November 18, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 18, 2026). Koby's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! After a small slate that was focused around the King Of The Court promo, we are back with some DFS! We have a pretty loaded nine-game slate on deck for us that is filled with some great matchups, including Giannis Antetokounmpo taking on his former team for the first time.

Keep an eye on the injury report as we have a few guys who are questionable, and it could change how we make our lineups. So make sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord. Our community is there 24/7 to tackle questions on every aspect of fantasy sports, and if you were with us yesterday, you got the best possible advice to go out and win at DFS NFL. Come join us!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 11/18/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Cade Cunningham, PG - DET

DraftKings: $10,000

FanDuel: $10,200

I don't love taking Cunningham on the second game of a back-to-back, but this matchup is far too juicy to ignore. Only the Heat are giving up more fantasy points to opposing PGs this season. The Pelicans have been a great spot for PGs to have ceiling games; they have given up at least 22 points to opposing PGs in seven of their last 10 games. With ceiling games from Ty Jerome and Keyonte George to make that even better.

ON REPEAT 🔁 https://t.co/oflkE00gjm — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2026

Cade is coming off three straight games of solid outings; he has had 40+ fantasy points in five of his last seven games. The Pelicans are well rested, so I'm less worried about a blowout here. The Pelicans are giving up the second most points and assists, and the third most three-pointers made. I have a feeling we might see a blowout in Milwaukee, so I'm fine with having less Giannis on this slate and leaning more on Cade to have another explosive outing.

Cam Spencer, SG/SF on DK, PG/SG on FD - MEM

DraftKings: $5,600

FanDuel: $6,100

Ty Jerome is out for this one, so we all know what that means! Time to fire up Ole' Reliable. Cam Spencer is a pure Point Guard; he doesn't score much, but he does everything else so well that he doesn't need to. When he is the primary ball handler, he averages 10 assists a game. He is also getting a solid matchup, as the Cavaliers are giving up the sixth most fantasy points to opposing PGs this season.

In the three games without Ty Jerome this season, he has played 25+ minutes and scored 31+ fantasy points in all of them. We can even look back to last season, and he was doing it then too. He is in the middle of the pack in terms of price, but he should be a guaranteed 5x here on FanDuel, where he is a solid 6k.

Also consider: Joel Embiid, Cedric Coward

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Dean Wade, SF/PF on DK, PF on FD - PHI

DraftKings: $4,100

FanDuel: $4,200

Philly is down some big men for this one, and it looks like Dean Wade is going to continue seeing some extended minutes. With Adem Bona, Dominick Barlow, and Jaylen Brown all out, that really leaves Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Dean Wade to hold down the fort. We have also seen Jabari Walker get some extra minutes, but for a couple hundred dollars more, it makes more sense to roll with Wade.

Wade has played three straight games of 32 minutes or more, and almost had a pair of double-doubles in the last two games. Either way, he has finished with 30+ fantasy points in both games. At his price, in a good matchup like this, it's a no-brainer. Orlando gives up the most fantasy points to opposing PFs in the league this season.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

From the 14 teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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