Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 12 Friday Slate (11/20/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.
We have one of the best Friday slates that we've had in a while in college football. Some MACtion carried over to Friday with the Battle of I-75 on a Friday night instead of a Wednesday. I'm all for it! The teams have split the series so far at 43-43-4. Bowling Green has won three of the last four. If that isn't enough, Toledo's one-ton rocket outside the stadium is pointed directly at Bowling Green University. Tell me this rivalry doesn't matter.
Everything else is an undercard, right? Clemson plays Duke. Oregon plays Michigan State. They are Power Five teams, but the real power is in the rivalry and a defensive slobber knocker in Laramie. Defense may win games, but it doesn't win DFS.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 11/20/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll offer multiple player suggestions at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, highlighting one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and low end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Kemper Hodges, Air Force ($8.3K)
HAVE A DAY KEMPER HODGES ?
His 3rd TD on the ground in the FIRST HALF
? MW+ | @AF_Football https://t.co/AsFoqlwexh
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 31, 2026
Hodges is still listed as a QB, even though he is the starting RB. What will be interesting to see is if Air Force puts him back under center if Evan Medders can't play.
Hodges took over the RB job three games ago. He has 94.6 DK points in those three games. If he were an RB, he would be priced about $1K above his QB price.
Dylan Raiola, Oregon ($7.7K)
It has been a roller-coaster ride in Eugene for Raiola. He took over for the injured Dante Moore in the USC game. He played so poorly against UCLA that he was replaced by the third-stringer.
Was put back in against his former team for a spark. He led Oregon to the win. Raiola struggled against Illinois, but has had three strong games since then. The rust is off. We're going to get the best of Raiola for the next couple of games.
Toa Fa'avae, New Mexico ($5.5K)
This isn't a great matchup against Wyoming, but Fa'avae is the lesser of a half-dozen evils at the bottom of the QB barrel. Fa'avae is a decent passer and can run the ball. He still loses some snaps, but he's less likely to hurt the bottom line than most of the other players in this price range.
Also consider: John Alan Richter, Toledo ($8K); Austin Novosad, Bowling Green ($6.8K); Walker Eget, Duke ($6.4K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Nate Sheppard, Duke ($9.3K)
Duke running back Nate Sheppard compared to 2015 Christian McCaffrey, the Heisman runner-up that season.
(Stats through first 10 games) https://t.co/GrN8TvQVMy
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 19, 2026
McCaffrey was considered one of the most versatile RBs in college in his time, and is the benchmark for other backs to follow. Sheppard is the only one who has come close so far.
Sheppard is the Duke offense right now. Even though the Clemson defense has been good, Sheppard is still going to get more than 20 touches. They can't hold him all game.
Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon ($6.9K)
Hill has been a monster in the last two games with Jordon Davison out. Apparently, he likes having the backfield to himself.
Hill has 48.3 DK points in the last two games against the vaunted defenses of Ohio State and Michigan. I have no problem trusting Hill against the other Michigan team as well.
Samuel Harris, Wyoming ($5.8K)
Wyoming is also a timeshare at RB lately, but Harris has scored three touchdowns in the last two games. Like Humphrey, he's getting the touchdowns. Like New Mexico, we're not chasing yardage totals in this one. It's TDs or bust, and Harris is priced nicely.
Also consider: CJ Miller, Toledo ($8.5K); Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico ($6.9K); Nakai Amachree, Bowling Green ($5.9K); Brandon Tullis, Michigan State (4.8K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Dakorien Moore, Oregon ($7.5K)
The enticing thing about Moore is that he's not going to hurt your lineup. He has at least 10 DK points in every game, even in games when Oregon struggled to throw the ball consistently.
Moore has been the only Oregon receiver who can trusted in every format. He has the upside for GPP as well. Moore has 78.5 DK points in the last three games.
Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon ($6.6K)
McClellan only caught four passes last week, but he had 105 yards and a touchdown. Moore is the possession guy. It's McClellan who will break the big play. Oregon's offense has been much better the last two weeks with McClellan back in action. He has been a lot more explosive than Messiah Hampton was.
Jeremiah Hasley, Duke ($4.6K)
Hasley was widely considered a top-5 fantasy tight end coming into the season. He was almost universally dropped in the first month of the season.
Things have been better for Hasley lately. He has 13 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games. Given that Duke doesn't throw much to receivers and that Clemson keeps everything in front of them, Hasley should have a solid game based on receptions alone.
Cade Keith, New Mexico ($4.4K)
It's the explosive Oregon receivers, Dabbs, or TEs for me tonight. It's not just the elite TEs that are on this slate. Oregon is the only team among the 10, aside from Toledo, that has a potent passing game.
Even though Toledo's is potent, most of the touchdowns are still scored on the ground. Keith has at least 10 DK points in three straight games and four of the last five. He has scored a touchdown in each of the last three games, but he also has 10 receptions. He's not strictly reliant on touchdowns.
Also consider: Adjatay Dabbs, Toledo ($7.2K); Chrishon McCray, Michigan State ($4.9K); Jeremiah Johnson, Oregon ($4.7K); Tyler Brown, Clemson ($4.5K); Kyle Frendt, Wyoming ($3.8K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Oregon
It's not that Michigan State's defense has been bad. This is a combination of Oregon's offense being good and several other teams facing daunting matchups. Aside from that, Oregon has plenty of offensive pieces who should be involved in the scoring. Many other teams have random pieces that are hit-or-miss. Oregon's are relatively reliable.
The "lazy stack," or the three-man that many will run, will be Raiola, Moore, and McClellan. I would run Hill over McClellan, or better yet, use all four. Jeremiah Johnson is worth adding as a fifth piece in an Oregon onslaught.
Toledo
Bowling Green's run defense is among the worst in the MAC, and Toledo has a two-back system that always pays dividends. I love the Oregon matchup, but Toledo's may be even better.
I would expect a lot of Richter/Dabbs or Richter/Dabbs/Miller mini-stacks. I'll add Conner Walendzak to any Toledo stack. He's a touchdown machine, even though Miller gets more yards.
Mini Stacks
Clemson: Davidson/Pearman/Brown/Wesco
Duke: Sheppard/Hasley
BGSU: Novosad/Amachree/Jacon-Duffy
MSU: Tullis/McCray
UTEP: Moore/Smith (GPP only)
Air Force: Hodges/Medders (if he's in)
New Mexico: Humphrey/Fa'avae/Keith/Sibley/George (GPP only)
Wyoming: Harris/Frendt/Holman/Sims/Wilson (GPP only)