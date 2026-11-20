Mike's Week 12 college football betting picks against the spread for Saturday, November 21, 2026. Free CFB betting predictions, odds analysis, and ATS picks from RotoBaller.
It was my second straight week over .500, but not far enough over to make much of a dent. The ancillary bets on Iowa unders have made sure I'm ahead, but I don't track those. These are only spread picks.
We tip the scales with 54 games on Saturday. The SEC is feasting on some cupcakes this week. If you have questions about these games that I don't cover here, you can jump into our Discord channel, and I can try to help you out. You can also reach out to me on X at @mikemarteny.
Last week had a lot of good matchups, and most of them were entertaining. This week, we don't have as many important games, but we do have The Big Game. The Southwest Classic between Arkansas and Texas is also going on. We'll make the most of it.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
CFB Betting Picks for Week 12
I will pick every college football game every week. Not a top five. Not a top 10. All of them. Big deal, right? Lots of people make picks. Well, I do them all against the spread. I take the odds for each game, average them across all Vegas casinos, and round to the nearest half. There will be no ties here. Ties are for the other (European) football.
I think you should know who you're listening to. I've been doing this since 2014, and I have most of my record available for viewing here. This can help you determine which teams I usually pick correctly or incorrectly.
I've had trouble finding the 2019 and 2020 articles, so the page is still under construction. All of the picks from 2014-2018 and 2021-2025 are accurate and accounted for. The all-time totals are still under construction, but for now I'll omit 2019 and 2020.
If any of you know how to recover old WordPress documents or how to get back into broken internet links, I would love to hear from you. Ideally, I would like to make my stats as complete as possible.
We've got a few really good spots this week, but I'll be living in the low-to-mid range for a lot of my picks.
(10) BYU (-5.5) at Kansas
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Kansas defense did a great job on West Virginia last week. On the surface, the West Virginia and BYU offenses look very similar. BYU has more of a downfield passing game, but the real difference is the defense.
Isaiah Marshall has been great lately, but he's not going to have the open run lanes that UCF and West Virginia gave him.
Pick: BYU -5.5
(11) Wake Forest (-20.5) at Georgia Tech
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Wake Forest is beating teams by more than Georgia. More than Notre Dame. More than every team in the Top 25. +28.9 a game.
If this were Alabama, ESPN would be running a 3-hour special.
Since it's Wake, it's "weak schedule"
(Board via @IronFBStats with margin added) https://t.co/CSORd5gINu
— Cory Puckett (@PuckettTakes) November 16, 2026
Wake is the team that no one wants to play right now. Can you blame them?
Pick: Wake Forest -20.5
(14) Ohio State (-3.5) at Nebraska
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Nebraska has lost 31 straight games against AP ranked teams...
Will the streak end on Saturday vs. Ohio State? https://t.co/C0IF1ZDIuP
— CFB Tracker (@MatchupTracker) November 17, 2026
Ohio State still struggled against a Northwestern team without its starting quarterback. Nebraska played Indiana tough in Lincoln. Nebraska's only win over Ohio State was in 2011 in Lincoln.
They have lost all eight games since, and the two before in the 1950s. Nebraska's last win against a ranked team was in September of 2016 when they beat Oregon. If it doesn't end now, will it ever?
Pick: Nebraska +3.5
Vanderbilt at (24) Florida (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
It would be completely on brand for Florida to lose this, but it's not going to happen. Vanderbilt isn't a good team at home, and they have been worse on the road.
Pick: Florida -13.5
Colorado at Cincinnati (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Can Colorado take the show on the road? The Cincinnati offense is similar to the one that Colorado just shut down last Friday, but Cole Tabb is a difference-maker.
Pick: Cincinnati -3.5
Syracuse (-2.5) at Boston College
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Syracuse found a way to win last week. I think they do this week as well.
Pick: Syracuse -2.5
Northwestern (-2.5) at Minnesota
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Aiden Chiles is still out for Northwestern. Nicco Marichol had his moments, but he still made some big mistakes. Northwestern isn't winning this without Chiles.
Pick: Minnesota +2.5
Wisconsin (-5.5) at Purdue
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Ryan Hopkins hasn't been significantly better than Colton Joseph, and he doesn't help in the run game as Joseph does. Wisconsin is looking toward the future, and it cost them last week.
I still feel like this is an overcorrection for Wisconsin losing to Maryland. The Terrapins are finally playing with a purpose.
Pick: Wisconsin -5.5
East Carolina at Army (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
ECU hasn't lost a game by a touchdown since the Memphis game on October 22. They lost by exactly seven. This feels a bit high.
Pick: East Carolina +6.5
Memphis (-3.5) at Navy
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Jackson Gutierrez is going to be a huge problem for Memphis, but I don't trust the Navy defense at all.
Pick: Memphis -3.5
North Texas (-6.5) at Tulane
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Tulane lost by 50 at home to Tulsa two weeks ago and just escaped Rice last week. This is too low.
Pick: North Texas -6.5
North Carolina at Virginia (-1.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
North Carolina almost took down a much better Louisville team last week. The Heels are due.
Pick: North Carolina +1.5
(20) Houston (-8.5) at West Virginia
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This is going to be a fun game, but if Kansas can shut down Michael Hawkins Jr. and the Mountaineers, Houston can as well.
Pick: Houston -8.5
Western Kentucky at Liberty (-16.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Western Kentucky got a miracle last week. They'll need more divine intervention to keep this within 20.
Pick: Liberty -16.5
Charlotte at Tulsa (-22.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
I think this is a bit high, but Tulsa is rolling right now. I'm leaving this alone.
Pick: Charlotte +22.5
Missouri State at Jacksonville State (-10.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I'll take Henry Belin IV and that half, especially with the way that the Gamecocks lost last week.
Pick: Missouri State +10.5
Middle Tennessee State (-5.5) at Sam Houston
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
The Blue Raiders have been really good over the last month or so. Roman Gagliano is going to shred this secondary.
16 ➡️ 86 https://t.co/9QPxGlEpbV
— Middle Tennessee Football (@MT_FB) October 20, 2026
Pick: Middle Tennessee State -5.5
(15) Iowa (-8.5) at Illinois
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
As per usual, I've got my eye on the under 40.5. I don't feel as good about this one as the last couple of weeks, especially since Illinois is at home and scored 14 on UCLA last week.
That would mean Iowa would have to score 23. That barely makes the under. Either that or I bet against Iowa on the spread line. That seems like the better bet. Collin Dixon is a problem.
Pick: Illinois +8.5
South Florida (-1.5) at Florida Atlantic
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Come on now, FAU demolished a strong UTSA team at home less than a month ago.
Pick: Florida Atlantic +1.5
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian State (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Monroe has their one good game for the year.
Pick: Appalachian State -13.5
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (-10.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Looking at Louisiana's stats, they shouldn't be as good as they are. Yet they keep winning by double figures.
Pick: Louisiana -10.5
Delaware (-3.5) at New Mexico State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Really? You don't know Nick Minicucci.
NICK MINICUCCI ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/d6FeMkDOX5
— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) November 14, 2026
Pick: Delaware -3.5
Florida International at Kennesaw State (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I'm starting to think that not having JJ Kohl is an advantage.
Pick: Kennesaw State -3.5
(4) UCLA (-3.5) at Michigan
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Michigan is somehow worse off than they were last year. There is only one way out of this, and Michigan is reluctant to do it.
Over the last 48 years, there have only been nine games between power teams where one was 10-0, and the other had a losing record. The only one other than this one with a spread under six points was in 2015 when 11-0 Iowa was a two-point favorite at 5-6 Nebraska. Iowa won 28-20.
Pick: UCLA -3.5
Arkansas at (5) Texas (-20.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This is a rivalry, and Arkansas just won their first conference game in two years. Can we dare to dream?
Pick: Arkansas +20.5
(8) Indiana (-7.5) at Washington
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I have a feeling that Grant Wilson will have a short leash this week, especially with the way Washington is playing right now. I don't really like the half, but not knowing what to expect from Indiana is much worse.
Pick: Washington -7.5
LSU (-1.5) at (9) Tennessee
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Only once since 1978 has an unranked team been favored on the road against a top 10 team. In 2014, No. 10 Arizona was a 2.5-point dog to USC. Arizona won 28-26.
I see that the committee isn't the only thing disrespecting Tennessee. Keep doing it. I'll keep cashing the checks.
Pick: Tennessee +1.5
(12) Texas Tech (-3.5) at Baylor
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
With the way that Thomas Castellanos and this Texas Tech offense are playing, this feels low. Everyone was fooled by Baylor's outstanding performance against UCF after Dave Aranda was fired.
Every time Baylor and Texas Tech play, the scoreboard reads BU vs. TT.
Say it out loud.
Yes, fans really call it the Butt Bowl. And behind the nickname is one of the most underrated rivalries in college football: 83 games, decided by two.
The full history before Saturday ?
https://t.co/ZcXQdHWSuv
#TexasTech #Baylor #ButtBowl #Big12 #WreckEm #SicEm
— Deep Dive Davis | EdgeDesk (@EdgeDeskSports) November 18, 2026
Pick: Texas Tech -3.5
North Carolina State at Florida State (-10.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
This is a surprising line. I really don't like that half, and I don't know if I really trust the Florida State defense. I'm not touching this.
Pick: North Carolina State +10.5
Rutgers at Penn State (-24.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This line is already up four points, and a couple of sites have pulled it down. I get it. Penn State is playing well lately, but should the line be this crazy? I'm having a hard time with this one, meaning I'll likely leave it alone.
Pick: Penn State -24.5
Old Dominion at Connecticut (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
I believe it. UConn just demolished James Madison.
Pick: Connecticut -13.5
Texas A&M at (22) Oklahoma (-7.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This line is up five points, and I don't like that jump. Both defenses are legit. I expect Oklahoma to win, but it could only be by seven points. I'm not going crazy on this.
Pick: Oklahoma -7.5
Northern Illinois at North Dakota State (-24.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Oh, that half is annoying. I'm not going against the Bison in the Thunderdome, though. I'll just lower the wager.
Pick: North Dakota State -24.5
Georgia Southern (-8.5) at Troy
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Troy has proven how big of a fluke the win over James Madison was by getting blown out at home by Louisiana Tech and losing the belt by two scores in Mobile. This isn't high enough.
Pick: Georgia Southern -8.5
Georgia State at Marshall (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Huh? I don't get it.
Pick: Georgia State +2.5
South Alabama (-3.5) at Southern Mississippi
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Jags are much better with a healthy Bishop Davenport.
Pick: South Alabama -3.5
Washington State at Texas State (-11.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I hope that the Cougars had fun last week. They may never face that bad of a defense again.
Pick: Texas State -11.5
Maryland at (18) USC (-17.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
USC isn't getting any credit for beating Ohio State. Maryland has been a different team since firing Mike Locksley. Malik Washington is expected to return this week.
Who is Maryland going to use at quarterback? Cardell Williams was really good last week. Does it matter? We know how bad USC's pass defense can be. This is too many points.
Pick: Maryland +17.5
Virginia Tech at (7) Miami (FL) (-20.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Virginia Tech has been blown out by SMU and Stanford in the last two weeks. Miami's offense is probably better than the combined offense of those two teams.
Pick: Miami (FL) -20.5
(19) Arizona (-7.5) at Kansas State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
Dillon Duff was better than Blake Barnett, but that's not saying much. I'll take Noah Fifita all day, every day.
Noah Fifita's FBS career ranks with 3 games left:
* 12,333 yards (41st)
* 97 TDs (T-37th)
* 1,036 completions (T-32nd)
* 1,560 attempts (54th)
For the season he's thrown for 3,150 yards and 24 TDs. He'd need 1,185 yards to break Nick Foles' school single-season record.
— AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) November 15, 2026
Pick: Arizona -7.5
UNLV (-6.5) at San Jose State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Even if this is a letdown game for UNLV, it should be a soft enough landing that it won't matter.
Pick: UNLV -6.5
Arkansas State at Louisiana Tech (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
It seems like Blake Baker and company are just getting warmed up.
Pick: Louisiana Tech -13.5
(1) Georgia (-15.5) at (21) South Carolina
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
LaNorris Sellers isn't listed on the injury report. That still doesn't mean South Carolina can beat Georgia. The Bulldogs look like a team on a mission.
Pick: Georgia -15.5
SMU at (6) Notre Dame (-20.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Oh man, that's a lot of points. Wake covered this easily, but they have a point to prove. The Irish are comfortably in the CFP. It's possible. Likely, even. I'm just not sure that I want to bet on it.
Pick: Notre Dame -20.5
(16) Kentucky at Missouri (-5.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Yes, most of the rest of the SEC is that far below Georgia. Most of the SEC behind the top three teams is painfully average and would be in any conference.
I expect a really good game here, but you won't find me betting on it.
Pick: Missouri -5.5
Pittsburgh at (23) Louisville (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Pitt's defense has been solid for much of the season. Louisville struggled last week against a similar North Carolina team. This feels too high.
Pick: Pittsburgh +13.5
Stanford (-2.5) at California
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Are you ready for the Big Game? These guys are! This is their Super Bowl, only it's far more entertaining than the Super Bowl.
Stanford and Cal students required to stare at each other with serious faces until the game ends. #STANvsCAL https://t.co/q7xcrOWUFa
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2016
I was hoping to see Cal favored so I could smash the other side. It's not like three points is much of a deterrent, though.
Pick: Stanford -2.5
Colorado State at Fresno State (-20.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
I believe it. A team that was winless against FBS opponents just hung 73 on the Rams. Maybe they should have kept the old defensive coordinator. It's only getting worse...
Pick: Fresno State -20.5
UTSA (-6.5) at UAB
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This one makes me nervous. UAB is 5-0 at home. UTSA has been better on the road this year, but they still got smacked in Boca less than a month ago. I wouldn't be surprised if UAB won this. I wouldn't be surprised if UAB lost by 10. I'm probably leaving this alone.
Pick: UTSA -6.5
(2) Utah (-6.5) at TCU
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
I know that TCU has a good defense. They also haven't faced an offense like Utah. Arizona is just a really good team. TCU can't hang with Utah.
Pick: Utah -6.5
San Diego State at (17) Boise State (-17.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This is the easiest opponent Boise has faced in a month. The San Diego State defense has played better of late, and I really don't like that half.
Pick: San Diego State +17.5
Oklahoma State (-2.5) at Arizona State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Drew Mestemaker is going to put up video game numbers again. The bad news is that his defense will also allow them.
Yeah man it’s over lol.
Drew Mestemaker is going No. 1. ? https://t.co/CixUUinN3t
— Reagan Harris (@OKSTMart) November 7, 2026
Mestemaker is still listed as questionable, but I would be surprised if he didn't play. Even if he doesn't, I like Oklahoma State. I might lower the bet a little.
Pick: Oklahoma State -4.5
Utah State at Oregon State (-9.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
10 points is a lot against this defense. Braden Atkinson is expected to play, but Utah State can keep this close.
Pick: Utah State +9.5
Hawaii at Nevada (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Hawaii struggled on the mainland. I still don't like betting on Nevada, so I'll keep it in the low range.
Pick: Nevada -4.5
I maxed out seven bets this week, which is the most of the season. I'm taking a chance on making some points back this week!
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