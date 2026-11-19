November 19, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 19, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Normally, 12-game slates annoy me because I’m indecisive, and so many options look good. Maybe I’m just really kind and find the good in everything. Either way, big slates are generally tough. Tonight is not that kind of 12-game slate. For some reason, things came into clear focus on the Heat Map, making tonight’s slate easier to navigate than I expected.

Several high-value teams are on the slate, including Edmonton and Colorado. Do either of those teams make our top three stacks? What about value, is there a cheap stack that stands out? What about the greatest franchise in sports history, the Golden Knights? Do they bounce back in a revenge game after getting embarrassed by Dallas on Tuesday night? Read on to find answers.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/19/26

Anaheim Ducks (ANH1 - Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, Judd Caulfield; $18400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Jackson LaCombe ($5600 DK)

At some point, Cutter Gauthier will end his historic run, but until then, I’m going to ride the streak. For those who haven’t been following the Ducks, Gauthier is the hottest player we’ve seen on the ice in a century. He has scored at least one goal in ten straight games, including four hat tricks over his past nine. The last time that happened was in 1923, not 2023, 1923; over 100 years ago!

Cutter Gauthier has scored NINETEEN goals during his 10-game goal streak! 🔥 Top Plays presented by @Enterprise https://t.co/NxEc4kx7qK — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

As I said, it’s been a literal century since someone scored goals at this level. Yet somehow, two players are still priced higher than Gauthier’s $8600 price point. He's averaging nearly six shots on goal and 31 DraftKings points per game during his streak. Dare I say he’s a value at that price?

You don’t need to run a stack in this game because, unfortunately, Gauthier’s success hasn’t spilled over to his linemates. That’s not to say I won’t use Leo Carlsson and Judd Caulfield, but I also won't feel I have to force a stack if something else fits better. Even if this were a bad matchup, I’d jam Gautheir into my lineup, but it’s far from that: the Avalanche have allowed 2.94 even-strength goals and a slate-high 15.46 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at home, and they're on the second night of a back-to-back.

Goalie Scott Wedgewood, if healthy, has given up at least three goals in five of six starts. If Wedgewood isn’t in net, it’ll be Mackenzie Blackwood for the second night in a row or a no-name brought up from the minors. Either way, it’s a spot to attack.

Carolina Hurricanes (CAR1 - Andrei Svechnikov, William Carrier, Sebastian Aho; $16700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Shayne Gostisbehere ($4700 DK)

Another team on the second night of a back-to-back that is expected to start their backup goalie is the Montreal Canadiens. Jakub Dobes looks to be in net, and he’s struggled to replicate the success we saw him have closing out last season. He’s allowed three or more goals in six of eight starts, posting a 3.82 GAA on the road.

The Canadiens defense isn’t too stout either, and we want to match up against Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle. They have given up a team-high 2.96 expected goals, 13.51 high-danger chances, and 31.99 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road.

Carolina is a wagon at home, scoring 3.66 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. Sebastian Aho has led the team with 15 points over his past 10 games, averaging over 14 DraftKings points per game. Andrei Svechnikov is on a four-game point-scoring streak, scoring multiple points three times. William Carrier is hit or miss, but his hits are frequent enough, three times over his past eight games, to make him a worthwhile addition to your stack for just $3200.

Andrei Svechnikov with the ONE-TIMER on the power play and the Canes lead 3-0 😳🚀 https://t.co/TakXt7XJIE — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 14, 2026

Defender Shayne Gostisbehere man’s the blue line on the power play, and he’s playing his best hockey of the year, posting nine points over his past 10 games. He’s hit double-digit fantasy points in half of his past six games. I like stacking Carrier and Gostisbehere with one of the other two forwards, then spending up on Cutter Gauthier as a luxury pick.

Ottawa Senators (OTT1 - Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Dylan Cozens; $16000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Jake Sanderson ($5400 DK)

The Flyers have shuffled their defensive pairings recently, so we don’t have reliable data on how they play together, but that doesn’t make them a squad to avoid. Goalie Dan Vladar is worth attacking regardless of how the defense is configured in front of him. He’s allowed at least three goals in six straight games, failing to save 90% of the shots he’s faced in any of them. He allowed just one goal against the Senators in Philadelphia last month, but this game is in Ottawa, and Vladar has been on a slide since then.

The Sens are competent offensively at home, averaging 2.6 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. Tim Stutzle is on a three-game point-scoring streak and has scored at least one point in seven of his past nine. He’s scored at least 15 fantasy points in five of those games. Defender Jake Sanderson hasn’t scored a goal or recorded an assist in his last six games, yet he’s still managed double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four.

He has such a high floor because he’s a SABS (shots and blocked shots) beast. He’s combined for at least four SABS in each of those four games, averaging six per outing. Offensively, he’s produced four multi-point games this year, manning the blue line for Ottawa’s top power-play unit. When he puts it all together, his upside is outstanding. I’m looking to use him as a one-off in lineups where I don’t stack the Sens.

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NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Seattle Kraken (SEA1 - Bobby McMann, Matty Beniers, Berkly Catton; $13300 DK)

Defensive Addition: Vince Dunn ($5300 DK)

Seattle is a little more expensive than my usual “value” plays, but on a night when there aren’t any overly expensive lines we want to use, you can comfortably drop over $13k on your second line. I figure we might as well do so for the team with arguably the best matchup on the slate. The Kraken get a juicy home matchup against a Vancouver team that’s allowed 3.35 even-strength goals per 60 minutes on the road.

Goalie Leevi Merilainen has allowed 3.65 goals per game on the road, giving up 3+ goals in all but one start. Vancouver’s defensive pairing of Zeev Buium and Filip Hronek has been equally bad, surrendering 4.25 expected goals, 44.35 scoring chances, and 17.9 high-danger chances per 60 minutes away. The team has allowed 31 shots on goal per game, meaning chances will be heavy and frequent for a Seattle squad that has scored 2.69 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home.

Berkly Catton is a new addition to this line, and he’s the one who can really pop off. He’s two games removed from an eight-game point-scoring streak, a run that saw him score at least 9 DraftKings points six times. Matty Beniers is slowly coming around, scoring in three of four games, all of which saw him reach at least 10 fantasy points. I’ll be running Seattle as my secondary stack, hoping one of my top lines pops off and the Kraken take advantage of a gift matchup.

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Linus Ullmark (OTT - $8200 DK)

On Tuesday, I called Jake Oettinger the current Vezina Trophy favorite, and I think I may have misspoken because Linus Ullmark still exists. Ullmark has been incredible this season, posting a 1.42 GAA while winning 10 of his 11 starts. He’s allowed more than two goals just once against Colorado. They're the league's most productive offense, and even then he allowed just three goals in a win.

Ullmark hasn’t scored fewer than 10 DraftKings points in any game this year, giving him the highest floor at the position and cementing him as a strong cash-game play even at $8200. Tonight’s opponent, the Philadelphia Flyers, have struggled on the road, scoring just 1.59 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. The last time these two teams faced off in Ottawa, Ullmark held Philly to just one goal and scored 22.1 DraftKings points; his second-best total of the season.

The Flyers' ineptitude on offense and Ullmark’s success against them make him a viable tournament play, even if he likely won’t see the shot volume we generally want from our GPP goalie. There’s so much value on tonight’s slate that it’s not hard to spend up at goalie and on defense, so I’m going to take that opportunity and grab the best netminder on the board.

Others in consideration: Philipp Grubauer, Jesper Wallstedt, Pyotr Kochetkov

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