as we approach tip-off. Make sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord for all the latest updates before game time. Our community is there 24/7 to tackle questions on every aspect of fantasy sports. Come join us!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 11/20/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Scottie Barnes, PG/SF on DK, PF on FD - TOR

DraftKings: $8.6K

FanDuel: $9.2K

The Raptors are in the Motor City to take on the Pistons in a Group A matchup, and they expect to get Barnes back on the floor after he missed the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday. While Barnes is not on the injury report, the team will be without RJ Barrett (hamstring) for the next few weeks, along with Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion). Without those options around him, Barnes will have to carry even more of the offense in this contest, giving him a very high ceiling, even though the matchup is less than ideal.

Barnes missed four games earlier this month with a groin injury, but he looked strong in his two games since returning, posting 55.2 and 32.5 DraftKings points in a pair of losses to the Knicks.

SCOTTIE BARNES OMG 😤 Hit the game-tying three and clamped Brunson to take it to OT 🔥 https://t.co/lkcy7qVkpI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 16, 2026

He is averaging 44.8 DraftKings points in 34 minutes per game so far this season, and he'll need to be extra aggressive on both ends against the Pistons with more of the workload due to Barrett's absence.

Josh Giddey, PG - CHI

DraftKings: $7.6K

FanDuel: $6.7K

The Bulls host the Wizards in the game with the highest over/under on the slate, and both teams have been strong matchups to attack most of the season, presenting good fantasy opportunities on both sides of the box score. Giddey has a very high ceiling as the key creator for the Bulls, and Chicago has been playing much better lately, winning three of its last four games coming into this NBA Cup contest.

Giddey had 18 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in 28 minutes on Wednesday in a win over the Nets, finishing with 51 DraftKings points.

Giddey getting active on the boards! @CHSN__ | @joshgiddey https://t.co/TRh5jXsZzQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 19, 2026

He has over 50 DraftKings points in three of his last six games and has established himself as a threat for a triple-double when he's at his best. He had nine points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists in his first matchup this season with the Wizards, but his improving recent form and the Wizards' recent defensive struggles give him a very high ceiling in this matchup, and he's especially affordable on FanDuel, where he checks in under $7K.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, AJ Dybantsa, Keyonte George (FD only)

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Coby White, PG/SG on DK, PG on FD - CHA

DraftKings: $5.5K

FanDuel: $4.7K

White is still very affordable after his delayed start to the season, but he's putting up very solid numbers as he ramps up as a key part of the Hornets' offense. He played 20 minutes or fewer in each of his first six games of the season, but on Tuesday, he logged 26 minutes in Charlotte's loss to the Lakers. He finished that game with 19 points and 33.75 DraftKings points, but the most important trend is that his minutes increased, giving him more potential going forward.

He has scored at least 19 points in three straight games and has a 30.47% usage rate and an average of 1.05 DraftKings points per minute on the season. If his minutes continue to increase and production stays consistent or improves, he'll be a great value play on Friday night as the Hornets head to Atlanta to face the Hawks.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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